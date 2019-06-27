5 Reasons Why You Should Be Interested In Gilead Sciences

But there are certain risks that investors must be aware of prior to investing in this stock.

Gilead Sciences (GILD) has been under the shadow of its struggling HCV franchise for quite some time. And, the failure of its late-stage NASH asset, selonsertib, left investors highly unimpressed with the stock.

But, is all lost for this cash-rich HIV leader? I dare say no, and the company’s first quarter performance seems to reaffirm my belief. The company surpassed the consensus estimate for non-GAAP EPS, while revenue performance was only slightly lower than the consensus estimate.

In this article, I will update you on five key reasons why I consider Gilead Sciences to be a buying opportunity in 2019.

Biktarvy has become the top-selling HIV product in the U.S.

According to the first quarter earnings conference call, Gilead Sciences’ HIV franchise recorded QoQ revenue decline of 17% in the first quarter, due to seasonal patterns and inventory drawdown. But this is a trend seen across all pharmaceutical companies, considering that deductibles are reset and new managed care contracts become effective from January 1.

The thing that highly impressed me was Gilead Sciences' recently launched TAF-based HIV regimen, Biktarvy. Within one full year of U.S. launch, Biktarvy has become #1 prescribed regimen for treatment-naïve and switch HIV patients. Around 80% of the prescriptions were from switch patients, about 25% of these switches came from dolutegravir-based regimens, marketed by GlaxoSmithKline's (NYSE:GSK) ViiV healthcare. Dolutegravir-based regimens were expected to be the major hindrance in Biktarvy’s uptake, but this has been proved to be wrong.

Besides, Biktarvy has also become #1 prescribed regimen for treatment-naïve and switch patients in Germany and France and will be soon launched in the UK and Italy.

HIV Pre-exposure prophylaxis is being increasingly adopted in the U.S.

According to first-quarter earnings investor presentation, the only FDA-approved HIV pre-exposure prophylaxis therapy, Truvada was used by 201K people in the U.S. at end of the first quarter, a steady rise from 189K at end of the fourth quarter. With persistence rates for PrEP equivalent to that of HIV treatment rates and CDC estimating 1.1 million to benefit from PrEP, there is definitely a significant growth opportunity for Truvada. Truvada, however, is facing generic competition in Europe.

To safeguard its position in the HIV PrEP segment, Gilead Sciences has submitted NDA for securing FDA approval for Descovy in HIV PrEP indication. Based on robust results from DISCOVER trial and another trial demonstrating non-inferiority to Truvada, Descovy can emerge as a potent player in HIV PrEP space.

Cell therapy is a promising growth area for Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences acquisition of Kite Pharma is finally bearing fruit, as cell therapy, Yescarta’s sales swoop up by more than 90% QoQ to $93 million in the first quarter. The drug is expected to benefit further, with increasing awareness amongst physicians and rapid growth in centers equipped to administer the therapy, both in the U.S. and EU.

Commercial payers have been slowly but surely coming on board, despite the high price of Yescarta. In April 2019, Medicare came out with its proposal for rule changes, which includes better payment technology add-on payment for CAR-T therapies. This rule, if implemented, is expected to have a significant impact on Yescarta’s sales considering a higher percentage of relapsed/refractory and difficult-to-treat large B-cell lymphoma patients are older people.

R&D pipeline holds significant growth potential

Investors are impressed with filgotinib, an investigational JAK1 inhibitor, which was licensed from Galapagos NV. The drug has met its primary endpoint in Phase 3 trials, FINCH 1, FINCH 2, and FINCH 3 trials, in moderate-to-severe rheumatoid arthritis indication. Based on robust efficacy data from these trials, the company plans to file an application for filgotinib in Europe in the second half of 2019. Gilead Sciences, however, requires to have a positive readout from safety trial for filgotinib in ulcerative colitis, before the company files NDA.

Gilead Sciences is also evaluating various combination regimens involving selonsertib, cilofexor, and firsocostat in ongoing Phase 2 trial, ATLAS, for patients suffering from NASH and fibrosis. Data readout from this trial is anticipated in the fourth quarter. Investors should, however, remember that there is still plenty of time for these compounds to ever enter the market. Besides, Gilead Sciences has also entered into collaborations with Novo Nordisk (NYSE:NVO) and Insitro to advance its NASH program.

Gilead Sciences is also planning to announce topline results from ZUMA-2 registrational trial, evaluating cell therapy, KTE-X19, in relapsed/refractory mantle cell lymphoma. Subject to positive results from the trial, the company plans to file an application seeking FDA approval for KTE-X19 by end of 2019.

Gilead Sciences has sufficient cash to grow inorganically

One of the biggest things in favor of Gilead Sciences is its huge cash balance of $30.1 billion, which in turn can be deployed by the company to bolster its late-stage pipeline or portfolio inorganically. The company may pursue an oncology-focused deal, especially in the allogeneic cell therapy area. A few probable acquisition targets such as Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS), Neon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTGN), Incyte Corp. (NASDAQ:INCY), and Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) have been mentioned in this Bloomberg article.

Besides, the company will also be using its cash to reduce debt and return value to shareholders as dividends and share repurchases.

But certain risks persist, and investors have to be aware of them

The biggest risk for Gilead Sciences, today, is a limited number of promising late-stage assets in its R&D pipeline. The next big risk is the failure of existing R&D programs, considering the severe jolt the company received after flunking in the STELLAR program for selonsertib.

Beyond this, the HCV franchise continues to be a drag for the company’s revenues. The revenue decline rate, however, has stabilized and will become a smaller percentage of the company’s revenues in future years.

While cell therapy is a promising avenue for Gilead Sciences, it will remain a small part of the company’s total revenues at least for a few more years. Access remains a major challenge for the extremely pricey CAR-T therapies.

What return can investors expect from buying this stock?

Wall Street analysts have pegged the 12-month consensus target price of Gilead Sciences at $79.81, 19.69% higher than its close on June 26. While Goldman has downgraded the stock from “Neutral” to “Sell”, Citigroup, Bernstein, and UBS hold a positive recommendation for Gilead Sciences. Credit Suisse holds a neutral outlook for the stock.

Considering the pros and cons, I believe Gilead Sciences can be a promising investment for the retail investor with above-average risk appetite.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.