Tal Education Is A Slightly Better Pick Than New Oriental

I place my trust with TAL as my long-term pick as I believe it has the better business model.

Tal Education and New Oriental are Tier 1 companies that should benefit the most from industry expansion.

Thesis

Tal Education (TAL) and New Oriental (EDU) are great companies that continuously outperform the industry but, I favor Tal Education a bit more due to its better business model.

K-12 tutoring market

China’s K-12 after-school market has lots of potential to grow as it is one of the most demanded segmentations in education. Due to higher competition for universities and later for well-payed jobs, the after-school tutoring market has reached RMB433.1 billion in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.2% in the next 3 years based on the data from the Frost & Sullivan and Deloitte report.

Source: Deloitte

At the moment the highest demand comes from high school students who will soon graduate, but higher competition on the job market pushes parents to sign up their children for an early start into after-school education, even after-kindergarten.

Source: Deloitte

Due to the large demand, China has adopted the online learning model that allows for students to take offline classes as well as online classes under the so-called double teacher method. This model has become more and more popular in the past several years and has been widely applied in IT training, K-12 after-school tutoring and children education.

It has been projected that the Online Education market will reach 543.35 billion in 2020 based on the data of iResearch Consulting. This implies a growth rate of over 18% for the next several years.

Source: iResearch

The K-12 market is divided into Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 fragments based on company turnover and market disruption.

Tier 1 companies: The market leaders covering a wide range of subjects and have the most recognizable brands. Companies in Tier 1 have annual revenues over RMB10 billion and high growth rates which allows them to outperform other tier companies by a wide margin.

Tier 2 companies : Smaller companies that operate regionally. They operate into RMB500 million – 3 billion revenue range.

: Smaller companies that operate regionally. They operate into RMB500 million – 3 billion revenue range. Tier 3 companies: Smaller companies with revenues under RMB500 million.

Both New Oriental and Tal Education are Tier-1 companies that offer K-12 tutoring thought online and offline courses. There are few differences among the two competitors that allow them to operate together while at the same time constantly competing. Let’s take a look first at TAL.

Tal Education

When it comes to K-12, TAL has one significant advantage over EDU. Tal is a pure play on K-12 after school tutoring services. Its brand Xueersi Peiyou is its most popular brand for different kinds of tutoring services. The strength on Tal and a key difference from Oriental is that TAL focuses on science-related subjects like mathematics.

In terms of Strategy expansion, TAL adopts a bottom-up approach. Its main target group are elementary schools or lower-grade students of middle schools. After that Tal expands into higher-grade students where the demand of tutoring is higher. Although Tal decides to focus on the lower demand group, this model has enormous long-term potential as parents become connected to the brand and may sign up their kids for more courses in the future. Also, parents may recommend Tal to each other creating a snowball effect.

New Oriental

Although not a pure play in K-12, EDU derives the majority of its revenues from education programs and services (88%). While TAL is focusing on science-related subjects the strength of EDU is in the high-quality English Tutoring. The advantage that EDU has over TAL is in its stronger, more recognizable brand. This is due to the fact that EDU has more learning centers (994 learning centers in 75 cities) compared to TAL (676 learning centers in 56 cities). Both companies have adopted the double teacher model but EDU is the one with a higher number of teachers.

Compared to TAL, EDU has adopted a bottom-up expansion strategy in K-12. Starting from the higher grades and later expanding into lower grades allows EDU to focus on the most motivated groups when it comes to signing for private tutoring services due to critical exams for college entrance.

The bottom-up strategy enables EDU to have a head start over TAL but I think that TAL’s snowball model will probably prove to be the better one in the future.

Here is a table that summaries the differences and similarities between TAL and EDU.

Tal Education Group New Oriental Group K-12 pure-play diversified Learning centers 676 994 Teachers (full-time and part-time) 26,003 28,100 Chinese cities 56 75 Strength science related subjects, math especially high-quality English tutoring Size of K-12 smaller much bigger Revenue comparison 2,562,984.00 2,447,430.00 Brand recognition Lower Higher Focus group student into elementary and middle schools Higher grades

Source: Annual reports

Financial analysis and valuation

I do believe that although EDU has the leading start with the high school students it is only a matter of time for TAL to surpass it as they have the better business model that allows them to form brand loyalty among parents.

Source: Annual reports, my own calculations

Since 2014 Tal has been able to significantly outgrow its number one competitor, but that is mainly due to the reason that EDU has been generating a much larger amount of revenues compared to Tal. However, this is no longer the case. In the last two years TAL has closed the revenue gap, earning $2.56 billion in its last year in revenues compared to $2.45 billion in revenues for New Oriental. As the revenue gap closes down, so does the growth gap.

Gross Margin (TTM) Net Margin (TTM) Asset Turnover (TTM) Debt/Equity (MRQ) ROE (TTM) Tal Education Group 54.57 14.85 0.62 8.67 17.89 New Oriental Education 55.48 8.11 0.75 0 12.24 Industry 42.91 - 0.7 57.36 9.47

Source: Reuters.com

In terms of gross margin, both companies are doing significantly better than the industry, operating on similar terms. At first glance Tal has the better ROE of 18 compared to 12 of EDU. However, that is due to the amount of debt on the BS that Tal has while Oriental maintains a debt-free balance sheet. At the same time EDU has the better asset turnover but is losing on profit margin terms. Things seems to me somewhat even when comparing the two education giants but I have to give some point to EDU due to its lower debt levels.

P/E (TTM) P/S (TTM) P/B (MRQ) P/CF (TTM) Tal Education Group 61.6 8.7 8.6 - New Oriental Education 64.62 5.41 7.67 - Industry 55.3 2.47 3.24 14.41

Source: Reuters.com

In terms of valuation both companies seem significantly overvalued compared to the industry but I attribute that to both of them being a Tier 1 companies. Again, it’s hard to say which is the better buy here.

Risks

Regulation – Although the regulations over the education industry are currently loose due to its fragmentation, any future regulations will restrict significantly the day to day operations and impact the expansion plans of both Tal and New Oriental. Any regulation might create significant implementation costs.

Higher than needed spending on technology – Although technology should provide education companies with a new competitive edge, the return cycle might be longer than expected and higher spending may lead to weaker margins.

Competition – Competition from regional players in Tier 1 cities is much higher than lower tier cities. Aggressive product promotions, especially during summer breaks, are very important for increasing engagement.

Conclusion

Both TAL and EDU are great companies that operate in a fast-growing industry. It’s very hard to tell which company is the better BUY due to them trading on similar valuations and have similar operating metrics. I do however favor slightly more Tal Education as I believe Tal has the better business model that it has better potential to expand. I am very bullish on TAL and slightly less bullish on New Oriental for the long-run. Investors should keep an eye on regulations in the sector.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.