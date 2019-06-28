MTN Group Making Operational Progress, But Macro Challenges Loom Large

The dispute with the government of Nigeria drags on, with the government getting another postponement (until October 29) on the $2 billion "back taxes" claim.

MTN Group (OTCPK:MTNOY) shares have certainly recovered from the panicked levels of September 2018 as investors have had a chance to digest the real likelihood of the company having to make significant payments (again) to Nigeria’s government, as well to observe the real progress that the management team has been making with the business.

With the shares up more than 50% from my last article, sentiment has improved, but there are still serious ongoing uncertainties about the business in Nigeria, as well as the possible impact of sanctions (or worse) against Iran. On the other hand, management has been delivering on goals like increased data usage, expanded fintech usage, and monetization of non-core assets. MTN Group shares continue to trade at a discount to their fair value, but investors need to be aware of the above-average macro risks that seemingly always accompany the story.

No Nigeria News Is … Good News?

Not much of consequence has happened since the government of Nigeria gave notice to the company that it was trying to stick it with a bill for $2 billion for “back taxes”, a claim that MTN argues is inflated by at least $1.3 billion and that the Attorney General’s office doesn’t have the legal authority to decide. While MTN is pursuing its case in court, the government has been trying to stall the action, including the most recent request for adjournment (made on June 26) that resulted in the court adjourning the case until October 29, 2019.

On a more positive note, MTN successfully resolved a similarly dubious claim that the company had illegally repatriated $8 billion in dividends from its Nigerian subsidiary and had to give that money “back” to the government (it was never the government’s money…). While the Central Bank of Nigeria tried a little saber-rattling in October of 2018 by asserting that it had the right to charge 15% interest on the $8 billion until it was “repaid”, the matter was eventually settled late in December with MTN Group paying $53 million.

And there’s the real issue I have with the conduct of the Nigerian government toward MTN and why I believe most of these actions are little more than new varieties of the corruption that has racked that country for decades. If the CBN thought they had anything like a legitimate case, why would they settle for $53 million? It was never the CBN’s money to claim, but even if there was a legitimate legal claim, a settlement of 0.7% of the notional value seems questionable.

What happens from now between MTN Group and Nigeria is anybody’s guess. MTN Group has conducted a successful IPO in Nigeria of the business and would like to sell down to about 65%, but won’t do so until this tax claim is resolved. In the meanwhile, MTN Group remains the market leader in Nigeria with 50% share, including 10% year over year sub growth in Q1 and 20% EBITDA growth (boosted by IFRS 16).

Progress In South Africa

Conditions in South Africa seem less dire now, both on a macro scale and for MTN’s business. MTN isn’t the market leader in South Africa (Vodafone’s (VOD) Vodacom is with 47% sub share), but it does have about 31% share and it has tried in recent times to set itself apart as the better mix of price and value for the large number of South Africans who can’t really afford Vodacom’s premium services. With that, the company has been working hard to improve network and service quality, and the company’s ranking in satisfaction surveys has been improving.

Driving more data and digital service growth remains a key priority for the South African business, and the company will be relaunching its mobile money service next month (July). In addition to competing with banks and other payment services, MTN is hoping to attract the business of the 17 million or so unbanked adult South Africans.

Driving Data

MTN Group management seems realistic about the voice business. While overall penetration of voice service in Africa is still below 50% and the continent’s population is younger and faster-growing than most of the world, management isn’t looking for much growth in overall voice revenue. Still, they believe they can capture a bigger piece of the pie (grow market share) by focusing on responsible pricing, creative bundling, and network quality improvements, including rolling out service to more rural areas.

Data and data-related services are likewise a prominent part of the company’s growth plan. Management believes that the mobile money opportunity in Africa is worth close to $7 billion. Given the frequency with which people will cross borders for work and the severe limits to banking access (not many branches, particularly in rural areas, high fees and minimums), I can see how this remains an attractive growth opportunity.

MTN also has a plan in place to drive more higher-margin data revenue (driving data has been a key for many mobile service providers, including SK Telecom (SKM) ). In addition to increasing rural deployments, management is upgrading its network – while 3G site additions outpaced 4G additions in 2018, it was only by a little and MTN added almost 59M covered people to its 4G network. At this point, MTN Group’s network coverage stands at 86% for 2G, 68% for 3G, and 33% for 4G. Looking ahead, I expect the company to continue rolling out both 3G and 4G; 4G is necessary for urban areas (with more high-value data consumers), but 3G is good enough for many areas and the equipment is considerably cheaper now.

MTN is also looking to address affordability issues. In addition to more creative pricing and service bundling initiatives, the company is working on handset affordability. The company has developed a $20 Android 3G smartphone that it is looking to launch this fall in South Africa, Nigeria, Ghana, and Benin.

The Outlook

In addition to those efforts, management is looking to launch local IPOs for its Uganda and Zambia operations, as well as looking for other opportunities to dispose of sub-scale non-core assets – the company sold its Cyprus operations in 2018 and is in the process of selling its Botswana operations, and there are several other small country operations that could be sold in the next few years.

Before getting to the modeling discussion, ongoing macro risks deserve another mention. MTN Group has had repeated trouble with the government of Nigeria, and there’s really no way to estimate whether further problems will arise. Clearly the government of Nigeria views MTN as a “gettable” target, assuming that the company won’t walk away from a big operation (almost one-third of revenue and a little more than one-third of EBITDA) and it can instead continue to essentially blackmail the company. With the IPO, though, MTN Group may have more options in the future and I believe selling down its stake has helped reduce some of its risk.

Iran, though, is a growing risk. Iran is MTN’s third-largest operation in revenue terms, though further down the list in EBITDA terms. Clearly relations between the U.S. and Iran have taken a turn for the worse, and additional sanctions (or worse) could impair not only MTN’s ability to repatriate cash but also the health of the Iranian economy and the business there.

Between growing populations, growing urbanization, MTN’s efforts to drive affordability, ongoing growth in data and so on, I believe MTN can reasonably generate mid-to-high single-digit revenue growth over the long term. I think management has started proving itself with respect to its cost and capex management capabilities, and I believe MTN can achieve double-digit FCF margins in the relatively near future, driving mid-teens FCF growth.

The Bottom Line

Between discounted cash flow and EV/EBITDA, I believe MTN shares are still around 20% to 30% undervalued. I also believe, though, that there are still significant risks around the dispute with Nigeria and the situation in Iran, and macro risks are a near-constant challenge with this company. While I do believe the shares are undervalued and that management is starting to show the fruits of a sound multiyear growth plan, I don’t want to downplay the above-average risks that come with this company and stock.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MTNOY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.