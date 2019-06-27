Baozun: No Apparent Trade War Impact

The company continues to execute very well with no apparent impact of the trade war on the company's fundamentals to date.

Shares of Baozun (BZUN) peaked 12 months ago. The stock defied the downtrend that started in China in early 2018 but succumbed to the selling pressure in mid-2018 as the trade war between the U.S. and China was heating up. In the meantime, the company continued to execute very well, and there is no apparent trade war impact on its business. Quite the opposite – Baozun is delivering high revenue growth, and the company has been adding brand partners at the highest pace since going public. In this article, I provide an update in light of the company’s Q1 report.

Strong growth in Q1, full-year 2019 outlook remains unchanged

By looking at Baozun’s financial reports in the last few quarters, you could really not tell how macro conditions in China look like. The company continues to execute very well and deliver high revenue growth rates. In fact, Baozun’s revenue growth has accelerated in the last few quarters, but that’s mostly a consequence of what I see as artificially low growth rates in 2016 and 2017 – I’ve written about this before, this was a period of Baozun’s transition from a distribution business model to a non-distribution model.

The non-GAAP operating margins stayed flat in Q1 2019 versus the same quarter of 2018, which was largely the result of the continued ramp in R&D spending. Baozun has increased R&D (tech and content) spending over the last 5-6 quarters with the intention of creating additional products and services for its customers.

Excluding tech and content spending, Baozun’s operating leverage is increasing, mainly through higher gross margins, driven by the increased contribution of the non-distribution business.

Baozun has also been very active on the brand acquisition front. The pace of brand partner additions has accelerated to record highs in Q1 2019 - from 15-20% Y/Y growth through Q3 2018 to 22% and 28% in Q4 2018 and Q1 2019, respectively.

One pleasant surprise in the first quarter was the continued growth acceleration of product revenues (distribution business). Product revenues grew 34% in Q1 2019, up from 25% in Q4 2018 and mostly single-digit growth rates in prior quarters. The weakness in prior quarters was mainly driven by one large electronics customer transitioning from the distribution model to non-distribution, and the negative impact has disappeared in late 2018. But I am still surprised since I thought Baozun has largely de-emphasized that side of the business.

Non-distribution take rates took a hit in Q1 2019

This was the only clear negative in Baozun’s Q1 report. Non-distribution take rate (take rate represents revenue generated by Baozun as a percentage of GMV – gross merchandise volume) decreased to 9.4% in Q1 2019.

Take rates in Q1 do not look good on the surface, but there are circumstances that result in little to no concern about the long-term trend. Specifically, for Q1, take rates were lower due to an unfavorable product mix as well as more new brands coming on board (as covered above, the pace of addition of new brands has hit new highs this quarter) and new brands carry lower take rates until their sales volume ramps up. And, regarding the long-term downtrend for take rates, it is largely driven by the product mix – the 2017 to 1H 2018 period was marked by the transition of one big electronics customer from the distribution to the non-distribution model and electronics are a category with below average take rates.

And, the latter is actually a long-term driver of higher take rates – as Baozun grows as a company and as its product and service offerings expand, it can negotiate better take rates, and as the new brands mature, take rates should improve as well. CFO Robin Lu talked about that on the Q1 earnings call (emphasis added):

And there is another minor factor I would describe. Yes, we are - when we develop our new brands, most of the brands are in very high take rate categories. But there you need some ramp-up to reach the ideal take rate level, which means - for example, if you do the business very properly in the upfront way, do the store operations and [indiscernible] additional marketing and other services, record consignments, maybe, and then the take rate will be ramped up to some certain level as we agree for the both parties. So, it takes some time. I mean, in general, the larger the brand is, and the longer the time is. So you still need some time to say the result for our take rate improvement. However, I would reiterate that quality of GMV is our target and our strategy. We are working very hard on that, and the new brands we acquired, they have a certain [indiscernible] take rate. So we hope in the mid-term, we will see the result.

Regarding the outlook for the rest of 2019, Lu said the following:

Based on the current performance of Q2, we are expecting we have a slightly better take rate than Q1, and for the next earnings call, we would update for the - for the second half of the take rate. But we do hope we can get a better take rate for the next half year.

I see no reasons to be concerned with take rate trends in the last few quarters and believe they will trend higher in the long run. And, if they don’t, Baozun can make up for the shortfall with higher GMV growth in the following years.

Conclusion

Baozun is not feeling the pressure of the U.S.-China trade war, and the long-term fundamentals remain intact. The company is delivering strong revenue growth, and while tech and content expenses are a near-term headwind for margins, they should become a tailwind in the following years. Take rates are lower than we want them to be but are not a concern and should trend higher in the following quarters and years. I consider the stock attractive for new money up to $50 per share.

The main near-term risk is the headline risk – if the trade war gets worse, Baozun’s share price may suffer as it did over the last 12 months. It’s also worth pointing out that Baozun raised $270 million through a five-year convertible note offering in April (for a pro forma end of Q1 cash balance of $355 million), which strengthens its balance sheet and offers opportunities to expand its product and service offerings, both internally and externally.

