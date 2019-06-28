Ford: 6% Yield, Well-Covered Payout, Notable Upside, Undervalued Opportunity

Nonetheless, many remain negative on the stock. I beg to differ. I see more than 30% upside, coupled with a well-covered 6% dividend yield.

Ford had a strong first quarter performance and made great progress executing the transformation of the product mix and operations.

Ford (F) had a strong first quarter performance and made great progress on the execution of its transformation strategy. Ford has executed well on the No. 1 priority of re-positioning the product portfolio for long-term growth and value creation. Below is the detailed bull case. We will start with the financial highlights.

Financial Highlights

The Positives

Transformation produces first green shoots

Ford has streamlined the product portfolio and operations across the world during the last two years. This last quarter was the first quarter signs of progress materialized in the numbers.

CEO stated:

“We have a solid plan to create value in the near and long term. 2018 was a pivotal year for Ford, as we mapped out a fundamental redesign of our entire company. 2019 is a year of action as we target sustained improvement across key metrics including growth, profitability, cash flow, and returns on capital.”

Positive Improvements in Key Metrics

Ford is fortifying its franchise strengths in trucks, commercial vehicles, and performance vehicles and bolstering SUV franchise, executing the unique approach to electric vehicles that takes advantage of its strongest nameplates across the world. This caused margins and cash flows to improve sequentially.

Ford is phasing out vehicles that cannot grow and deliver strong returns. These actions are already driving an improved mix with higher average transaction prices and margins. First quarter results for North America drove a 2% increase in revenue despite lower industry sales and wholesale volume. And, at the same time, Ford North America achieved a 90 basis point increase in EBIT margin to 8.7%.

Balance Sheet Balance Improvement

Ford’s balance sheet and liquidity position are in excellent shape. Ford generated $1.9 billion in adjusted operating cash flow and ended the quarter above our cash and liquidity targets with $24.2 billion in cash and $35.2 billion in total liquidity.

The balance sheet looks strong with the pension fund now fully funded and de-risked.

2019 Outlook Solid

Ford management is sticking with 2019 full-year guidance.

Dividend Review

Ford's 6% dividend yield is well covered with a 50% payout ratio.

Dividend Summary

I have no concerns whatsoever regarding the safety of the dividend.

A majority of people are preparing for a recession and worried about the potential tariff increases and the China trade deal falling apart. I can't tell you how many people are adjusting their portfolios to prepare for the recession. I'm not buying it. Now, let's turn our attention to the technical status.

Technical Status Strong

After a prospective investment has made it over the initial hurdles of having a strong long-time growth story, increasing cash flows, and a well-covered payout, we want to make sure we are entering into the position when the stock is technically strong. We would like to see the stock trading upwards from the bottom left to the upper right and above key moving average levels. The 200- and 50-day SMAs are major support/resistance levels.

The stock is resting just above major support. Further, it just broke above the 50-day SMA recently. The stock has about 30% upside over the next 12 months, in my opinion.

Ford Appears Undervalued

Ford is trading for book value at present. The company also has $9.41 in cash per share and trades for a forward P/E ratio of 7.3. Much of the reason the stock is under pressure is the uncertainty regarding global growth. The cyclical stocks have been out of favor as of late due to all the issues with trade and tariffs. Nonetheless, I don't see President Trump continuing down this road. The China deal will get done, and there will be no major tariff issues when it's all said and done.

Downside Risks From 10K

Below are the downside risks according to the latest 10K. You can read full 10K here.

The Bottom Line

I posit Ford is sitting right in the sweet spot for new investors at this time. Many are holding back because of the potential China trade war and tariffs. Yet, the Ford management team has been extremely proactive in repositioning the portfolio and operations. I do not see the China trade deal impacting the company as drastically as many would have you believe. The stock already is trading at the bottom of its historic range. The risk is worth the reward.

With the repositioning of the portfolio on track, yet the stock still stuck in the mud, I feel we have a buying opportunity on our hands. The stock could go to $13.50 within the year. That equates to over 30% upside potential and a 6% yield while you wait! The next quarter will be crucial. If Ford does not live up to expectations, it could go down. Therefore, always layer in and out of positions to reduce risk. Those are my thoughts on the matter. I look forward to reading yours.

Final Note:

Since this article was originally published to the High Yield Income Forum, two major news items have been published underpinning our bull call. See links below.

