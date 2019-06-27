Why Crocs Stock Looks Undervalued Below $20

This slowdown in the Crocs turnaround is driven by near-term factors which should fade out by the back half of 2019.

Crocs has engineered one of the most impressive turnaround stories ever seen in the retail world over the past several years.

Shares of footwear apparel brand Crocs (CROX) have fallen sharply in 2019, as investors have expressed concern that the company's rebound narrative is slowing at the same time that trade tensions are escalating and the global economy is weakening. This trio of headwinds has exerted tremendous downward pressure on CROX stock in 2019, and the stock presently trades roughly 40% off its 52-week-highs.

But, in the big picture, the fundamentals here imply that the multi-year Crocs rebound narrative, which started back in 2017, remains alive and well. It's just taking a breather here due to near-term pressures. Those near-term pressures will pass by the end of 2019. When they do, this stock will soar higher.

As such, we think the recent plunge in CROX stock is a buying opportunity for patient and long-term investors. To be sure, recession risks loom large, and a global economic downturn would kill the bull thesis and the stock. But, barring a widespread and significant economic downturn, CROX stock should rally from today's levels.

Over the past several years, Crocs has transformed into one of the greatest retail turnaround stories the market has ever seen. Back in early 2017, investors were writing off Crocs as a left-for-dead footwear brand that had been eaten alive by the e-commerce onslaught, and which consumers had small and shrinking demand for. Sales were in free fall, with revenues shrinking 9% in 2015 and another 5% in 2016. Gross margins were in free fall, too, dropping nearly 600 basis points from 2012 to 2016. Profits were wiped out. CROX stock dropped below $6 in May 2017.

Then, Crocs management made a bold move - they decided to hyper-focus on their signature foam clog shoe, and essentially scrap everything else. That hyper-focus worked. Classic clog demand roared higher, driving flat retail comparable sales growth in 2017 and 10%-plus retail comparable sales growth in 2018. Gross margins improved with surging demand, and gross margins expanded over 450 basis points from 2015 to 2018. The "scrap everything else" part also allowed management to close stores and pull out expenses, which led to hugely positive operating leverage and reduction in the SG&A rate from 50%-plus in 2015, to 45.5% in 2018. Profit growth came roaring back into the picture. CROX stock subsequently soared, from $6 in May 2017, to $32 in early 2019.

In early 2019, the CROX rebound narrative has slowed. Specifically, first quarter 2019 retail comparable sales growth decelerated to 8.7%, from 13%-plus in each of the prior two quarters, and gross margins compressed more than 400 basis points year over year, versus 80-plus basis points of expansion in each of the prior three quarters. This deceleration is expected to continue. Full year 2019 revenue growth is expected to be 6%, versus 6.3% last quarter, and full year 2019 gross margins are expected to compress about 200 basis points.

These slowing early 2019 growth trends have materialized against the backdrop of a global economy that is weakening and a geopolitical/trade situation which is worsening. As such, investors have grown increasingly concerned that a minor early 2019 Crocs slowdown has the potential to turn into a big late 2019 slowdown. Consequently, in response to one quarter's worth of bad numbers, CROX stock has dropped nearly 40% since early January, and about 30% since early May (when Crocs reported the bad Q1 numbers).

We believe these concerns of a prolonged slowdown in the Crocs rebound narrative are overblown and consequently believe recent weakness in CROX stock is overdone.

Everything we are looking at suggests that global demand for Crocs remains very strong. Domestic search interest trends related to Crocs are favorable. Global search interest trends related to Crocs are similarly favorable. Indeed, domestic search interest related to Crocs is closing in on a five-year high, while global search interest is at a new five-year high. Web traffic trends show favorable share gains among peer apparel sites. Further, Piper Jaffray's Taking Stock With Teens survey indicates that Crocs mind-share is still growing among young consumers. There have also been a few high-end fashion partnerships and celebrity endorsements which have likely driven brand interest and equity higher over the past several months.

Meanwhile, the macro backdrop is also improving. Recent chatter out of the White House implies that a trade deal with China is going to get done soon, and the Fed has adopted a very accommodating monetary policy which should support continued healthy growth in both the U.S. and global economies.

Overall, then, it increasingly appears that the Q1 blunder from Crocs was just an anomaly. In the second quarter and into the back half of 2019, top-line growth trends should improve as the global economy improves, margin trends should reverse course as trade issues and tariffs move into the rear-view mirror, and profit growth should re-accelerate higher. Because CROX stock presently trades at a multi-year low valuation, this profit growth re-acceleration should be accompanied by multiple expansion, and that combination should push CROX stock materially higher into the end of 2019.

Our numbers imply upside to $22 or higher by the end of 2019. We believe Crocs projects as a low to mid single-digit revenue growth company over the next several years, consistent with market-wide footwear growth rates, with healthy margin drivers through continued gross margin expansion and positive operating leverage. In sum, that should drive roughly 10% EPS growth over the next several years, which is roughly in line with current Street estimates.

At that growth rate, $2 in EPS seems entirely doable by fiscal 2025. Apparel retail stocks normally trade at 18x forward earnings. That apparel retail average 18x forward multiple on $2 in 2025 projected EPS implies a reasonable 2024 price target for CROX stock of $36. Discounted back by 10% per year, that equates to a fundamentally supported 2019 price target of over $22.

In the big picture, we think the recent downdraft in CROX stock is an opportunity, because the concerns which have weighed on CROX stock are both overstated and near-term in nature. Those concerns will eventually and inevitably fade out by back the back half of 2019, and as they do, CROX stock will rebound.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in CROX over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.