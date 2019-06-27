Vanguard GNMA Fund: For Retirement Income

When building income portfolios for my retirement clients, I scan through thousands of mutual funds and ETFs. By far, Vanguard is one of the most recognized brands of funds that stands out to my clients in passive investing. One bond fund I came across this week while building out a bond only portfolio is the Vanguard GNMA Fund (VFIIX). In this article, I will discuss why the VFIIX could be a great addition for retirement investors looking for stable retirement income.

VFIIX Summary

This bond fund offered by Vanguard, specializes in government mortgage-backed securities. The fund primarily invests in GNMA securities, which are backed by the full faith and credit of the U.S. government and typically offer a higher yield than U.S. Treasuries. For example, if you invest $200,000 in a Ginnie Mae bond, you are essentially lending someone money to buy a house or business with the help and the guarantee of the government. You the investor would then receive monthly payments consisting of interest on the loan and also a portion of the principal. These bond repayments are similar to the payments a bank receives when it lends money to a home or business buyer. If it isn't included in the monthly payment, the principal is paid back at the end of a specified time period. The GNMA's are the most popular mortgage-backed security because they are backed by the full faith of the U.S. government.

The VFIIX Has Annually Earned Investors 7.08% Since 1980

Whenever I recommend any new fund to a client, I like to see a long-term track record. VFIIX has been around since 1980, offering up clients steady interest payments.

When looking at a chart visual to use, I came across this growth of $10k chart. This chart really hits home the point of long-term steady growth of your money. In retirement, investors need fund performance charts to look like this, and not that of an EKG chart. Just $10k invested in 1980 would have grown to $145,330 today. With over $22.0 billion in assets, it's easy to see why this fund is popular.

Monthly Distributions

Investors in retirement should always take a look at recent distributions to make sure they line up with what the stated yield shows. This always comes in handy as well when keeping track of what you're currently earning on your cash. When you are in the retirement phase of your life, it is crucial to determine what you are going to make monthly in interest on your savings.

Per share distribution Pay date Reinvest price Yield $0.02541 06/03/2019 $10.44 2.88% $0.02625 05/01/2019 $10.34 3.09% $0.02617 04/01/2019 $10.37 2.98% $0.02598 03/01/2019 $10.28 3.29% $0.02548 02/01/2019 $10.30 2.93% $0.02627 01/02/2019 $10.25 3.04% $0.02565 12/03/2018 $10.11 3.10% $0.02434 11/01/2018 $10.05 2.85% $0.02373 10/01/2018 $10.14 2.84% $0.02457 09/04/2018 $10.22 2.83% $0.02472 08/01/2018 $10.20 2.85% $0.02463 07/02/2018 $10.23 2.94% $0.02492 06/01/2018 $10.25 2.88% $0.02453 05/01/2018 $10.20 2.92% $0.02417 04/02/2018 $10.27 2.78% $0.02413 03/01/2018 $10.23 3.07% $0.02417 02/01/2018 $10.32 2.74%

Risk Metrics

Anyone who is a follower of mine here on Seeking Alpha knows I am all about running the risk metrics of any fund, or any financial instrument. Even though VFIIX looks like low risk from the cover, it is still important to take a look inside.

Arithmetic Mean (monthly) 0.54% Arithmetic Mean (annualized) 6.62% Geometric Mean (monthly) 0.53% Geometric Mean (annualized) 6.55% Volatility (monthly) 1.03% Volatility (annualized) 3.58% Downside Deviation (monthly) 0.49% Max. Drawdown -6.52% US Market Correlation 0.06 Beta(*) 0.02 Alpha (annualized) 6.26% R2 0.41% Sharpe Ratio 0.91 Sortino Ratio 1.50 Treynor Ratio (%) 207.80 Calmar Ratio 0.92 Active Return -4.12% Tracking Error 15.21% Information Ratio -0.27 Skewness 0.02 Excess Kurtosis 2.41 Historical Value-at-Risk (5%) -1.05% Analytical Value-at-Risk (5%) -1.16% Conditional Value-at-Risk (5%) -1.81% Upside Capture Ratio (%) 16.00 Downside Capture Ratio (%) -12.39 Safe Withdrawal Rate 6.56% Perpetual Withdrawal Rate 3.74% Positive Periods 306 out of 413 (74.09%) Gain/Loss Ratio 1.43

The risk measurement that jumps out to me right away on VFIIX is the safe withdrawal rate (SWR). The SWR method is one way that retirees can determine how much money they can withdraw from their accounts each year without running out of money before reaching the end of their lives. The safe withdrawal rate method is a more conservative approach that tries to balance having enough money to live comfortably with not spending retirement savings prematurely. With the VFIIX SWR number coming in at 6.56%, retirement investors could easily depend on a fund like this one. Most financial advisors recommend a withdrawal rate closer to 4%, which would be 1% higher than what the current yield is for VFIIX. The last measurement to take a look at is the beta. Coming in at .02, this fund only fluctuates up and down 2% of the time when compared to the equity markets. This is always important to consider when building out a whole portfolio.

Summary Of VFIIX

When focusing on any fund for retirement income, one must consider using a fund with plenty of track performance and price stability. The Vanguard VFIIX does all of that while providing investors a yield right now of 2.88%. Owning GNMA's as part of your overall bond portfolio can help you diversify into an area of mortgage backed securities that is guaranteed by the U.S. government, just like treasuries. Investors can find other mortgage-backed securities funds with higher yields out there, but none that come close to being around since 1980 like VFIIX. These closed-end funds are usually never backed by the U.S. government and trade at substantial premiums and discounts to Net Asset Values. Sleep well at night knowing the risk/return profile of this GNMA bond fund from Vanguard.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in VFIIX over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Ortner Capital consults clients who own funds like VFIIX. These opinions are that of Mr. Josh Ortner, CTFA. Please consult your own certified professional before making any transaction based on this article.