Graphite Miners News For The Month Of June 2019

Graphite company news - Talga Resources drills high grade graphite at Niska. Kibaran Resources engineering study finds WA battery graphite processing plant will be financially and technically robust.

Graphite market news - "Global graphite market reached a value of USD 17.62b in 2018 and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 6.3% through 2025".

Welcome to the June edition of the graphite miners news. June saw graphite prices slightly lower and a slower month for company news. Roskill put out some interesting graphite market reports.

Graphite price news

During June, China graphite flake-194 EXW spot prices were down 1.35%, and are down 8.89% over the past year.

Graphite prices 2015 to mid 2019

Source: Triton Minerals and Benchmark Intelligence

Graphite prices 2004 to end 2018

Source: Northern Graphite

In my January 30, 2018, Trend Investing Interview with Benchmark Minerals Simon Moores said about graphite:

Spherical graphite anode plants, predominately based in China, were traditionally 5-10,000 tpa but now we are tacking four megafactories are looking to produce 60,000 to 100,000 tpa from 2020 onwards.

On June 24, Reuters reported on the Adroit Market Research [AMR] report stating:

On the back of fast expanding end-use industry global graphite market reached a value of USD 17.62 Bn in 2018 and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 6.3% through 2025.

Graphite market news

On June 10, Roskill reported:

Graphite: China-US trade war reaches graphite industry. Graphite products are among more than 5,000 US materials on which China introduced import tariffs from 1 June 2019. Both natural flake graphite and synthetic graphite will be affected with a 10% tariff and the intermediate product spherical graphite will see a 25% tariff. Spherical graphite is a vital material for use in the anodes of lithium-ion batteries, helping to underpin burgeoning electric vehicle market. The tariffs are a retaliation after the US announced an increase to its own tariffs on Chinese graphite and many other materials from 10% to 25% on 10 May. The trade tensions are expected to have a limited impact on the graphite market in the short-term with adequate supply expected to come on-line from sources outside of both China and the USA. Significant exports of flake graphite from Mozambique and Madagascar entered the market in 2018 and additional material will be available in 2019. Most new synthetic graphite capacity is being added in China but capacities have also been rising in Japan, India, Europe and Mexico.

On June 12, GlobeNewswire reported on a Roskill release:

Graphite market continuously shaped by pollution controls. China’s continued crackdown on industrial pollution has had a widespread effect on the graphite industry, restricting supply and increasing prices of both natural and synthetic graphite through 2018 and H1 2019, as well as changing demand dynamics as a result of environmentally-led improvements to Chinese steelmaking. Now we see supply closures beginning to happen in India too. Looking forward, the introduction of stricter controls on pollution from global shipping is also expected to affect the availability of raw material for synthetic production over the next decade. And China isn’t yet done with its industry overhauls. With ongoing constraints to supply and rapidly rising demand, price development in the graphite industry will depend on the ability of new supply, increasingly that from outside of China, to meet the market’s needs.

Graphite miner news

Graphite producers

I have not covered the following graphite producers as they are not accessible to most Western investors. They include - Aoyu Graphite Group, BTR New Energy Materials, Qingdao Black Dragon, National de Grafite, Shanshan Technology, and LuiMao Graphite.

Note: Imerys Graphite & Carbon (OTC:IMYSF) and AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group NV [NA:AMG] [GR:ADG] (OTCPK:AMVMF) are also "diversified producers", producing graphite. SGL Carbon (ETR:SGL) is a synthetic graphite producer.

Syrah Resources Limited [ASX:SYR][GR:3S7]( OTCPK:SYAAF)(OTC:SRHYY)

Syrah Resources Limited owns the Balama graphite mine in Mozambique.

On June 19, Syrah Resources announced: "Syrah signs sales agreement with Gredmann Group." Highlights include:

"Balama Graphite Operation to supply 9,000 tonnes per month of fines natural graphite across a range of fixed carbon grades.

Commences from June 2019 until December 2021, for a total of 279,000 tonnes (108,000 tonnes per annum pro rata).

Provides more attractive payment terms for Syrah than its previous sales contracts.

Gredmann will be Syrah’s preferred trader of standard fines products in China for the term of the Agreement, with direct sales continuing to certain end users.

All other terms are confidential."

On June 19, Syrah Resources announced:

Syrah announces convertible note deed and entitlement offer. Syrah Resources Limited today announced the execution of a convertible note deed and an underwritten entitlement offer to raise approximately A$111.6 million (US$76.3 million) (Capital Raising).

On June 21, Syrah Resources announced:

Syrah announces successful completion of institutional entitlement offer. The Institutional Entitlement Offer raised approximately A$25 million (US$17 million) and was well-supported with a take up rate of approximately 82% amongst eligible institutional shareholders. The shortfall from the Institutional Entitlement Offer was oversubscribed, reflecting strong demand received from new and existing institutional shareholders. Syrah MD & CEO Shaun Verner said: “We appreciate the support demonstrated by our long-term institutional shareholders. We remain focussed on the delivery of the world class Balama Graphite Operation and the progression of our Battery Anode Material strategy, which underpin our objective of maximising value for our shareholders”.

You can view the latest investor presentation here.

Bass Metals [ASX:BSM] [GR:R2F] (OTC:BSSMF)

On June 3, Bass Metals announced: "Significant exploration target and drilling program established for development of large scale mining and processing operations at Graphmada Graphite Mine." Highlights include:

"Bass aims to materially increase its resource inventory to underpin plans for the future development of large scale mining and processing operations.

Significant exploration potential now identified in addition to existing Mineral Resources.

The Exploration Target estimate for the Graphmada Graphite Mine is a total of 86-146 million tonnes of additional graphite mineralization potentially containing between 4.1mt to 8.4mt of contained graphite...."

Graphite developers

Battery Minerals [ASX:BAT] [GR:0FS]

Battery Minerals core commodity targets are graphite, zinc/lead and copper. BAT is maintaining a focus on its two graphite development assets Montepuez and Balama which are located in Mozambique.

No news for the month, but you can read the Company's "Resource rising stars presentation" here.

You can view the latest investor presentation here.

Magnis Energy Technologies Ltd [ASX:MNS] (OTC:URNXF) (formerly Magnis Resources)

Magnis is an Australian-based company that has rapidly moved into battery technology and is planning to become one of the world's largest manufacturers of lithium-ion battery cells. Magnis has a world-class graphite deposit in Tanzania known as the Nachu Graphite Project with high distribution towards natural flake graphite in the Super Jumbo, Jumbo and Large flake categories.

No news for the month.

Mason Graphite [TSXV:LLG] [GR:M01] (OTCQX:MGPHF)

Mason Graphite is a Canadian graphite mining and processing company focused on the development of the Lac Guéret project located in northeastern Quebec, where the graphite grade is believed by management to be among the highest in the world.

No significant news for the month.

You can view the latest investor presentation here.

NextSource Materials Inc. [TSX:NEXT] [GR:1JW] (OTCQB:NSRCF)

NextSource Materials Inc. is a mine development company based in Toronto, Canada, that's developing its 100%-owned, Feasibility-Stage Molo Graphite Project in Madagascar. The Company also has the Green Giant Vanadium Project on the same property.

No news for the month.

Investors can view the latest company presentation here. You can watch the company's Senior Vice President Brent Nykoliation video interview here.

Northern Graphite [TSXV:NGC][GR:ONG] (OTCQX:NGPHF)

Northern’s principal asset is the Bissett Creek graphite project located 100km east of North Bay, Ontario, Canada and close to major roads and infrastructure. The Company has completed an NI 43-101 Bankable final Feasibility Study and received its major environmental permit.

No news for the month.

You can view the latest investor presentation here.

Talga Resources [ASX:TLG] [GR:TGX] (OTCPK:TLGRF)

Talga Resources Ltd is a technology minerals company enabling stronger, lighter and more functional materials for the multi-billion dollar global coatings, battery, construction and carbon composites markets using graphene and graphite. Talga has significant advantages owing to its 100% owned graphite deposits in Sweden, proprietary process test facility in Germany and in-house graphene product technology.

On June 5, Talga Resources announced: "High grade graphite discovery confirmed at Niska." Highlights include:

Niska North

"NUN19010: 135.6m @ 25.75% graphite (“Cg”) (4.4-141m) (uncut, fully diluted).

Including 21.6m @ 25.92% Cg (4.4-26m) and 88.06m @ 29.83%Cg (51.94-141m)(10% Cg cut-off)."

Niska South

"NUN19003: 30.16m @ 25.21% Cg (15.34-45.5m) (10% Cg cut-off).

NUN19004: 33.27m @ 26.31% Cg (25.0-58.3m) (10% Cg cut-off).

NUN19006: 18.8m @ 27.18% Cg (37.7-56.5m) (10% Cg cut-off)."

You can view the latest investor presentation here.

SRG Graphite [TSXV:SRG] [GR:18Y]

SRG is focused on developing the Lola graphite deposit, which is located in the Republic of Guinea, West Africa. The Lola Graphite occurrence has a prospective surface outline of 3.22 km2 of continuous graphitic gneiss, one of the largest graphitic surface areas in the world. SRG owns 100% of the Lola Graphite Project.

No news for the month.

You can view the latest investor presentation here.

Leading Edge Materials [TSXV:LEM] (OTCQB:LEMIF)

Leading Edge Materials Corp. is a Canadian company focused on becoming a sustainable supplier of a range of critical materials. Leading Edge Materials’ flagship asset is the Woxna Graphite production facility in central Sweden. The company also owns the Bergby lithium project, the Norra Karr REE project, and the Kontio cobalt project all located in Scandinavia.

On May 27, Leading Edge Materials announced:

Leading Edge Materials finalizes strategic review and updates execution path for Woxna Graphite Mine. Mark Saxon, Interim President and CEO, stated: “Despite the widespread evidence of rapid growth in the lithium ion battery and electric vehicle markets, North American mining markets remain subdued with limited funding opportunities. Through the Strategic Review we have identified potential funding pathways in Europe that are open for direct project investment. The Board strongly believes direct funding of Woxna Graphite AB, shall be the least dilutive way to finance the Woxna graphite mine through to production of high value graphite products.”

On June 5, Leading Edge Materials announced: "Leading Edge Materials provides update on Norra Kärr Rare Earth Element Project, Sweden."

Investors can view the latest company presentation here.

Triton Minerals [ASX:TON][GR:1TG]

Triton Minerals Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration and development of areas that are highly prospective for gold, graphite and other minerals. The company was founded on March 28, 2006 and is headquartered in West Perth, Australia. Triton has three large graphite projects in Mozambique, not far from Syrah Resources Balama project.

No significant news for the month.

You can view the latest investor presentation here and an excellent video here.

Nouveau Monde Graphite [TSXV:NOU] (OTCQX:NMGRF)

Nouveau Monde Graphite owns the Matawinie graphite project, located in the municipality of Saint-Michel-des-Saints, approximately 150 km north of Montreal, Canada.

No news for the month.

You can view the latest investor presentation here.

Volt Resources [ASX:VRC] [GR:R8L]

Volt Resources Ltd is a graphite exploration company. The Company is focused on the exploration and development of its existing wholly owned Bunyu Graphite Project in Tanzania and the identification of further assets globally which have the potential to add value to shareholders.

On May 31, Volt Resources announced: "Volt advancing funding pathways for Bunyu stage 1 development." Highlights include:

"Approval for Tanzanian Note Issue continues to be progressed – meetings currently being held and discussions with senior government officials to complete this process.

Notable progress made regarding Mauritian Bond Issue approval process – Volt targeting listing on Stock Exchange of Mauritius to provide additional funding flexibility.

Discussions continue with North American and Asian institutions who have expressed strong interest in providing funding for the Bunyu Stage 1 development."

You can view the latest investor presentation here.

Renascor Resources [ASX:RNU]

Renascor Resources Ltd. is an Australian exploration company, which focuses on the discovery and development of economically viable deposits containing uranium, gold, copper, and associated minerals. Its projects include graphite, copper, precious metals, and uranium.

No news for the month.

You can view the latest investor presentation here.

Kibaran Resources [ASX:KNL] (OTC:KBBRF)

Kibaran Resources Limited is an ASX-listed exploration company focused on unlocking the graphite potential of the mineral-rich landscapes of Tanzania, East Africa. The primary focus is on the 100%-owned Epanko Deposit – a key graphite target within the Epanko Graphite Project area, which has been identified to host large flake graphite with ‘expanded’ properties. The Epanko Deposit has a JORC Indicated Mineral Resource Estimate of 12.8Mt at 10% TGC, for 1.28Mt of contained graphite.

On June 11, Kibaran Resources announced:

Proposed Western Australian facility to form part of multi-hub battery graphite production base. Engineering study finds WA battery graphite processing plant will be financially and technically robust. The plant has a forecast up-front capital cost of US$22.8 million for an initial 5,000tpa, followed by a further US$49.2 million to expand production to 20,000tpa of battery-grade graphite.

You can view the latest investor presentation here.

ZEN Graphene Solutions Ltd. [TSXV:ZEN] (OTCPK:ZENYF) (formerly Zenyatta Ventures)

ZEN Graphene Solutions Ltd. is a mineral development company based in Thunder Bay, Ontario. ZEN Graphene is currently developing the Albany Graphite Deposit (“Albany”) – a rare, igneous related, hydrothermal graphite deposit with the potential to produce a natural, high-purity graphite, as well as developing graphene and graphene applications.

On May 30, ZEN Graphene Solutions Ltd. announced:

ZEN Graphene signs agreement on novel, low cost, high-yield graphene production process. ZEN Graphene Solutions Ltd. is pleased to announce that it has signed an initial agreement to in-license certain intellectual properties from a Canadian University that when combined with ZEN’s Albany Graphite, produces low cost, environmentally friendly graphene.....The challenge in the emerging graphene industry has been to produce consistent FLG, available in industrial quantities at prices that permit industrial adoption,” commented Dr. Francis Dubé. “We believe that with this exciting new process applied to our unique Albany Graphite product, ZEN Graphene Solutions possesses all the components to solve this challenge within a single vertically integrated company.

On June 10, ZEN Graphene Solutions Ltd. announced: "ZEN signs three year graphene research agreement with University of British Columbia."

Sovereign Metals [ASX:SVM] [GR:SVM]

Sovereign Metals Ltd. is an exploration company, which engages in the explorations of graphite, copper and gold resources. It operates through the Queensland, Australia and Malawi geographical segments. Sovereign Metals has world's biggest graphite saprolith source of 65m tonnes at 7.1% TGC at their Maligunde project in Malawi.

On June 24, Sovereign Metals Ltd. announced: "Outstanding metallurgical results from emerging rutile province."

You can view the latest investor presentation here.

Lomiko Metals Inc. [TSXV:LMR] (OTCQB:LMRMF)

Lomiko Metals is focused on the exploration and development of minerals for the new green economy such as lithium and graphite and also has a 100% interest in Lomiko Technologies Inc., an investor in technology and manufacturer of electronic products.

No news for the month.

New Energy Metals Corp. [ASX:NXE] (formerly Mustang Resources) (NEMCF).

New Energy Minerals are pioneering Vanadium and Graphite mining, exploration, and technology. With the unique Caula Project in Mozambique nearing production they are set to supply the high quality resources critical to the rapidly expanding new energy market.

On June 6, New Energy Metals Corp. announced:

New Energy Metals announces letter of intent to acquire Exploradora North Project [Chile] and stock option grant. New Energy Metals Corp. announces that it has entered into a letter of intent dated June 3, 2019 with certain arm's length vendors (the "Vendors"), whereby New Energy Metals will be granted the exclusive right and option (the "Option") to acquire an initial 70% royalty-free interest in and to certain exploration and exploitation mineral concessions (the "Concessions") referred to as the "Exploradora North project" ("Exploradora North" or the "Project").

You can view the latest investor presentation here.

Westwater Resources (WWR) (formerly Alabama Graphite)

Westwater Resources Inc., is an explorer and developer of mineral resources that are materials essential to clean energy production. Formerly known as Uranium Resources Inc., Westwater is developing an advanced battery graphite business in Alabama, holds dominant mineral rights positions in the Western United States and the Republic of Turkey for both lithium and uranium deposits, as well as licensed production facilities for uranium in Texas.

On June 10, Westwater Resources announced: "Westwater Resources announces up to $10m purchase agreement with Lincoln Park capital fund, LLC."

You can view the latest investor presentation here.

Other graphite juniors

Berkwood Resources [TSXV:BKR] [GR:BR2N] (OTC:CZSVF), BlackEarth Minerals [ASX:BEM], Black Rock Mining [ASX:BKT], Ceylon Graphite [TSXV:CYL] [GR:CCY] (OTC:CYLYF), DNI Metals [CSE:DNI] (OTCPK:DMNKF), Eagle Graphite [TSXV:EGA] [GR:NJGP] (OTC:APMFF), Elcora Advanced Materials Corp. [TSXV:ERA](OTCPK:ECORF), Focus Graphite [TSXV:FMS][GR:FKC] (OTCQB:FCSMF), Graphite One Resources Inc. [TSXV:GPH] [GR:2JC] (OTCQB:GPHOF), Gratomic Inc. (TSXV:GRAT), Graphite Energy Corp. [CSE:GRE] [GR:GOA] (OTCPK:GRXXF), NovoCarbon Corp. (a subsidiary of Great Lakes Graphite [TSXV:GLK] [GR:8GL] (OTC:GLKIF)), Walkabout Resources Ltd [ASX:WKT].

Conclusion

June saw graphite prices fall slightly and a quite month of news from the graphite miners.

Highlights for the month were:

Adroit Market Research report - "Global graphite market reached a value of USD 17.62 Bn in 2018 and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 6.3% through 2025."

Roskill - "The trade tensions are expected to have a limited impact on the graphite market in the short-term with adequate supply expected to come on-line from sources outside of both China and the USA."

Roskill - " China’s continued crackdown on industrial pollution has had a widespread effect on the graphite industry, restricting supply and increasing prices ."

." Syrah resources raises $25m to help with Battery Anode Material strategy.

Talga Resources - High grade graphite discovery confirmed at Niska.

Volt Resources is advancing funding pathways for Bunyu stage 1 development.

Kibaran Resources - Engineering study finds WA battery graphite processing plant will be financially and technically robust. The plant has a forecast up-front capital cost of US$22.8 million for an initial 5,000tpa battery-grade graphite.

ZEN Graphene signs agreement on novel, low cost, high-yield graphene production process.

New Energy Metals announces letter of intent to acquire Exploradora North Project in Chile.

