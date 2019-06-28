Micron Technology's Inventory: The Math

The credibility of CEO Sanjay Mehrotra and CFO David Zinsner is on the line here, and this may be more important than any financial damage.

This inventory presents a very real financial risk that my last article said “may” happen. But I now think it is happening and will worsen.

One of my Micron owner hedge fund friends and various SA posters and commenters are worried about my obsession with the company’s towering inventory.

The great late Russ Fischer, who introduced many of us to Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU), was superb at using his Mensa brain to take us on a ramble through semiconductor numbers and have them make sense. Without benefit of his big brain or pithy writing, let me try to channel Russ.

Micron's inventory ended the quarter at a massive 151 days on hand. My previous article chronicled the growth. Management has gone out of their way to say inventory is not a problem. Why it even now helps with CapEx cuts:

And when we look at supply bit growth, of course, we keep in mind the inventory that we are carrying from fiscal year 2019 into fiscal year 2020 for both DRAM, as well as NAND, which will help us supply some of the demand requirement in fiscal year 2020 and enable us to reduce our CapEx requirements in fiscal year 2020 and our CapEx management, of course, applies to both NAND, as well as DRAM. (Emphasis added)

And, of course, there is no problem with impairment:

I think you can kind of guess by the quality of our gross margins that we are not really in danger of having any write-down associated with lower cost to market.

Nor any problem with obsolescence:

from a kind of an obsolescence perspective, we don't see really any risk with the inventory we're carrying.

And, that's from the guy who just wrote off $40 million in Huawei inventory that was so obsolete in had zero value to other customers. Okay, that's a specific case, customer-specific and trade-war related, but how many more of these bombs are buried in our $4.9 billion inventory minefield?

As you can tell, I'm not buying it.

What about that math?

Thought you'd never ask. Let's burrow into management's cutesy statements on ASPs in the past several earning releases, which can be found here. This obfuscation is back to the days of former CEO Mark Durcan and CFO Ron Foster. Secrets that aren't secret are kept top secret from us the shareholders. You can rest assured the customers know what the contract ASP changes are, as do competitors. It is only us lowly shareholders who must parse this gobbledygook gook explanation when a point specific ASP change could be listed with no breach of sensitive data. Here's what management says and my interpretation of the obfuscated gobbledygook gook. Let's take DRAM first:

DRAM ASP Gook EP interpretation 3Q 2019 "approaching down 20%" -20% 2Q 2019 "Down low 20%" -21% 1Q 2019 "Down high single digits" -9% 4Q 2018 "Relatively flat" -2%

And now, let's do the same for NAND:

NAND ASP Gook EP Interpretation 3Q 2019 "Down mid teens" -15% 2Q 2019 "Down mid 20's" -25% 1Q 2019 "Down mid teens" -15% 4Q 2018 "Down mid teens" -15%

Honestly, what are they hiding? Just give us a number, but don't throw rocks at my interpretation.

Now, let's do the Fisherian exercise on a NAND part put into inventory at the beginning of the 4th quarter of last year. NAND margins overall were running about 48%. So, let's assume the then current sales price was 100 (yen, won, lira, dollars, euros, you call it - this is a Fisherian exercise). So, gross margin was 48, and cost of goods sold was 52.

Now, let's watch the erosion in ASP over that time to see when we might have a mark-to-market event, i.e., no margin over the COGS the part had when it was put into inventory. After the fourth quarter 2018, our 100 magical revenue units have declined to 85. In the first quarter, they experience an additional 15% erosion, so we are now at 72.25. Then, the toboggan picks up speed in 2Q 19, and our theoretical revenue swoons to 54.18. And then, another swoon in the 3Q 2019 to 46.1. But wait! 46.1 is less than the 52 in cost of goods sold when we put the part into inventory! And that, ladies and gentlemen, is a mark-to-market event when Micron must record the inventory at the lower of cost or market. Apologies to you CFAs and accountants out there, but you get the general idea.

Conclusions

I don't necessarily fault management for managing this downturn with some inventory build. But I do fault them with their lack of candor and for painting themselves into a very tight corner. As the example above shows, things must go awfully right in the second half of the year or expensive egg will be all over Dave's and Sanjay's faces. How about telling us what the ASP decreases are? How about a little more color on what's in this mountain of inventory? Is it more DRAM or more NAND? How many "Value added" special components like those written off for Huawei are in inventory?

I've got a nice starter position in the 2021 LEAP calls and, unfortunately, bet wrong on this week's earnings call with some short-term puts as insurance. When this thing turns up, it will turn up fast. But we are not out of the woods yet. In the short term, I worry about another Trump tweet on our resumption of sales to Huawei which could scissor billions off the market cap. In the medium and longer term, I'm worried about excavating this mountain of inventory which some pundits said we could write off entirely and still be fine. Well, the Micron of 2019 could survive a big writeoff, but I'd rather hang onto the $4.9 billion in inventory and the credibility of this current management team. Good luck to all.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MU. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.