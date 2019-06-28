2 S&P 500 High-Dividend Stocks With 20% Upside Variance - 5 10% Trades, No K-1s

There are five trades with 10%-plus yields, which are close to or below these stocks' 52-week lows.

These two stocks have 22% to 24% upside variance to analysts' average price targets.

With the market at all-time highs again, we went bottom fishing, looking for value in the large-cap arena. The two large-cap dividend stocks in the S&P 500 with the biggest variance between their current price and analysts' average price targets are Schlumberger (SLB) and Helmerich & Payne (HP):

Both stocks have tumbled from their 2014 highs, with big declines in price/book values also:

Analysts' Targets:

SLB and HP have the highest upside variance of all of the S&P 500 stocks between their prices/share and analysts' average price targets. The spreads are quite similar - 24.63% for SLB, and 22.37% for HP.

Profiles:

HP primarily engages in drilling oil and gas wells for exploration and production companies. The company operates through U.S. Land, Offshore, and International Land segments. The U.S. Land segment drills primarily in Colorado, Louisiana, Ohio, Oklahoma, New Mexico, North Dakota, Pennsylvania, Texas, Utah, West Virginia, and Wyoming. The Offshore segment has drilling operations in the Gulf of Mexico. The International Land segment conducts drilling operations in Colombia, Argentina, Bahrain, and the United Arab Emirates.

SLB has four segments: Reservoir Characterization, Drilling, Production, and Cameron. It has 125 research and engineering facilities worldwide, employing more than 100,000 people representing over 140 nationalities and working in more than 85 countries. SLB supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide.

Dividends:

At first glance, their payout ratios listed on most financial sites look horrific, due to the inclusion of gobs of non-cash depreciation and amortization. We stripped that out, and came up with EBDA figures for both companies, which revealed that they have very similar EBDA payout ratios of ~49% - 50%.

Both SLB pays in a Jan/April/July/Oct. schedule, while HP pays in a March/June/Sept/Dec. schedule. Both companies issue 1099s at tax time.

HP has a bit higher of a dividend yield, at 5.70%, vs. 5.13% for SLB, and also has a much higher five-year dividend growth rate, of 16.75%, vs. SLB's 9.86%:

Valuations:

Both stocks have cheaper price/book valuations than their respective industries' averages, in addition to having much higher dividend yields. HP also looks cheaper on a price/sales basis.

*That 6.92 EV/EBITDA valuation is for the Energy industry as a whole - SLB's 10.23X is much higher, whereas HP's 7.43X valuation is closer to the average:

Financials:

Both companies have much lower debt leverage than their respective industry averages. SLB also has a much higher operating margin, ROE and ROA than the averages, while HP has a higher than average ROE.

Analysts' Earnings Estimates:

Analysts' estimates are rather bullish for HP for 2019 and 2020, rising to $1.72, (up 985%), and $2.14, (up 24.49%), before slowing down n 2021:

SLB's estimates aren't as dazzling, showing negative growth in 2019, before resuming growth over the next four years:

Options:

Given the poor price trajectories of these two stocks over the past few years, you may be leery of an outright buy for either one of them yet. Such is the conundrum of value investing - you can only do your diligence and make an educated guess as to whether or not a company has turned a corner yet (or whether the market may be more supportive of it in the future).

Enter the strategy of selling cash secured puts below the stock's current price/share. By getting "paid to wait," you can achieve a much lower breakeven cost. You won't receive any dividends, but the put premiums are often much higher than the dividends anyway.

In general, this is a relatively short-term strategy, but there are some trades which don't expire until 2021 for certain stocks.

We chose two expirations for HP - August 2019 and January 2020.

HP's August $47.50 put strike pays $1.75, which gives you a breakeven of $45.75, ~2.7% above its $44.56 52-week low.

The nominal yield is 3.5% for this seven-week trade, or 26.89% annualized.

The January 2020 $37.50 put strike pays much more, $4.10, due to its additional time value. It gives you a breakeven of $43.40, which is 2.6% below HP's 52-week low.

The yield is 10.93% for this ~7-month trade, or 15.67% annualized:

SLB also has some attractive put yields. SLB's August $37.50 put strike pays $1.09, a 2.9% yield in seven weeks, or 21.22% annualized. The breakeven is $36.41, which is 5.65% above SLB's 52-week low of $34.46.

SLB's January 2020 $37.50 put strike pays $3.05, over 3X the $1.00 dividend amount that SLB should pay during this period. Your breakeven is $34.45, right at SLB's 52-week low:

Our Cash Secured Puts Table can give you more details for these three trades, and over 40 others, all of which are updated throughout each trading day.

If, on the other hand, you already own HP or SLB, and/or you want to hedge your bet on some shares, maybe you may want to consider selling covered calls. The big caveat here, though, is that, with HP and SLB both over 20% below their price targets, your shares may possibly get called away.

HP's January 2020 $55.00 call pays $2.65, which more than doubles the $1.42 in dividends you would receive during this period.

This table details the three main profitable scenarios for this trade.

Static - If HP doesn't rise to or above $55.00, your potential profit would be $4.07, the combo of the $1.42 in dividends, and the $2.65 call option premium. Your nominal yield would be 8.17% during this ~seven-month trade, or 14.83% annualized.

Assigned before first ex-dividend date - Your nominal profit in this scenario would be 15.72%, a total of $7.83, from the $2.65 option premium and the $5.18 spread between the $55.00 strike price and HP's $49.82 price/share.

Assigned after both ex-dividend dates - Your profit in this scenario would be $9.25, with a nominal 18.57% yield, or 33.72% annualized:

All of the January 2020 trades detailed in this article also have a tax deferral advantage: If they aren't closed in 2019, you won't owe taxes on the option money you receive from it until tax time in April 2021.

You can see more details on our Covered Calls Table for these trades and more than 35 others, all of which are updated throughout each trading day.

All tables by DoubleDividendStocks.com, unless otherwise noted.

Disclaimer: This article was written for informational purposes only and is not intended as personal investment advice. Please practice due diligence before investing in any investment vehicle mentioned in this article.

Our Marketplace service, Hidden Dividend Stocks Plus, focuses on undercovered, undervalued income vehicles, and special high yield situations. We scour the US and world markets to find solid income opportunities with dividend yields ranging from 5% to 10%-plus, backed by strong earnings. We publish exclusive articles each week with investing ideas for the HDS+ site that you won't see anywhere else. Find out now how our portfolio is beating the market by 2X since its inception.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in HP over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Our legacy site, DoubleDividendStocks.com, has helped income investors increase their income, and lower their risk, via selling options on high dividend stocks, since 2009.