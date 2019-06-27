GLD: We Told You This Would Happen

Since we released our last bullish trade call on the SPDR Gold Trust ETF, valuations have rallied by nearly 9% and more than doubled returns in the S&P 500.

When we last discussed the most likely path forward for the SPDR Gold Trust ETF (NYSEARCA: GLD) on May 12, 2019, valuations in the fund came in at $122.67. Since then, metals markets have exhibited a clear reversal of fortune and posted gains of 8.76%. This more than doubles the performance of the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA: SPY) over the same period of time. However, this should not come as a surprise for anyone keeping a close eye on the supply and demand fundamentals visible in the market. Central banks have been buying gold at the fastest rates in five decades and key developments in global economic policy have provided signals that have been more than sufficient for the construction of accurate market forecasts. As a result, we expect extended outperformance from GLD (relative to its equities counterparts) in the second half of 2019.

(Source: Author, TradingView)

Over the last week, fund inflows directed at the SPDR Gold Trust ETF have totaled $1,680.8 million. This is fairly impressive, and it is a performance that puts GLD at the top end of its category averages. However, those numbers swell to $2,808.2 million when we assess the fund from a perspective of four weeks. This is a striking reversal of fortune when we look at the numbers over the last year, which are still negative (at -$626.7 million). For some market investors, this might look like the broader weakness remains in place and that GLD could be vulnerable to substantial moves lower once the bullish activity begins to slow. However, what this really tells us is that not all of the bears have been flushed out of the market and that we could still see outperforming gains in GLD during the second half of 2019.

(Source: ETFdb.com)

In our last market forecast for GLD, we noted:

GLD is starting to move away from the lower levels of its long-term trading range and potential for changes in U.S. monetary policy could help these emerging trends continue. Overbought stock markets, declines in corporate earnings expectations, and central bank buying activity are additional factors which could send valuations in the underlying metals prices much higher.

But while these factors validated our bullish forecasts and generated market-beating returns for GLD, we must remember to not simply disregard all of these powerful influences now that our expectations have been realized. Critical clues will be unveiled in the weeks ahead (from sources like the Federal Reserve on rate policy and the government of China on trade policy), and this will help us to define specific price targets for the bullish outlook.

Another factor that we highlighted in the last report on GLD is the fate of the U.S. dollar. Of course, this is a market element that remains critically important now that valuations in the greenback have started to decline. Since reaching the highs of $26.47 on May 23, 2019, the Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund (NYSEARCA: UUP) has lost 1.89%. This fund works as an excellent indicator of broader strength or weakness in the U.S. dollar because it positions its value against a diversified basket of world currencies. GLD’s long-term relationship with the U.S. dollar (and UUP) is inverted in nature, so we should expect to see further in the event that UUP falls through support levels defined by its long-term moving averages (200-day EMA).

(Source: Author, TradingView)

Of course, the fall through support at $26.05 was scary enough for any investors currently long asset positions that are denominated in U.S. dollars. However, pulling out to the longer-term chart gives us a viewpoint which suggests UUP could be on the verge of a much more significant collapse:

(Source: Author, TradingView)

UUP has already broken through its 50-day EMA and this leaves the 200-day EMA as the final stronghold capable of supporting prices. This metric currently rests at $25.75, however, it is still moving higher and this (unfortunately) could make it easier to violate. Of course, the underlying trajectory of these moves will depend on coming actions from the Federal Reserve. Will Fed Chair Jerome Powell stand by his earlier assertions or feel swayed to acquiesce with the more dovish demands of President Trump? It is starting to look as though the latter scenario is more likely to play out in the market, and this is a scenario which should continue to support valuations in GLD.

Interest rate policy can have a dramatic influence on all of these assets, and so it will be fairly easy to establish clear price forecasts based on the next round of policy commentaries made public by the Federal Reserve. Until then, market inflows in GLD suggest declines are unlikely near-term. Our stance arguing for a bullish trade call on the SPDR Gold Trust ETF, has already seen valuations rise by nearly 9%. This performance has more than doubled returns in the SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF but the initial forecasts were made as precious metals were trading under substantial downside pressure and stocks were trading near record highs. However, a firm allegiance to market fundamentals and technical price signals continues to lead us forward on the path toward profitability. As a result, we expect extended outperformance from GLD (relative to its equities counterparts) in the second half of 2019.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.