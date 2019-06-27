Broadcom: The EU Investigation Sounds Foreboding

If the EU is proven right, then it could reduce AVGO's sales and hurt liquidity.

Source: WSJ

According to sources, the European Union is investigating whether certain of Broadcom's (AVGO) sales tactics are anti competitive:

Broadcom (AVGO +1.9%) is facing a European Union investigation into sales tactics for its components for modems and TV set-top boxes, and the EU is taking the step of pressing to force Broadcom to stop potentially illegal behavior before the probe's done. Those are the first interim measures in 18 years, and the EU says it's taking that step because it believes Broadcom conduct could result in eliminating competition before it can wrap its examination. Exclusivity clauses in Broadcom's contracts have resulted in seven major customers buying chips only from Broadcom.

The EU can levy fines of up to 10% of Broadcom's revenue. Broadcom claims the investigation is without merit. It also has two weeks to respond to the EU.

The Situation

The EU claims Broadcom has exclusivity clauses with manufacturers of TVs and modems. The EU wants Broadcom to end the practice while it investigates whether the clauses are designed to thwart rivals. The FTC recently claimed Qualcomm (QCOM) used its dominant market position to force unnecessary licensing fees on handset makers like Apple (AAPL). The FTC also claimed the practice of bundling licensing fees with chip sales may have hurt competitors:

The lawsuit also alleged Qualcomm has (1) threatened to withhold OEMs' chip supply until OEMs signed a patent license agreement, (2) cut off OEMs' chip supply, and (3) offered discounts on chips as an incentive to OEMs who signed patent license agreements. Such incentives may have discouraged OEMs from buying chips from competitors.

The EU's investigation into Broadcom's sales tactics sounds similar to the FTC's claims against Qualcomm. The FTC tried to make the case that in certain markets Qualcomm had a monopoly position. It used that dominant position to force licensing agreements onto clients and potentially quell competition. If certain exclusivity clauses resulted in customers only buying chips from Broadcom then the EU could potentially have a legitimate case.

Potential Impact On Broadcom

The potential impact on Broadcom is twofold. It could hurt sales of components for modems and TV set-top boxes. It could also hurt liquidity.

Potential Impact On Revenue

In its most recent quarter Broadcom generated revenue of $5.5 billion, up 10% Y/Y. Over 70% of the company's revenue was generated by its Semiconductor Solutions segment, which makes the components for TV and set-top boxes.

Revenue from the segment fell due to lower demand for wireless content in handsets and lower demand for standard networking and server storage connectivity. Broadcom's future revenue could be stymied the Trump Administration's actions against Huawei, one of the company's biggest customers. A potential action from the EU could (1) further hurt equipment sales for Semiconductor Solutions or (2) cut into the company's licensing fees.

Qualcomm generates higher margins for licensing fees vis-a-vis equipment sales. If the situation is similar for Broadcom then it could hurt the company's margins as well. For the most recent quarter Broadcom's gross margin was 56%, up about 100 basis points vs. the year-earlier period. EBITDA margin was 45%, also up 100 basis points. However, on a sequential basis EBITDA margin fell 100 basis point and EBITDA declined 5%. A potential hit to licensing fees could hurt scale and margins. That does not bode well.

Potential Hit To Liquidity

Broadcom has cash on hand of $5.3 billion. For the first half of its fiscal year it generated operating cash flow of $4.8 billion. This equates to a run-rate of nearly $10 billion. A potential fine of 10% of annual revenue could exceed $2 billion. This could put a dent in Broadcom's liquidity. A decline in Huawei sales, in addition to a potential decline in licensing fees and equipment sales, could further reduce earnings and cash flow.

In the past Broadcom has grown through acquisition. It closed its $19 billion acquisition of CA Technologies in November 2018. CA Technologies annual revenue of about $4 billion helped goose growth in the most recent quarter. The company had previously attempted to acquire Qualcomm, but the deal was blocked due to national security concerns. An EU fine could potentially hurt Broadcom's ability to make a sizeable acquisition, cutting off a major source of growth for the company.

Conclusion

The EU investigation into Broadcom could potentially result in a loss of revenue and a hit to liquidity. This could add to its current problems. Sell AVGO.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.