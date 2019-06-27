AbbVie: Dividend Is Safe

Even with the large debt addition of ~$60 billion, the new AbbVie will quickly bring the net debt ratio down to 3x EBITDA.

The deal is 10% accretive, sending the 2020 EPS target up to $10.45 and leaving the stock trading at 6.5x estimates.

Somewhat unnoticed in the stock action following the AbbVie (ABBV) deal to purchase Allergan (AGN) was the surging yield of the acquiring stock. The size and scale of the debt load from the deal caused investors to panic, but AbbVie is a bargain now as the dividend yield surged 6.5%.

Image Source: AbbVie website

Allergan Debt

On Tuesday, AbbVie announced plans to acquire Allergan in a cash and stock deal. The owner of Botox comes with a heavy debt load so investors naturally have concerns about the large dividend of AbbVie going forward.

The deal involves AbbVie paying Allergan shareholders a listed transaction price of $188.24 per share via 0.866 shares of AbbVie and $120.30 in cash. The cash portion of the deal comes out to nearly $40 billion that AbbVie push pay to Allergan shareholders.

Headlines like the Bloomberg report of AbbVie securing a $38 billion bridge loan for the acquisition likely heightens investor fears. The amount sounds massive without any corresponding reference point.

The debt for the cash portion of the transaction is only part of the story since Allergan has net debt in the $21.7 billion range. The amounts total roughly $60 billion to acquire Allergan.

Data by YCharts

The combination comes out to a debt load of roughly $60 billion, if the merger was to close today. Remember though, the companies generated $18 billion in operating cash flows last year so the net debt position will improve by the time the deal closes.

Secure Dividend

AbbVie has a history of raising the dividend and returning substantial capital to shareholders. The company currently pays a $1.07 quarterly dividend that adds up to a 6.5% dividend yield. The yield has now reached the highest level in history.

Data by YCharts

CEO Rick Gonzalez was adamant on the acquisition call that the cash flows supported a growing dividend. The company forecasts at least $15 billion paid down on the debt by the end of 2021 while still growing the dividend:

The transaction also provides enhanced cash flow to support a strong and growing dividend. Cash flow from HUMIRA provides the ability to rapidly pay down debt, which we have committed to reduce by $15 billion to $18 billion by the end of 2021 with further deleveraging through 2023.

A prime reason the CEO is confident in the ability to pay down debt and grow the dividend is the combined EBITDA targets up at $23.5 billion. Based on this EBITDA, AbbVie forecasts the net-debt-EBITDA target trending towards 3x with the committed debt reduction.

Data by YCharts

The current quarterly dividend costs about $1.58 billion with 1.48 billion shares outstanding. The merger adds another 285 million shares from Allergan shareholders placing the new share balance near 1.76 billion shares for a quarterly payout of $1.88 billion.

An annual dividend payout topping $7.5 billion is a substantial sum. Over the last few years, AbbVie has generated substantial cash flows that the company was able to participate in large stock buybacks. In fact, the net payout yield (dividend yield + net stock buyback yield) surged to nearly 18% on the selloff yesterday. A net payout yield in excess of 10% has traditionally indicated deep value.

Data by YCharts

In addition, the merger offers $2+ billion in synergies by 2022 (assuming a early 2020 close) and a 10% boost to EPS. Both metrics should help boost confidence that the new AbbVie will easily handle the dividend.

Analysts forecast AbbVie earning ~$9.50 per share in 2020. A 10% boost to the EPS brings the 2020 target to $10.45 depending on the timing of the deal closing. Either way, the EPS run rate will reach the $10.45 rate with an annual dividend of only $4.28.

Strong Growth Platform

The addition of Allergan provides a growth platform to boost the portion of revenues from outside of Humira. AbbVie is forecasting revenue growth reaches nearly 10% through 2023.

Source: AbbVie/Allergan merger presentation

In the process, AbbVie goes from a $14 billion business without Humira to one with $29 billion growing to $40 billion by the time Humira LOE in 2023. The company ends the process with the scale to move on beyond Humira.

Source: AbbVie/Allergan merger presentation

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that the merger selloff leaves an investor with the option to purchase a stock selling for about 6.5x new 2020 EPS targets and yielding 6.5%. The stock has some risk due to the LOE on Humira in 2023 and the large debt load, but the growth platform should alleviate a lot of the hair on the story.

AbbVie isn't likely to see any huge rally into the deal closing, but the stock is an extreme bargain here and offers shareholder 6.5% to wait. Investors could do far worst over the next 6 to 9 months.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AGN. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The information contained herein is for informational purposes only. Nothing in this article should be taken as a solicitation to purchase or sell securities. Before buying or selling any stock you should do your own research and reach your own conclusion or consult a financial advisor. Investing includes risks, including loss of principal.