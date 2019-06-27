Intercept And Ocaliva In PBC: The Clinical Plan For Bezafibrate

Cognizant of the fact that advanced therapies devoid of safety and tolerability signals should capture a chunk of the PBC addressable market, Intercept announces future clinical plans for PBC.

Market Assessment

Intercept (ICPT), a commercial-stage liver therapeutics biopharma, gained global recognition with the development and “conditional” approval of Obeticholic acid (OCA.; ocaliva) in 2016 for the orphan chronic liver disease, PBC. A milestone achievement as the first FDA-approved PBC therapeutics in 20 years, as a second line therapy used as an adjunct to the current standard care, UDCA (approved in 1997).

Although a progressive increase in sales revenue were reported for OCA in available markets, the finding that OCA therapy has a pruritus enhancing effect will always be the clinical drawback to its broad clinical acceptance. Furthermore, it is becoming increasingly clear that in upcoming years, more innovative and advanced second-line therapies with improved safety and tolerability profiles could clinically and financially encroach OCA’s share of the PBC addressable market. Seladelpar, a PPAR-δ/β agonist by CymaBay (CBAY) currently in Phase 3 study for mild and moderate PBC, remains the frontrunner for the PBC market.

In Q1/2019, Intercept announced the acquisition of bezafibrate, a Pan PPAR (α, δ/β and γ) agonist, for clinical development for PBC and NASH diseases. Notably, the improved safety and tolerability profiles of its nearest future competitor, seladelpar, over ocaliva, could have been a clinical reason for acquiring a PPAR agonist. Moreover, bezafibrate has been shown to be clinically effective at improving cholestasis and pruritus in PBC patients.

Bezafibrate: The Clinical Plan

Intercept on bezafibrate:

We previously announced the acquisition of the U.S. rights to bezafibrate with a plan to develop a fixed-dose combination with Ocaliva, first for PBC, followed by other liver indications, including NASH. Based on the data we've seen, we are confident in the potential for this combination in liver disease and we'll soon be initiating a phase II clinical study in PBC.

Bezafibrate is a Pan PPAR (α, δ/β and γ) agonist that was first approved in 1978 in several markets outside of the US. As a fibrate, it is used as lipid-altering drug to improve dyslipidemia by lowering LDL cholesterol levels and triglyceride as well as increases in HDL cholesterol levels. PPAR agonists, a family of nuclear receptors, are known to positively regulate bile acids homeostasis as reported for elafibranor (PPAR-α, δ/β), and seladelpar (PPAR-δ/β) in PBC.

Significantly, in a 24-month monotherapy Phase 3 PBC study of bezafibrate treatment, anti-cholestatic and anti-inflammatory effects were observed in PBC patients with an improvement trend in liver fibrosis as seen by liver stiffness test.

CEO Dr. Mark Pruzanski on preliminary data from OCA-bezafibrate study:

We are pursuing the fixed dose of course with an initial focus on PBC. The data presented by Fred Nevins at EASL were very exciting and actually corroborated our thesis here because the addition of beza to second line Ocaliva in PBC patients, who'd been on therapy with our drug for four to five years, coming out the Phase 3 POISE study and continue to experience benefit. The add-on for another six months of beza did as expected, further improvement - significant improvements in alkaline phosphatase also gratifying to see in combination with OCA, further improvement in bilirubin and improvement in pruritus.

As you can see from CEO Pruzanski’s statement, Intercept intends to remain competitive in the PBC market. Obviously, they perceive seladelpar from CBAY to have a superior efficacy over OCA and a competitor for the PBC addressable market. The addition of bezafibrate to OCA is an excellent clinical move and a well-reasoned clinical approach that would alleviate some of the adverse events associated with ocaliva.

Financials

At the end of Q1/2019, we had cash, cash equivalents and investable debt securities available for sale of approximately $353.5M, excluding the recent $410M proceeds from stock offerings for the launch and commercialization of OCA for NASH. Intercept reported increased sales revenues of $52.5M for OCA in PBC. The biggest risks are denial of NDA filing of OCA for NASH and/or negative sentiments from FDA Adcom that could trigger a selloff. My opinion is that OCA gets FDA approval one way or another due to need and increasing prevalence.

Market Outlook

Intercept is progressively building a large-cap liver therapeutics biopharma. Whilst OCA may have its safety and tolerability issues, its approval for PBC and possibly NASH may have enabled Intercept to be financially independent in advancing liver therapeutics. We await detailed information from Intercept on the combo OCA-bezafibrate Phase 2 PBC study.

But I guess Intercept is quite busy with all that NDA "easy" stuff for OCA as potentially the first ever FDA-approved NASH therapeutics.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ICPT. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions.

