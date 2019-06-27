J.C. Penney: Reviewing The Potential For Its Stock And Bonds

At under $6, KTP would probably be fairly close to recovery value, though.

The expected return for KTP seems reasonably good overall, but there is a significant chance of negative to slightly positive returns over the next couple years.

J.C. Penney's long-dated bonds should outperform its common stock in any scenario with less than an excellent turnaround.

While I sold my position in KTP recently, I still believe that J.C. Penney's (JCP) long-dated bonds (and related bond trusts) are a better way to play a potential turnaround than its common stock. J.C. Penney's common stock does provide more upside in an excellent turnaround scenario, but the bonds should do better in any other scenario and offer prospect of some recovery value in a bankruptcy.

Notes On Bonds

I've noticed that J.C. Penney's bonds have made some positive moves recently, although there doesn't appear to be any particular reason for the moves. For example, its 2020 bonds are now going for approximately 91 cents on the dollar, while near the beginning of last week, they were going for 81 cents on the dollar.

Source: Morningstar

This appears to reflect somewhat diminished concern that J.C. Penney will go bankrupt before repaying the June 2020 bonds.

Valuing KTP

Below is my thought process as to how KTP should be valued. A similar process works for J.C. Penney's long-dated bonds as well.

If J.C. Penney goes bankrupt in 2019 (I peg the odds at 1%), I'd value KTP at around $5 based on its current recovery potential. I still need to do a deeper dive into the value of J.C. Penney's real estate, but the value per square foot in bankruptcy would likely be a fair bit lower than Seritage's (NYSE:SRG) current per square foot value due to the discounted valuation in bankruptcy, and the fact that Seritage ended up with a good amount of Sears's (OTCPK:SHLDQ) best real estate.

The odds of a 2020 bankruptcy would be higher (at perhaps 14%). In this scenario, KTP would be worth $5.75 based on recovery value (which I expect to diminish over time if J.C. Penney continues operating at below $600 million EBITDA per year) plus a couple bond interest payments.

Going further out, a 2021/2022 bankruptcy scenario may result in a $7 value for KTP. A scenario where J.C. Penney avoids bankruptcy by 2022 but is barely holding on would result in a $9 value for KTP (including interest payments up to 2021). A scenario where it is in okay shape (but still not entirely out of the woods) may result in a $14 value for KTP, while an excellent turnaround scenario may result in a $22 value for KTP.

Bankruptcy/Shape Odds Value In 2021 Expected Return 2019 1% $5.00 $0.05 2020 14% $5.75 $0.81 2021/2022 50% $7.00 $3.50 Barely Holding On 15% $9.00 $1.35 Okay Shape 15% $14.00 $2.10 Excellent Turnaround 5% $22.00 $1.10 Total 100% $8.91

This results in an expected value of $8.91 for KTP by 2021, including interest payments. Thus, KTP appears to be a decent value at current levels, although there is a fair amount of variance, as there would be a 65% chance of a negative to barely positive return over the next couple years.

This also depends significantly on the recovery for the unsecureds in a bankruptcy situation. Moody's currently has the loss given default estimated at around 70% to 90% for J.C. Penney's unsecureds, which seems reasonable to me.

Upside For The Stock

I previously detailed a best-case turnaround scenario for J.C. Penney that resulted in it generating $896 million EBITDA in 2021. If J.C. Penney receives a 5.0x EV/EBITDA valuation multiple, that would put its enterprise value at $4.48 billion.

For comparison, Kohl's (NYSE:KSS) was recently trading at an EV/EBITDA multiple of around 4.0x based on its projected 2019 EBITDA, while Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) was recently trading at an EV/EBITDA multiple of around 4.5x. J.C. Penney has historically commanded a lower EV/EBITDA multiple than those other department store companies, although it could be argued that it would deserve a higher multiple if it manages to deliver an outstanding turnaround.

J.C. Penney's net debt in this scenario would end up at around $3.2 billion at the end of 2021. This leaves around $1.28 billion for J.C. Penney's market cap, or around $4 per share. This would be +264% upside from J.C. Penney's current $1.10 share price.

If J.C. Penney's turnaround keeps progressing beyond this point (driving EBITDA above $900 million), its stock would have further upside. However, J.C. Penney has a very long way to go to get to this point.

Upside For The Bonds And Bond Trusts

It would appear that J.C. Penney's bonds would be a much better way to play a potential turnaround. For example, KTP is currently trading at around $6.90. In a best-case turnaround scenario, it may reach a bit over $18 in value, which would result in a current yield of 10.5%. There would still be some concern about J.C. Penney's ability to handle a deep recession in this scenario (hence why the long-term bonds would trade well under par still), but also more optimism about J.C. Penney's long-term future than there has been in a couple years.

Including the $3.81 in payments over two years, KTP's return would be around 219%, potentially not that much less than the common stock. In anything worse than the best-case turnaround scenario though, I believe KTP would offer better returns than the common stock.

2019 2021 Increase Common Stock $1.10 $4.00 264% KTP $6.90 $22.00 219%

The current yield on KTP is around 27.6% currently, so even if J.C. Penney goes bankrupt in the next few years, the recovery value plus interest payments should limit the loss. On the other hand, the common stock might end up trading for $0.10 immediately after a bankruptcy filing.

Conclusion

While I sold my position in KTP a little while ago, it (or J.C. Penney's long-dated bonds) remains a better way to play a turnaround than J.C. Penney's stock. The stock does have more upside in a best case turnaround scenario, but J.C. Penney's long-dated bonds and bond trusts also have considerable upside in that turnaround scenario. In anything less than an excellent turnaround scenario, the bonds should perform better. At under $6, KTP would be potentially trading for a little above recovery value.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.