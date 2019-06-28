Nike Gears Up For Another Strong Fiscal Year

Nike's fiscal 4Q19 numbers may not have topped expectations by much but were impressive nonetheless.

It may not have caught most by surprise, but Nike's (NKE) fiscal 4Q19 numbers were impressive nonetheless.

The Beaverton, Oregon-based sporting goods company reported a $30 million revenue beat that came along consensus-lagging EPS of $0.62. I believe that at least half of the earnings miss can be attributed to a higher-than-projected tax rate, an item that is largely irrelevant to the investment thesis, while opex came in even richer than my already aggressive expectations.

Strength across the product portfolio

What I found most impressive about Nike's results was the top-line performance. On an FX-adjusted basis, sales increased 10% YOY. Better yet, strength could be observed in every major geography and product category, in currency-neutral terms, despite the tough comps in apparel driven by last year's FIFA World Cup.

Nike seems to have fixed the product innovation issues that retail partners like Foot Locker (FL) struggled with a couple of years ago. The Air Max 270 and Vapor Max have put the footwear business back on track. Even the once-disappointing Jordan brand grew 12% in the fourth quarter, while product releases in the upcoming quarter could breathe life into a slow-to-react Converse business. Of course, the digital channel was an important enabler of top-line growth, as Nike Direct sales increased 16% ex-FX in the full fiscal year.

Another piece worth highlighting is gross margin, up 77 bps YOY. This is precisely the line item that is supposed to suffer the impact of the feared trade wars. While the management team identified "higher product costs" as a key drag to profitability, clearly, the company has been competent enough to more than offset the headwinds by (1) maintaining pricing power, (2) growing the DTC channel and (3) finding sourcing solutions across the company's diversified supplier base.

See P&L below, along with my original estimate and last year's results.

NKE still looks good at current levels

Even though Nike delivered results that landed a bit below my projections, in great part, the result of substantial FX headwinds and re-investments in the business, I believe the company remains well on track to produce sustainable growth in the long term.

Supporting my opinion is strength across the product portfolio, with high-growth markets like Greater China having experienced a 20%-plus revenue increase across all product categories in fiscal 4Q19 and showing no signs of slowing down. Fiscal 2020 guidance has been reiterated and looks encouraging: high single-digit growth in currency-neutral revenues, further gross margin expansion and slight SG&A leverage.

The bull case on NKE looks even more compelling when valuation is taken into account. The stock trades at a next-year P/E of 23.7x that sits near a 52-week low, while long-term PEG of about 2.1x seems reasonable for a high-quality name.

I continue to believe that NKE is priced to own at less than $85/share, considering the results that the company has been able to deliver and enticing stock price.

