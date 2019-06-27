General Electric's Fallen Angel Has Some Light Left

For several years, the segment of General Electric (GE) that defined the company and served as its cash cow was its Power segment. Up until recently, the segment was the largest on the company's books, and as it has declined in size, impaired by the firm's Alstom acquisition and hit by a decrease in industry demand for its turbines, so too has General Electric fallen. Right now, the management team at the industrial conglomerate continues to work on turning Power around, and at some point in the future, this is very likely to come to pass. That said, recent data suggests that while the segment might have some bright spots in the coming months, it will still probably be quite a while before it can contribute positively to the company's overall improvement.

This should serve as a sign to investors, perhaps more than anything else, that General Electric is not the kind of company investors should invest in today hoping to make an easy buck over the next year. No, while that is possible, the business is one where investors need to take a long-term approach to it if they want to play here. For those who do adopt this mindset, where patience is exercised, the upside potential could be significant in size.

Power continues to take a beatdown

Anybody who has dug into General Electric's financials in recent months (or even the past year or two) will know that Power is not what it used to be. Back in 2016, for instance, the segment generated revenue of $35.84 billion, and off of those sales, it saw segment profits of $4.19 billion. In the three years ending 2016, revenue averaged $30.83 billion per annum, with average segment profits of $4.56 billion per annum. In 2017, however, industry weakness took hold, and when combined with the effects of less-than-stellar M&A activity, sales and profits took a dive.

In 2017, revenue came in at $34.88 billion, but the segment's overall profit came out to just $1.95 billion, less than half of where it was in 2016. Last year was even worse, with the segment's revenue totaling $27.30 billion and it generating an aggregate loss for the year of $808 million. The single biggest contributor to these problems, according to management, was a slide in the number of heavy-duty gas orders received, with the company estimating a range of 25 to 30GW (gigawatts) per annum for the foreseeable future compared to more than 35GW seen in some prior years.

For investors hoping that 2019 was going to look any better, the answer appears to be no. In the first quarter of this year, for instance, revenue generated by Power came out to $5.66 billion, down from the $7.22 billion seen the same time last year. Segment profits, meanwhile, are at only $80 million this year compared to $273 million the same time last year, even as management has touted progress in reducing the firm's structural costs.

Perhaps worse than revenue and profits are the bookings generated by the segment. During the first quarter, Power saw orders come in worth $4.8 billion. This represents a sizable decline compared to the $5.6 billion in orders seen the same time last year. Fortunately, even though backlog for the segment has dropped $3 billion in the span of just one year, it does still stand at $92.9 billion, so there is plenty to keep the segment afloat. At some point, though, backlog must at least stabilize, if not increase, in order for the segment to fare well.

There could be some hope on the horizon

In an effort to turn the Power segment around, General Electric has worked on reducing costs, including de-layering its headquarters and looking for other areas to cut costs. In addition to this, the firm began this year to provide a breakdown of the segment as though it were two segments, not one. The first of these is the company's Gas Power set of operations, which includes its Gas Power Systems and Power Services businesses. Separate from this is the company's Power Portfolio, which includes its Steam Power Systems, Power Conversion, Grid Solutions, and GE Hitachi Nuclear business.

Later this year, the company intends to move its Grid Solutions business over to its Renewable Energy segment, which is probably where it belongs anyways, but for now, the rest of the segment will remain as described above. In the first quarter of this year, the Gas Power business saw sales of $3.3 billion, down modestly from the $3.5 billion seen a year earlier, while its Power Portfolio business reported sales dropping $1.3 billion from $3.7 billion last year to $2.4 billion this year. On top of working to reduce costs, it's my opinion the company will likely take this opportunity to either divest of some or all of its Power Portfolio (other than Grid Solutions), while it focuses on reviving its Gas Power business.

In addition to these possibilities, one piece of news that broke on June 14th, courtesy of Reuters, was that with the lobbying of the US government, the government in Iraq may award some of the $14 billion in new plants, repairs work, power lines work, and equipment orders it had planned to give substantially to Siemens to General Electric instead. These awards would be given out in three phases across a period of four years and would be aimed at utilizing the natural gas the government's companies extract from the Earth that is largely being flared off instead of used. Though this alone won't be enough to turn the segment around, if awarded even in part to General Electric, it would help to improve the segment's outlook.

Takeaway

At this time, General Electric's Power segment continues to give investors a hard time. Management said that, like last year, investors should anticipate negative cash flow generated by Power in 2019 and 2020, but that it should be positive in 2021 and it's likely this will mark the bottom of the cycle for it as management works through unprofitable legacy projects. Once we do see a real turnaround, even if the segment does not return to its former glory, billions of dollars will add on to the already insanely-profitable Aviation segment that has come to represent General Electric and will serve to create significant value for investors, but this is only possible for those who take things slowly and wait for management to work through all of the kinks that have been identified.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.