Compression Companies Compress: The Archrock - Elite Merger

While I would have liked to have seen less shares issued at these prices, grudgingly I have to say the overall deal does make sense.

However, at $953/HP, the price wasn't particularly cheap, particularly since some of it was paid in too cheap AROC shares.

Archrock (NYSE:AROC) announced a merger with Elite Compression. Price was $410 million, or $953 per HP.

Source: Archrock Presentation

This is 7.5x expected EBITDA after including approximately $5 million in expected synergies (= $410 million/$55 million EBITDA). With Archrock trading at 8.2 EV/EBITDA TTM according to Yahoo, the merger should be accretive to the shares. Brad Childers, CEO of Archrock confirms this indicating,

.... transaction that will immediately benefit Archrock shareholders through accretive earnings and cash flow growth."

Key to making this accretive for shareholders, approximately half the purchase price will be funded in cash or debt, with the other half in shares (21.7 million AROC shares to the seller). Overall, management indicates this does not change their goal of increasing the dividend at 10-15% per year, nor of maintaining dividend coverage of 2x+.

Interestingly, the company did not specify how they were planning to fund the cash portion of the purchase (net $170 million cash after selling 80k "non-core" HP for $30 million cash), but did indicate this would help them obtain their 4x Debt/EBITDA goal. The combination of the two makes it sound as much of the $170 million as possible may primarily be coming from cash on the balance sheet, the rest probably using the revolver which then gets paid down with cash over time?

I question this because, while Archrock had $229 million worth of current assets at the end of the last quarter, only $2 million of that was cash and equivalents. Thus, if Archrock is to come up with $170 million in net cash to do that portion of the deal, they would have to have successfully monetized most of their current assets or use the revolver to pull it off. That revolver then being paid off with cash flow as it comes available. Essentially, what I'm getting at is, in an acknowledgement that using shares wasn't optimal, they may have stretched as far as practical to limit the share usage.

This makes sense to me. While the deal is immediately accretive to both earnings and free cash flow per share, at 8.2x EV/EBITDA, AROC is trading at a very low price given its strong, long-term, double-digit growth prospects. Giving up some shares may be accretive and necessary in order to do the deal (Indeed, Mr. Hildebrand may have insisted on at least the purchase price in shares), but it still hurts. Thus, management seems to be making the correct capital allocation decision to minimize share issuance to the extent that it is practical while also getting the deal done. I'd like to hear more about this in the next conference call. Establishing logical capital allocation reasoning based on net effect to cash flow per share is a primary skill for a management team. I'd like to see it articulated better.

Strategic pluses for this merger include it helping improve efficiency, consolidate the sector, and reduce risk. Elite operates high HP units of the same type as Archrock, in the same primary basins as Archrock (Eagle Ford, Permian, Marcellus/Utica, and SCOOP/STACK). Thus, the deal will increase efficiencies of scale. Hilcorp (owned by Mr. Hildebrand) and Marathon Oil (MRO), two blue chip firms on long-term, fee-based lease contracts, are the primary customers they gain.

Source: Company Presentation

Essentially, Elite a direct competitor to Archrock in their core business, has been assimilated by the growing leader in compression, Archrock. Hence the comments,

The assets being acquired from Elite are highly utilized, predominantly large-horsepower compression units, more than 80% of which are contracted for more than three years with blue-chip customers.....this transaction adds basin density in our core areas, with more than 70% of the units deployed in the Eagle Ford and South Texas region, and the concurrent sale of non-core equipment further standardizes our asset portfolio."

What I consider also important for shareholders is this deal also adds a very successful oil industry veteran, Jeff Hildebrand*, as a major shareholder on the Archrock board (and also an interested customer via his firm Hilcorp).

Bottom line, while I don't like issuing additional shares at this price at all, grudgingly I have to say the overall deal does make sense. Its accretive to the bottom line, further consolidates the sector, and also adds significant additional strategic value.

*JDH Capital is listed as the owner of Elite Compression. I assume by the similarity in initials, that JDH Capital is Jeffery D. Hildebrand's investment vehicle. Mr. Hildebrand is therefore going to become a major shareholder of Archrock shares. A self-made oil industry multi-billionaire, Mr. Hildebrand started as a petroleum engineer at Exxon. Got his Masters in Petroleum Engineering, and eventually opened his own E&P company, Hilcorp Energy. He and Hilcorp became known for having great success in reinvigorating old oil and gas fields. It is how he became a self-made multi-billionaire.

Thus, Archrock has added an extremely successful and accomplished industry veteran to its board. One whose firm, Hilcorp Energy, is now also a major customer. Mr. Hildebrand will hold the greater part of 21.7 million AROC shares received from the Elite transaction, approximately 14% of the company. Adding him to the board is potentially a very good situation for minority shareholders such as ourselves as it should strengthen overall corporate alignment. It also adds Mr. Hildebrand's drive, capital allocation skills, industry knowledge and connections to the board.

Interesting Side Note: if you ever get the chance, you want to work for Mr. Hildebrand. In December 2015, he gave all 1,380 employees of Hilcorp a $100,000 Christmas bonus as a thank you for helping to double the size of his company over the previous five years. Apparently, Mr. Hildebrand believes it's good policy to share the wealth.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AROC. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article discusses risky investments. I do not know your goals, risk tolerance, or particular situation; therefore, I cannot recommend any specific investment to you. Please do your own additional due diligence.