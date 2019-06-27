Agile Therapeutics: Twirla AdCom Provides Investors A Bridge To PDUFA

The market's reaction to the scheduled AdCom was positive and has reinstalled some confidence in my AGRX position. I provide my strategy for AGRX between now and the AdCom.

Back in May, Agile Therapeutics (AGRX), revealed that they resubmitted their NDA for its primary product candidate, Twirla, a low-dose combination hormonal contraceptive patch. Shortly after, Agile announced that the FDA accepted Twirla's NDA resubmission with the PDUFA date set for November 16th. Much to my dismay, the FDA did not schedule an advisory committee "AdCom" to appraise Twirla. In my previous article, I discussed my anxieties about Twirla not having an AdCom prior to PDUFA due to the products previous CRLs and the potential for a strong sell-off going into the target date. Now that Twirla has an AdCom on October 30, I am more confident in my AGRX position and the apprehensions about Twirla will now be discussed by professionals.

I will discuss the reasons why I wanted Twirla to have an AdCom and what investors should expect.

AdCom Provides Catalyst and Clarity

I have not been confident in my AGRX position ever since Agile announced the FDA had accepted Twirla's NDA resubmission but did not schedule an AdCom. Twirla has received two CRLs from the FDA and I would like to hear some observations from leading professionals before the FDA provides their decision. Luckily, Agile announced that the FDA has scheduled a meeting of the Bone, Reproductive, and Urologic Drugs AdCom to review Twirla on October 30th.

Although an AdCom is not an FDA approval, it can have an equal impact on the share price because the committee votes either for or against recommending approval. The FDA is not required to follow the recommendation, however, it is common for the FDA's decision to match the AdCom's vote. As a result, the final vote on recommending approval is basically a binary event. If the committee votes 13-0 for approval… we should expect a positive reaction from the market and vice versa. However, if the AdCom votes 7-6 for approval, we could see a mixed reaction and increased volatility for a few trading days following the vote. Consequently, investors need to be prepared for the AdCom and having a plan to manage their position in several scenarios.

What Should Investors Expect?

Before - Investors should expect share price action to be very similar to the price action just before a PDUFA date, which could cause a "run-up" or "sell-off." Therefore, investors need to be willing to experience abrupt changes in the share price, which can be an opportunity to add and/or take some profits. Just prior to AdCom, the meeting materials are usually available to the public, which gives investors and analysts a little bit of time to examine the information and manage their position based on their assessment. The meeting materials can often be a binary event as algorithms scan the document for keywords and react accordingly. Unfortunately, I suspect Twirla's meeting material to have some of those keywords due to the previous CRLs, so investors need to decipher the information and come to their own conclusions.

During - As I mentioned before, AGRX should be halted during the AdCom, so investors won't be able to act on their position. However, I would suggest investors watch the AdCom webcast to see how the members view the product. The conversation and opinions are coming from professionals and advocates are potential prescribers of Twirla. I recommend listening to their thoughts about Twirla's safety, the clinical benefits, comparisons to Xulane, experiences with patches, or how they interpret Twirla's data. Even if the AdCom does vote to recommend approval, a couple of members could have a few strong arguments against Twirla that could be an issue for prescribers. A key segment of the AdCom is when the public can make statements and voice concerns. Typically, patients that were involved in the trial come to share their experience with the product, which can be helpful in making your own judgment about how patients will accept Twirla. Overall, the AdCom is a huge event for the product and it goes well beyond just a simple recommendation vote.

After - Following the meeting, the stock usually remains halted until the results are officially dispersed through a company press release. Subsequently, the trading resumes, but this is often in after hours, which can be another opportunity to add or take some profits… or possibly liquidate your position. However, trading will be erratic due to the lower trading volume. Therefore, investors ought to have multiple plans ready to be implemented based on the results of the AdCom and market reaction.

What Am I Looking For? I am interested in how the committee interprets the Twirla's data and study design. As I mentioned before, Twirla's study was a bit unconventional with their inclusion and exclusion criteria, which created an issue with their pearl index being high. Twirla's Pearl index in the Phase III trial was 4.8, which is the number of failure per 100 subjects/patients, which can be concerning. However, Twirla's study had a large number of overweight and obese subjects in order to represent a real-world population, whereas other contraceptive studies have a higher percentage of normal weight subjects. Why is that a problem? Some studies have discovered that some contraceptives have a decreased efficacy in overweight and obese woman (Figure 1).

Figure 1: LNG Ring Efficacy (Source FDA.gov)

This decrease in efficacy could be due to a change in PK and/or PD of the hormones in obese women. This conversation is going to be critical in the AdCom and should be worth some popcorn. Will Twirla get bashed because Agile agreed to run a real-world trial? Or will the AdCom applaud Agile for agreeing to take on this endeavor? Perhaps the AdCom will suggest the labeling to point to this on it. Whatever their decision is, it should spark a thought-provoking discussion.

Charts

The charts have remained strong, with only one notable selling event at the beginning of June. Looking at the daily chart (Figure 2), we can see the stock has continued to stay above the long-term trend line and has been moving above $1.00 since March.

Figure 2: AGRX Daily (Source Trendspider)

Currently, the stock is trading around $1.40 per share, which is above most major moving averages. If the share price can rise above its 52-week high of $1.70 (black line), we could move closer to the previous $2.00 trading range.

Conclusion

What's my plan? I still remain bullish on Twirla, Agile, and the stock's outlook, however, I will still keep a neutral stance on the stock as a result of the interval between now and the AdCom. Although the AdCom will provide investors with a catalyst, we have about 4 months of a volatile market, a weak biotech sector, and lack of catalysts. Therefore, I am going to hold my AGRX shares and will look to either buy or sell some shares as we get closer to the PDUFA as volatility increases and opportunities arise. If the AdCom votes against Twirla, I will liquidate the majority of my position.

I would like to restate the closing remarks from my first AGRX article:

Precisely forecasting the stock price in the near term is enigmatic. Considering this, I would like to stress caution that AGRX is an extremely speculative stock. There is a risk that investors lose all or a considerable amount of their investment. Although the upside of AGRX is great, it is a long way from being free of risk.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AGRX. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.