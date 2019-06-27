LyondellBasell Vs. Eastman Chemical: One Is The Better Fit For You

Which is the better income stock, and which is more favorable for growth oriented investors?

Shares of companies from the chemical industry have seen large declines over the last year.

Thesis

The stock prices of many companies from the chemical industry have suffered harsh declines in the recent past, which has resulted in below-average valuations and above-average dividend yields.

Two major chemicals companies, LyondellBasell (LYB) and Eastman Chemical (EMN), look especially attractive for income-oriented investors right here. In this article, we will compare the characteristics of the two companies to decide which one is the more attractive income investment right here.

LyondellBasell is a chemicals company that engages in the production and marketing of olefins and polyolefins, as well as intermediates and derivatives. On top of that, the company has a refining business unit, and it engages in the production of advanced polymer products as well. LyondellBasell was founded in 2005, is headquartered in London, UK, and is currently trading with a market capitalization of $32 billion.

Eastman Chemicals, on the other hand, produces and sells products such as coalescents, paint additives, and specialty polymers. It produces olefins, ethylenes, and polymers as well, thus there is a significant overlap between LyondellBasell's and Eastman Chemical's product portfolios. Eastman Chemical was founded almost 100 years ago, in 1920, and is headquartered in Kingsport, Tennesse. Eastman Chemicals is currently trading with a market capitalization of $10.5 billion.

Growth Outlook

The revenue, earnings, and cash flow growth rates for both companies are dependent on macro factors such as the price of commodities, the market pricing for the products they sell, and the growth rate of the global economy, as higher economic activity results in higher sales for the chemical products that these companies sell.

On top of that, both companies will be impacted by company-specific factors, which primarily include the expansion of existing facilities, the build-out of new projects, as well as factors such as M&A.

The long-term macro outlook for both companies is positive, as demand for chemical products such as olefins and ethylenes is poised to grow for the coming decades.

Source: Exxon Mobil presentation

In the above presentation slide from Exxon Mobil (XOM), which does operate a large chemicals business on top of being among the largest oil and gas producers, we see that the demand outlook for a range of chemical products such as polypropylenes, polyethylenes, etc. is quite strong.

Exxon Mobil believes that global demand will grow at a rate that is faster than GDP growth, as the average consumption of plastics rises disproportionally fast with rising wealth levels. In total, demand is forecasted to grow by ~40% in the decade ending 2025, thus producers such as LyondellBasell and Eastman Chemical (and Exxon Mobil) can sell increasing demands of products to a growing market.

LyondellBasell plans to capitalize on this market growth by building out capacity via investments into new projects such as its Hyperzone HDPE plant. With an investment of $725 million, LyondellBasell targets annual EBITDA generation of $190 million per year, for a cash on cash return of 26%. LyondellBasell is investing $2.4 billion into a propylene oxide/TBA plant on top of that, with the start-up of the plant being targeted in 2021. LyondellBasell targets an 18% return on this investment, which should result in an EBITDA contribution of ~$425 million once the plant is operating in about 2 years.

LyondellBasell keeps investing in additional projects on top of that, and the company regularly engages in M&A on top of that. In 2018, for example, LyondellBasell took over A. Schulman, the capturing of synergies should provide some earnings growth in the near term. Another factor that will play a major role for LyondellBasell's earnings per share growth over the coming years is the company's strong pace of share repurchases.

Data by YCharts

Over the last five years, LyondellBasell has reduced its share count from 520 million to 370 million, which equates to a reduction of close to 30%. Just a couple of weeks ago LyondellBasell announced that it would buy back another 10% of its shares through a Dutch auction. These buybacks have a huge impact on LyondellBasell's earnings per share growth rate.

The analyst community believes that LyondellBasell will be able to grow its earnings per share at a rate of 6% annually in the long run, which is not extraordinary, but solid.

Data by YCharts

Analysts are forecasting a higher earnings per share growth rate of 8% for Eastman Chemical, which makes Eastman the better growth play for investors.

Eastman Chemical will benefit from the demand growth for plastics in the same way that LyondellBasell and other chemical companies will profit. On top of that, Eastman Chemical invests into new projects and assets where the company targets compelling returns on capital.

Source: Eastman Chemical presentation

Eastman Chemical targets market share gains in its specialty products business, where the company seeks to grow at twice the market's growth rate while holding a steady market share in other businesses. Thanks to above-average margins and double digits returns on capital, Eastman Chemical's investments into production capacity should pay off handsomely. Eastman Chemical is a significantly smaller company compared to LyondellBasell, at roughly one-third the market capitalization.

Maintaining a strong growth rate is easier at a smaller size, thus Eastman Chemical's goal of growing its earnings per share by double digits through 2020, and the analyst estimate that Eastman Chemical will grow its earnings per share by 8% annually in the long run, do not seem unrealistic.

Eastman Chemical does also generate a hefty amount of free cash flows, the company plans with FCF totaling $3.5 billion in the 2018-2020 time frame. This equates to a free cash flow yield of more than 10% annually relative to the current market cap of $10.5 billion, which, in turn, allows for strong shareholder returns.

Eastman Chemical can thus, just like LyondellBasell, reduce its share count meaningfully, which provides tailwinds for its earnings per share growth rate.

Data by YCharts

Its share count reduction over the last five years was not as strong as that of LyondellBasell, but management has stated that share repurchases would be more in focus going forward.

LyondellBasell And Eastman Chemical As Income Investments

Both companies have a solid growth outlook, with Eastman Chemical being slightly more attractive growth-wise. LyondellBasell looks like the better income investment, though:

Data by YCharts

LyondellBasell offers the higher dividend yield right here, with a ttm yield of 4.7%. Its forward yield, based on the most recent dividend declaration, is even higher, at 4.9%, versus 3.3% for Eastman Chemical. Both companies offer dividend yields that are substantially higher than that of the broad market, but LyondellBasell's dividend yield is roughly 1.5 times as high as that of Eastman Chemical.

On top of that, LyondellBasell has grown its dividend at a higher pace in the recent past, as its year over year dividend growth was 13%, versus 10% for Eastman Chemical.

Both companies cover their dividend payouts easily: LyondellBasell's dividend payout ratio is 40%, Eastman Chemical's dividend payout ratio is 30%, relative to the forecasted earnings per share for fiscal 2019, respectively. Dividend cuts by either of the two companies are thus not likely unless there is a large economic crisis.

Capital Allocation And Management Alignment

Both companies generate attractive margins and returns on capital, which shows that management is not throwing money at new projects mindlessly. Instead, management is focused on pursuing growth opportunities where it is profitable to do so, whereas less profitable endeavors are avoided.

Management teams of both companies agree that surplus cash flows should be returned to shareholders via stock buybacks once dividend payments are dealt with, especially LyondellBasell has a strong history of reducing its share count at an attractive pace.

Data by YCharts

Over the last decade, LyondellBasell's stock has vastly outperformed Eastman Chemical's stock, which, in turn, has generated returns that are roughly on par with those of the broad market.

LyondellBasell has made several acquisitions in the past, including taking over A. Schulman in 2018. It has, however, walked away from taking over Braskem in 2019, which shows that management is only pursuing inorganic growth where it sees sufficient value. Due to its smaller size, Eastman Chemical has less potential to be a consolidator in its industry.

Data by YCharts

Insider ownership is not overly high in either company. The amount of shares that are owned by insiders is rising, though, which is positive: This aligns management with shareholders, and it shows that insiders see significant value in the stock of both companies.

Takeaway

The chemical industry can be cyclical, but the long term outlook for the industry as a whole is positive, as demand for plastics, and especially for high-tech specialty products, is forecasted to rise substantially over the coming decade.

Both companies plan to capitalize on the growing demand, and both offer attractive share repurchase rates on top of that, which provides some additional tailwinds for their earnings per share growth rates. If the analyst community is right, Eastman Chemical will provide slightly higher earnings growth rates going forward, whereas LyondellBasell offers a much higher dividend yield.

Shares of LyondellBasell and Eastman Chemical are trading for 8.2 and 8.9 times forward earnings right now, which makes the shares of both companies look quite inexpensive.

We believe that both companies are looking attractive for long term oriented investors right here, with LyondellBasell being the better pick for income-focused investors, whereas Eastman Chemical is the better growth pick.

Disclosure: I am/we are long LYB. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.