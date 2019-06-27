Sizing Up StarTek

With new management eschewing its geographic business model for a client-centric approach, the company is growing revenues sequentially after some challenges with its telecom vertical in 2018.

We do not place especial value on the possession of a virtue until we notice its total absence in our opponent.” ― Friedrich Nietzsche

Today, we would look at a small cap 'off the radar' outsourcing concern who has seen insider buying in recent months.

Company Overview:

StarTek, Inc. (SRT) is a Greenwood Village, Colorado-based customer management business process outsourcing (BPO) company that provides voice, chat, email, social media, and back-office support for ~225 clients. The company has ~58 call centers in 13 countries on six continents. StarTek was founded in 1987 and went public in 1997. It expanded significantly after combining with Aegis in July 2018. StarTek employs over 47,500 and commands a market cap of ~$330 million.

The company generates by far the largest portion of its revenue from the telecom vertical, which accounted for 41% of its 1Q19 revenue. This percentage is down significantly from 1Q18, when telecom clients contributed 58% to StarTek’s top-line. The reduction in exposure to the telecom industry was a function of both the Aegis merger and challenges the company experienced with some of its wireless customers in 2Q18. StarTek also derives more than 10% of its revenues from each of the following industries: ecommerce; media & cable; and travel & hospitality.

Combination with Aegis

As part of the transformative deal, StarTek issued 20.6 million shares of its own stock to private equity firm Capital Square Partners (CSP) in return for all outstanding shares of Aegis. CSP then paid StarTek $2 million for an additional 166,667 shares of SRT. As a result of these transactions and another one in December 2018, CSP owns ~56% of the outstanding shares.

In return, StarTek received a BPO with ~40,000 employees working in 47 call centers worldwide, essentially quadrupling its size. StarTek expects to benefit from Aegis’ diversified customer base across multiple geographies, giving both significant cross-selling opportunities. The transaction also makes StarTek less reliant on its largest customers. Its top ten clients now comprise ~52% of the company’s revenue whereas prior to the merger, they accounted for ~80%.

In addition to top-line benefits, StarTek is in the process of streamlining corporate functions and eliminating redundancy. To that end, it is adding capacity in Jamaica, closing a facility in Argentina, and adding a second campus in Sri Lanka. It should also be able to drive procurement efficiencies through greater purchasing power. In total, management expects the cost and revenue synergies to result in $30 million of incremental Adj. EBITDA by 2020.

Although the moniker belongs to StarTek, the Aegis management team is essentially in charge of the merged company, with the CEO, CFO, and COO roles going to Aegis executives.

Amazon Warrants

Before StarTek got into bed with Aegis, the company entered into an agreement with Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) in January 2018 whereby StarTek issued the e-commerce behemoth warrants to acquire up to 4 million shares. Vesting of the warrants is contingent upon payment by Amazon for services provided by StarTek. The vesting of the warrants is laddered with full vesting occurring upon receipt of $600 million. All warrants have an exercise price of $9.96 and are exercisable until January 2026. To date, ~423,000 warranty shares have vested.

BPO Industry

The customer management BPO market is ~$200 billion and expected to grow at a 4.8% CAGR through 2021 to $228 billion. Although most call centers are in India and Southeast Asia, ~62% of the client spend comes from the Americas region. The industry is evolving beyond call centers to include customer service consulting and digital customer experience.

Despite its significant size, the BPO industry is highly fragmented with the five largest players comprising less than 20% of the market. In addition to in-house customer management operations, StarTek competes with the likes of Alorica, SYNNEX’s (SYN) Concentrix, Sitel, Sykes (SYKE), TTEC Holdings (TTEC), Teleperformance (OTCPK:TLPFF), and Transcom, as well as divisions of multinational companies such as Accenture (ACN) and Infosys (INFY).

StarTek’s Approach

The Aegis deal gave StarTek significant scale and a global footprint to compete with its larger competitors in BPO. It plans to leverage that scale along with its Ideal Dialogue technology – that maps complex relationships involving human behaviors, communicative dispositions, and customer perceptions, which clients can use to create, test, and validate solutions to improve the customer experience – to both grow existing relationships and attract higher growth, high margin clients.

Just as important, StarTek, with its new management team, has implemented a client-centric model. With its previous geographic model, multi-national clients utilizing the company’s services would report to a different regional leader, resulting in inconsistent results and no single point of accountability. With the client-centric approach, clients now report to a single point of contact who manages the entire relationship. This allows StarTek to better understand and address its customers’ needs consistently and globally, while deploying services in a more appropriate manner to maximize performance and utilization. Though management did not get into specifics, the geographic model was the likely source of dissatisfaction among wireless clients, ultimately resulting in business loss.

1Q19 Results

On May 8, 2019, StarTek reported a loss of $0.09 a share (GAAP) on revenue of $161.1 million. Owing to the merger and its reverse acquisition nature from an accounting standpoint, and a recent change in the company’s fiscal year-end, comparisons to prior year results do not provide meaningful insights. However, these metrics showed an improvement over the prior quarter ending December 31, 2018, when the company lost $0.26 a share on revenue of $158.6 million. This performance is significant as 1Q is typically seasonally weak, owing to all the consumer engagement during the 4Q holiday season. Management stated that the 2% revenue increase was due to wins across many verticals, including e-commerce. Gross margins also rose sequentially to 16.9% from 15.8%. Adjusted EBITDA in 1Q19 did not improve, decreasing from $11.4 million in the prior quarter to $10.9 million as SG&A rose to support the client wins.

The company provided no outlook for 2Q19 or FY19 but said that 2Q19 is typically weaker than 1Q19. Cost synergies from the merger are ~$16 million to date. It also stated that its telecom business had stabilized as they focus on the non-commodity (e.g. corporate services, multimedia communication) end of that vertical.

Balance Sheet and Analyst Commentary:

StarTek had unrestricted cash of $14.6 million and a floating rate term loan of $134.4 million due 2022 as of March 31, 2019. The company does not pay a dividend and has no share repurchase program in place.

Because of its small market cap, the company has scant following on the Street with only two analysts making commentary. Robert Baird rates shares of SRT a hold with a price target of $9 while Lake Street Capital rates them a buy with a $12 price target.

Board member Rao Bharat is enamored with StarTek’s prospects based on his purchase of ~274,000 shares at $7.48 on May 17th, 2019. This ~$2 million transaction occurred either off-board or was privately placed.

Verdict

Except for its Adj. EBITDA forecast of an additional $30 million from the combination – which appears to be on track – there isn’t a ton of clarity from management about its outlook. In total, the two companies generated revenue of $769 million in 2017 and will likely come in around $650 million in 2019, owing to the loss of some telecom business in 2018. However, it has grown revenues sequentially since the merger and trades at ~50% of 2019 estimated revenue while peers TTEC and Sykes trade at ~100% and ~65% of 2019E revenue, respectively. In other words, even though it is trading near its 52-week high, StarTek is still cheap (on this metric) relative to its peers.

An insider believes the stock is cheap. However, it is a bit too ‘murky’ around the company’s business outlook at this time as it adjusts to its major transformation. There is also not much analysis available on this name at the present time. Even the company's website is more like a jobs board than an information source. Therefore, StarTek is at best a potential ‘watch item’ holding for those that want exposure in this growing space

Few men have virtue to withstand the highest bidder.” - George Washington

I appreciate you taking the time to read my work and hope you found this on StarTek helpful. Please click the "Follow" next to my name to receive future pieces like this on small and midcap stocks insiders are buying.

Bret Jensen is the Founder of and authors articles for the Biotech Forum, Busted IPO Forum and Insiders Forum.

Author's note: I present an update my best small and mid-cap stock ideas that insiders are buying only to subscribers of my exclusive marketplace, The Insiders Forum. Try a free 2-week trial today by clicking on our logo below!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.