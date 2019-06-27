Canopy Growth: Black Market Competition But With Global Potential

Priced for years of growth, Canopy shares are likely to be volatile for the foreseeable future.

Profitability is unlikely until 2021 or beyond, although Canopy's Canadian segment may become profitable in late 2020.

Despite faltering, Canopy remains first in Canadian recreational market share. The recreational market is expected to grow while the medical market shrinks.

Source: TMX Money.

Canopy Growth (CGC) is the largest cannabis company in the world by market cap. It has earned that first-place position over peers by consistently executing well, including being the first cannabis company to secure a multi-billion investment from a Fortune 500 company (STZ) and the first U.S.-traded cannabis company to acquire a U.S.-based multi-state operator (OTCQX:ACRGF).

With those accolades in an industry projected to boom, investors have bid up Canopy Growth's shares to high multiples, banking on years of growth. However, slow adoption of recreational cannabis in Canada has tempered that enthusiasm, leading to a 27% decline since the highs of late April.

Global Cannabis Potential And Black Market Competition

Source: Health Canada via Ottawa Citizen.

Smoking cannabis has been a popular pastime for generations. However, cannabis has been illegal in Canada since 1923 and in the United States since 1937, so the proceeds from cannabis's popularity went to criminals. The western world is in the process of changing that, with legalization efforts across the United States and Canada, and across Europe including Germany, Ireland, and Switzerland.

Health Canada projected that Canadians would consume 926,000 kilograms of cannabis during the first year of legalization, including both legal cannabis and black market cannabis. At a wholesale price of C$5/gram, this market could be worth nearly C$5 billion at wholesale and approximately double that at retail.

Source: Vancouver website offering products that are not yet legal in Canada.

With a hundred-year history of prohibition, cannabis black markets are vast and well-established. Here in Vancouver, there are a plethora of "medical" cannabis websites offering cannabis at prices competitive with the legal BC Cannabis Stores. But unlike the legal site, the black market is willing to offer thirty-minute free delivery (versus paid delivery that takes about a week for the legal site), and sells vape cartridges, shatter, and edibles - none of which are legally available in Canada.

Because of the black market's superior offerings and the very limited number of retail storefronts in many provinces, Canada's recreational cannabis sales have been disappointing. Even after good April sales (which I discussed elsewhere), Canada is on pace to consume less than half of the low-end of Deloitte's pre-legalization estimate of the first-year market size.

Despite that, analysts still expect the Canadian market to be large and expect the global market to be enormous. A recent report from BDS Analytics suggested that legal cannabis sales would grow from US$10.9 billion in 2018 to US$40.6 billion in 2024, including a US$5.2 billion cannabis market in Canada.

Canopy Growth is targeting that global market, not just Canada's fraction of the market. Because Canopy Growth is hamstrung by U.S. laws preventing it from accessing the current U.S. state-legal markets, its total addressable market was only US$1.1 billion in 2018. If U.S. cannabis is legalized by 2024, Canopy Growth's addressable market could increase 37 fold in only six years - growing at a CAGR of 82% from US$1.1 billion to US$40.6 billion. Canopy is investing heavily in the U.S. market, including purchasing Acreage Holdings in a C$3.4 billion deal and launching U.S. CBD products in early 2020.

That enormous potential market has many growth investors salivating, although it has also driven up prices in the cannabis sector outside of value investors' comfort zones. These prices have also led to significant short-selling from skeptical investors who doubt the legal industry's ability to displace entrenched black market cannabis and/or doubt that the cannabis market is as large as analysts suggest.

Canopy's Slipping Sales But Strong Share

Canada legalized a limited number of recreational cannabis products on Oct 17, 2018. Since that launch, Canopy has established itself as the leading company in recreational cannabis through strong product offerings and availability and its own network of stores.

Recreational sales fall, but still top market share: In the first quarter of calendar 2019, Canopy Growth sold 9,326 kilogram equivalents of cannabis, including 6,964 kilograms of wholesale cannabis for the Canadian recreational market. That is perhaps Canopy's most important market because the Canadian recreational market is expected to grow exponentially while the Canadian medical market is expected to shrink. While Canopy's recreational cannabis sales fell 6% in the March quarter, Canopy maintained its top market share over competitors with 25% of the Canadian recreational market (down from 26% last quarter).

Medical sales continue to slide: On the other hand, Canopy's medical cannabis results have faltered badly over the past nine months. Before recreational cannabis was legalized, Canopy chose to transition its previous medical cannabis brands into recreational-only brands and to sell medical cannabis under the Spectrum Therapeutics banner. That decision has badly hurt Canopy's medical cannabis business, with gross revenue slipping 44% and volume falling 49% over the past three quarters.

After this decline, Canopy has fallen to fourth in medical market share, behind Aurora (ACB), CannTrust (CTST), and Aphria (APHA). I expect Canopy to work hard to regain this lost market share, although it remains to be seen if it is successful.

Continuing investments preclude profitability: Canopy is investing heavily in its business rather than trying to be profitable on the de minimus Canadian recreational cannabis market. Over the past year, Canopy has invested C$644 million into building up its capacity (capital expenses), invested C$666 million into building operational scale (operating expenses), and invested another C$380 million into acquisitions. Each of those totals dwarfs the size of the current Canadian cannabis market, which generated retail sales of C$75 million in April 2019.

Canopy expects to be EBITDA-positive (excluding share-based compensation) in its Canada-facing operations by late 2020. Its total business is unlikely to generate positive EBITDA until 2021 or later as Canopy continues to use its deep pockets to fund global growth.

Takeaways

Despite relatively poor results in the March quarter, Canopy remains the market leader in Canadian recreational cannabis and its execution has made it the most valuable cannabis company. Over the next several quarters, Canopy's top-line growth will be driven by the Canadian recreational cannabis market, which can be best-tracked using monthly figures from Stats Canada and Health Canada.

Canopy remains richly valued, trading at 39x annualized sales and trading at 11x projected CY2020 sales. Investors are banking on the growth of the Canadian and European cannabis markets and banking on Canopy's future involvement in the U.S. cannabis market through both CBD and its acquisition of Acreage Holdings. Given this multiple, shares will continue to be volatile for the foreseeable future.

Results in the Canadian recreational market have been disappointing, partly due to a strong black market that offers superior service and selection compared to the nascent legal market. Over time, I expect the legal market to be more competitive with the black market and to capture market share through adding more storefront, product categories, and improving pricing. Similarly, global cannabis will continue to grow with recent legalization efforts in Illinois, Switzerland, Ireland, Peru, and perhaps Idaho. As those efforts spread, legal cannabis companies like Canopy Growth will continue to erode the black market's grip on cannabis and to expand the cannabis market to consumers who may have avoided purchasing illegal drugs.

Happy investing!

The Growth Operation: Helping Investors Make Smart Investments in the Booming Cannabis Sector We are the largest community of cannabis investors on Seeking Alpha. We recently launched in-depth comparisons of both Canadian LPs and U.S. multi-state operators for investors interested in this rapid growth sector. Join us to get daily cannabis news, exclusive access to my cannabis portfolio, exclusive in-depth coverage including coverage of OrganiGram, Charlotte's Web, CannTrust, Cansotium, Vireo Health, and more. SIGN UP HERE

Disclosure: I am/we are long ACRGF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.