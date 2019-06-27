Daily Insider Ratings Round Up 6/25/19

by: InsiderInsights
Summary

Tables of the top insider purchases and sales filed with the SEC on 6/25/19, based on dollar value.

Dollar values often do not equate with significance when it comes to insider trades.

Proprietary Insider Company Ratings are relayed to clarify significance.

InsiderInsights' Daily Round Up articles rate the "significance" of the top 10 dollar value insider purchases and sales filed at the SEC on the Title date. Dollar value is only the most basic metric to assess the significance of an insider transaction, however, and there are many more "Significant" insider trades with lower dollar values every day in our comprehensive Daily Insider Ratings Reports, which also reach clients before the market opens each morning. In contrast, these free Round-Up articles are delayed.

We employ over a million lines of code programming and our decades of experience analyzing insider transactions to harvest, analyze, and profitably rate insider transactions in real time. When a new insider transaction occurs, our programs mathematically score the significance of the company's 3-month insider profile based on numerous criteria.

Stocks that achieve an InsiderInsights Company Rating of "Significant" and "Nearly Significant" have been independently validated to generate alpha as a group.

The intention of our Round Up articles is to both separate real insider investment intelligence from time-wasting noise and to educate investors that - though insider transactions are indeed an excellent source of investment intelligence - it takes much more analysis than screening by dollar values to make money from insider data.

Seasonal Note: Insider trading volumes are starting to wane, as companies begin to close trading windows to their execs until earnings are released. Form 4 filing volumes will weaken into the last week of July, before surging again in August. There are still plenty of "Significant" insider signals generated during these periods, however. Not all firms have June quarter ends or stringent policies from their general counsels. Insiders can also continue to use incentive options to accumulate shares during these quiet periods since they are not considered open-market transactions.

On Today's Tables:

Insider trades were rated Significant at:

  • Sunrun (RUN)
  • NetApp (NTAP)
  • MGM Resorts International (MGM)
  • Genocea Biosciences (GNCA)
  • Entercom Communications (ETM)
  • Western Asset Global High Income Fund (EHI)
  • CNX Resources (CNX)
  • Aclaris Therapeutics (ACRS)

Insider trades were considered Insignificant at:

  • First Guaranty Bancshares (FGBI)
  • Hyster Yale Materials Handling (HY)
  • Synopsys (SNPS)
  • Omega Healthcare Investors (OHI)
  • Insmed (INSM)
  • Epam Systems (EPAM)
  • Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (CRNX)
  • CarGurus (CARG)
  • Ares Management Corporation (ARES)

There is a Conflicted Insider Signal (both purchases & sales) at:

  • Vistra Energy (VST).

There is an IPO or Known Corporate Action at:

  • Akero Therapeutics (AKRO).

It's difficult to argue significance for most transactions made during IPOs or when insiders make trades during a known corporate action.

Don't agree with our Rating? Click the Company Name links in the tables below to analyze a company's or insider's full insider history yourself and reach your own conclusions!

Insider Purchases

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker TransType Dollar Value

1

Tiger Global Mgt

BO

Sunrun

RUN

B

$15,504,061

2

Apple Tree Partners Iv

BO

Akero Therapeutics

AKRO

JB*

$14,400,000

3

Meister Keith A

DIR

MGM Resorts International

MGM

AB

$10,587,728

4

New Enterprise Assoc 16

BO

Genocea Biosciences

GNCA

JB*

$9,999,997

5

Versant Venture Capital Vi

BO

Akero Therapeutics

AKRO

JB*

$6,400,000

6

Field Joseph M

CB, DIR, BO

Entercom Communications

ETM

B

$1,192,032

7

Hood William K

DIR

First Guaranty Bancshares

FGBI

JB*

$464,600

8

Rankin Alfred M Et Al

CB, DIR

Hyster Yale Materials Handling

HY

AB

$403,390

9

Saba Capital Mgt

BO

Western Asset Global High Income Fund

EHI

B

$297,300

10

Lanigan Bernard Jr

DIR

CNX Resources

CNX

B

$250,124

Insider Sales

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker TransType Dollar Value

1

Brookfield Ast Mgt

O

Vistra Energy

VST

JS*

$90,250,000

2

Lewis William

CB, CEO, DIR

Insmed

INSM

S

$10,400,000

3

Parafestas Anastasios

DIR

CarGurus

CARG

AS

$7,275,598

4

5am Ventures Iv

BO

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals

CRNX

S

$5,550,000

5

Arougheti Michael

F, CEO, PR, DIR

Ares Management Corporation

ARES

AS

$3,700,863

6

Dobkin Arkadiy

CEO, CB, DIR

Epam Systems

EPAM

AS

$2,686,003

7

Fawcett Matthew K

VP, GC, SEC

NetApp

NTAP

S

$2,350,990

8

Pickett C Taylor

CEO, DIR

Omega Healthcare Investors

OHI

AS

$2,280,000

9

Flynn James E

BO

Aclaris Therapeutics

ACRS

S

$2,085,238

10

Vallee Roy

DIR

Synopsys

SNPS

S

$2,011,038

Source: InsiderInsights.com|Key to Insider Title and Trans Type Codes: B=Open-market Buy; AB=10b5-1 (automatic) Buy; JB*=Buy indicated as being open-market but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session. S=Open-market Sale; AS=10b5-1 (automatic) Sale; JS*=Sale indicated as being open-market but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session.

