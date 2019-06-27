Let Gold's Consolidation Begin

After gaining 11% in just under a month, gold has an urgent need to rest and recuperate before continuing its bull market. A case can be made that without such a resting phase right now, the gold market risks becoming exceptionally overheated and oversaturated with buyers. This in turn would make the metal’s price vulnerable to a serious sell-off. In today’s report, however, we’ll look at some reasons why gold will likely consolidate its gains before attempting another surge higher. Assuming that gold soon begins a “pause that refreshes,” the odds favor higher price levels later this summer.

It can’t be denied that gold has earned the right to take a break following its almost continuous rally over the last four weeks. The 11% price increase in gold of the past month was the result of panic levels of safe-haven demand as investors have been worried over the global economic outlook in the wake of recent trade disputes with China and Mexico. While other safe havens, including government and corporate bonds, real estate equities, and utility stocks, have all benefited from this intense fear, gold has far outstripped other safety assets in terms of demand.

That gold’s June rally was of the runaway variety can be illustrated in the following graph, which shows the continuous contract gold futures price. As you can see here, the gold price is still more than 2% above its 15-day moving average as of June 26.

Source: BigCharts

Normally, when gold’s price exceeds the 15-day MA by 1.5% or more the price becomes extremely vulnerable to a pullback. The bigger the gap between price and this immediate-term trend line, the greater potential for a sharp decline which brings the gold price closer in line to the 15-day MA. Using gold’s relation to its 15-day MA as a benchmark for gauging the metal’s technical condition, it can be seen that gold is technically over-extended and is vulnerable to either a corrective decline or else a sideways consolidation (e.g. “pause that refreshes) in the coming days.

Underscoring the fevered pace of gold demand in recent weeks, Saxo Bank’s head of commodity strategy, Ole Hansen, pointed out that there was record gold buying ahead of the latest Federal Reserve policy meeting. In his comments for the week of June 24, Hansen observed:

Funds increased the net-long by 21% to 190k lots, a 16-month high. During the past three weeks a record 157k lots has been bought.”

Source: Saxo Capital Markets

The fevered pace of buying among individuals, hedge funds, and other large speculators has increased gold’s vulnerability to a sharp pullback. The only thing that can keep gold from reaching a dangerously overheated condition at this point would be a consolidative pause, or sideways trend. Indeed, a few days of a lateral consolidation would serve to cool off the gold market and would also reduce some of the immediate-term frothiness that is now visible in the market (as reflected in the abovementioned commitments of traders).

One reason for expecting a temporary pause in gold’s rising trend in the coming days is the current market for silver. Since silver often leads gold, the white metal’s action of the last few days is instructive. Shown here is the iShares Silver Trust (SLV), my favorite silver proxy. As you can see, the silver ETF has spent the last few trading sessions consolidating its rally from the previous two weeks. If the past is indeed prologue, gold will likely follow silver’s lead and spend some time consolidating its own gains before its next rally phase gets underway.

Source: BigCharts

The case for gold’s intermediate-term (3-6 month) bullish trend to continue was recently validated by the respected analysts at Goldman Sachs. Goldman analysts recently updated their price targets for the metal for the remainder of 2019. For the 3-month period ahead, Goldman Sachs analysts raised their target from $1,350/oz. to $1,450/oz. Meanwhile, the 6-month and 12-month targets were raised to $1,475. Continued central bank demand was cited as a major reason for expecting higher gold prices, and Goldman has predicted that the pace of this year’s central bank buying will be more than 100 tons above the levels from 2018.

From a longer-term perspective, the gold chart suggests quite a bit more upside potential in the coming months and year. Shown here is the 10-year graph for the popular SPDR Gold Shares (GLD), the world’s largest gold-backed ETF. As you can see, GLD established a basing pattern with rising lows over the last 3-and-a-half years. From this base, the gold ETF has recently launched what appears to be the start of a much bigger turnaround than the one which technically commenced last October. As long as gold and the gold ETF take periodic rests, or consolidative pauses, the bull market should remain in good health.

Source: BigCharts

Meanwhile, on the gold mining stock front, the rising internal momentum, which has put upward pressure on gold stock prices since last month, continues. This momentum can be seen reflected in the following graph which depicts the 4-week rate of change of the new highs and lows of the 50 most actively traded U.S.-listed gold stocks. As I’ve emphasized in recent weeks, as long as this upward trend in the new highs-lows, the near-term path of least resistance for gold stock prices will remain up.

Source: NYSE

Also supporting the intermediate-term outlook for mining stocks is the following graph, which shows the 120-day rate of change for the new highs and lows. Since gold stock prices frequently lead the physical metal, a rising trend in both the short-term and intermediate-term internal momentum for the mining shares bodes well for the intermediate-term gold price trend.

Source: NYSE

In summary, the gold market has become overheated lately and has earned the right to consolidate its gains since last month. A brief period of rest from here would greatly strengthen gold’s near-term outlook by taking some of the excess heat away from the market while allowing gold to recharge its proverbial batteries. The price of silver has set the stage for this anticipated consolidation. Moreover, gold stock internal momentum remains bullish which bodes well for gold’s intermediate-term outlook. In view of these considerations, investors are justified in maintaining a bullish short-term bias toward gold mining shares and a bullish intermediate-term stance toward gold.

On a strategic note, I’m currently long the VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (GDX). After the latest rally to new yearly highs in GDX, I recommend raising the stop-loss on this trading position to slightly under the 24.00 level on an intraday basis. This is where the technically significant 15-day moving average can be seen in the daily chart above. Participants should also book some profit in GDX after its impressive run of the last few weeks. Investors can also maintain longer-term investment positions in gold and gold ETFs, as previously mentioned.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GDX. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.