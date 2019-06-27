Universal Corporation Is An Ugly Play For Growth And Dividend Investors

Universal Corporation is likely to experience industry-related headwinds and sluggish financial growth in the short-term – which could create additional pressure on its share price performance and dividends.

Universal Corporation has been struggling to impress investors despite its extensive footprints in the tobacco industry.

Universal Corporation (NYSE:UVV) has been struggling to impress investors despite its extensive footprints in the tobacco industry. The sluggish share price performance is the evidence of lack of investor confidence in this 100-year-old company. Its share price grew by only 9.73% in the last five years amid concerns over falling financial numbers. Investor sentiment has been hurting due to industry-related headwinds combined with regulatory restrictions and customers moving away from conventional cigarettes.

Universal Corporation doesn’t appear like a good play for investors who are looking for share price appreciation along with high dividend growth. Let’s take a look at various financial and industry related indicators to see why it’s not a good play.

Bleak Fundamentals are Hindering Future Performance

Its share price performance and financial numbers are likely to remain under pressure in the coming days due to bleak future fundamentals. Below are the two reasons for bleak future fundamentals:

1. McConnell bill

Mitch McConnell is likely to introduce legislation in Congress to increase the federal minimum age limit to buy tobacco from 18 to 21.

This legislation will cover the majority of tobacco products such as e-cigarettes. McConnell's bill is likely to receive backing from Congress for what's been dubbed "T21."

For some time, I've been hearing from the parents who are seeing an unprecedented spike in vaping among their teenage children," McConnell said in a statement. "In addition, we all know people who started smoking at a young age and who struggled to quit as adults. Unfortunately, it's reaching epidemic levels around the country.

Source: CNBC

This bill is likely to have a significant impact on Tobacco companies. This is because teenagers are among the biggest consumers of tobacco products – which could lead to a decline in sales of cheap to high tobacco content cigarettes. In the case of Universal Corporation, this bill would decline the demand for tobacco leaf as this company is involved in the primary stage of tobacco manufacturing. Although cigarette manufacturers have the potential to pass on the impact to the consumer, the primary stage of tobacco manufacturers cannot immediately change products pricing. Therefore, the bill could impact both revenue and margins of Universal Corporation.

2. Slowing Demand

The demand for tobacco products is on the decline over the past three years. Several factors such as increasing competition, healthcare ads, and consumer shift to new products are slowing demand for conventional cigarette markets. According to the research report, tobacco leaf production projected volumes are likely to stand around 5.14 million tons this year, down from the 5.83 million tons produced in 2015.

Declining Financial Numbers Indicate Slowing Demand

Universal Corporation has been reporting declining revenue and earnings growth over the past four straight years. Its revenue dropped from $2.54 billion in 2014 to $2.03 billion in 2018. Slower revenue growth has also been putting pressure on margins and earnings per share as shown in the table below.

Source: Morningstar.com

The declining trend hasn’t been changing for this company. It had generated net income of $33 million in the final quarter of fiscal 2019 compared to net income of $35 million in the year ago period. Earning in full fiscal 2019 also declined to $110 million from $116 million in the previous year.

In a conference call, the company again blamed consumption decline for lower results. Its CEO said:

We remain committed to maintaining our position as the leading global leaf supplier and believe that opportunities exist to expand our business to help mitigate the impact of consumption declines.

Universal Corporation is seeking to offset consumption decline through expanding into new markets. For instance, it has increased leaf purchasing, processing, and grower support services in the Philippines through a new leaf supply arrangement with one of its major customers. The company believes this arrangement would help in enhancing its footprint in new market along with improving its operational efficiencies and margins.

With its strategy to explore new growth opportunities in adjacent industries, it has recently hired a dedicated business development officer to help them in developing an investment pipeline, and assessing opportunities in agribusiness arenas.

The investments in new business opportunities and expansion in adjacent industries appears like a good idea. However, the strategy is likely to take a longer time in generating big revenue growth from new businesses. Thus, the short-term business dynamics are dependent on supply and demand of tobacco leaf supply business.

Unfortunately, Universal Corporation is forecasting higher supply and lower demand for fiscal 2020 – which could create a negative impact on its financial numbers.

The CEO says:

As we move into fiscal year 2020, we are forecasting larger flue-cured and burley tobacco global crop production than those grown in our fiscal year 2019, and believe that both flue-cured and burley tobacco may be in slight oversupply positions compared with anticipated market demand.

Dividend Growth is at Risk

Although the company had announced a small dividend increase of 1.3% for this year, its free cash flows are not offering a huge room for further growth. Its free cash flow generation is inconsistent. After generating negative free cash flows in the last two years, it has generated $130 million in free cash flows for fiscal 2019. The growth in free cash flows is attributed to changes in working capital instead of higher income. In addition, its debt position of $0.5 billion looks quite high when compared to its free cash flow generation potential and market capitalization of just over $1.2 billion.

Conclusion

Universal Corporation is working on several strategies to reverse the declining trend. However, these strategies would take a longer time for returning the company back towards sustainable growth. Therefore, it is likely to experience industry related headwinds and sluggish financial growth in the short-term, which could create additional pressure on its share price performance and dividends. Therefore, Universal Corporation isn’t a good stock for growth investors despite the steep decline in the share price.

