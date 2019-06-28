Nucor: Time To Get Greedy

Nucor Corporation (NUE) is a manufacturer of steel and steel products. Steel-making has historically been a very cyclical industry with volatile end-market demand and pricing, and foreign production impacting pricing for domestic mills. Barron's recently reported that NUE and Steel Dynamics (STLD) each issued updated 2Q19 guidance that was below expectations while United States Steel (X) announced the idling of two of its blast furnaces because of weak demand.

Warren Buffett has famously advised investors to be fearful when others are greedy and greedy when others are fearful. With the major indices approaching all-time highs, I believe there may be an opportunity in a drab, old-school, basic industry company like NUE.

NUE manufacturers steel primarily from scrap using electric arc furnaces, continuous casting and automated rolling mills. It is the largest recycler in North America, using scrap steel as its primary raw material. It takes approximately 1.1 tons of scrap and scrap substitutes to produce a ton of steel, so electric arc furnace mill producers are sensitive to changes in scrap metal prices, but tend to have lower capital and fixed operating costs than large integrated steel producers. Another significant cost is natural gas. NUE owns an interest in natural gas fields. Sales from those fields offset approximately 15% of its natural gas purchases in 2018. NUE also operates scrap brokerage and processing facilities to help source raw materials for its mill operations. NUE claims to be North America’s most diversified steel producer. (All background material here and below is from NUE's public filings. The most recent 10K can be found here.)

NUE sells its steel mill products primarily to steel service centers, fabricators and manufacturers. Sheet steel and bar steel make up about 45% of NUE’s revenues and 75% of 2018 sheet steel sales were to contract customers, but contract sales outside of its sheet operations are not material. No single customer comprises more than 5-6% of NUE’s annual sales. NUE sells into 24 end markets, and at year-end the company indicated 20 of these sectors are improving, with three stable and one declining. More recently, NUE reduced its guidance for 2Q earnings and noted that while “most” end-use markets remain steady or strong, “many” customers are sitting on the sidelines, and that “service center destocking is impacting order rates.” NUE indicated it expects auto OEMs’ and suppliers’ volumes to be down this year. See NUE's complete investor day presentation here.

Sales of many of NUE’s products are dependent upon non-residential construction activity, with infrastructure (bridges, schools, prisons, hospitals) being a key market. Management still expects a “solid” year for its non-residential construction customers, and another “robust earnings year” overall. NUE’s 1Q19 volume (tons shipped to outside customers) was down 3% from a year ago (-5% for the steel mills and -3% in steel products). Scrap prices decreased in 1Q19 and are expected to continue to decline in the near term, allowing metals margins to be maintained.

NUE's 10K indicates the steel industry overall has excess production capacity estimated at in excess of 600 million tons annually. China produces over 50% of the world’s steel as its largest steel companies are state-owned and/or receive significant financial support from the Chinese government. US steelmakers have benefited in recent years from Section 232 steel tariffs which have reduced the amount of low-cost steel imported into the US. In 2018, imported steel amounted to roughly 23% of the US steel sales and overall US steel capacity utilization was over 78% in 2018, the highest level since 2008. While the tariffs may have deterred imports of steel into the US, some believe that the excess steel is being shipped into Europe and South America, driving down prices worldwide for all producers. NUE’s 1Q19 steel mill utilization rate was 87%, down from 92% a year ago.

About two-thirds of NUE’s revenues come from its steel mill operations, with another quarter coming from sale of its steel products (tubes, rebar, joists and decks). The raw materials (scrap brokerage and processing) operations comprise less than 10% of annual revenues. Prices of hot-rolled coil have recently fallen to less than $600 per short ton, compared to over $900 a year ago. Despite the historical cyclicality of the steel industry, NUE has been profitable each of the past 10 years, growing revenues at an 8.6% CAGR over the last decade. Operating margins bottomed out at about 2.5% in 2015, but have expanded each year since, and were 13.7% for the TTM ended March 2019.

NUE’s steel mill backlog was approximately $2.1 billion at year-end with an additional $2.3 billion backlog in its steel products segment.

NUE’s workforce is predominantly non-union. NUE uses a “pay-for-performance” system that closely ties pay to the level of production. This allows NUE to maintain a more stable workforce and adjust to changes in market demand more efficiently than blast furnace operators. A blast furnace must be operated continuously or else idled, and it takes time to bring a blast furnace back up to production level if it has been idled. Production levels, and labor, can be more readily “flexed” using electric arc furnaces. Profit sharing and incentive compensation costs are a major component of NUE’s marketing and administrative expenses. Profit sharing payouts totaled $308 million in 2018 and included $2,000 bonuses for each rank and file member ($50 million total) based on the record results achieved. Management’s incentive compensation plans are also tied to NUE’s return on equity and return on capital, so their pay packages are aligned with performance that should benefit long-term investors.

2018 results included a $110 million impairment charge related to the investment in natural gas fields. An impairment of the Rebar Fabrication reporting unit’s goodwill and intangibles is possible in the future as its fair value exceeded its carrying value by a scant 8% at year-end. Total goodwill and intangibles of this business unit were roughly $430 million at year-end, so an impairment, if necessary, could be material. In NUE’s 1Q19 10Q, the company disclosed that fair value of the Grating reporting unit is exceeding its carrying value by 19%. The total intangibles associated with this business unit are a more modest $40 million, but will bear monitoring as business conditions evolve.

NUE’s balance sheet shows good liquidity and low leverage. Days sales in inventory increased above normal levels at year-end, and remained elevated at 3/31/19, but NUE’s cash cycle has been pretty consistently in the 80-90 day range for the past three years.

One of the most impressive things about NUE is its ability to consistently generate free cash flow, despite the extreme cyclicality of the steel business, and the extensive capex requirements of the business. Because of the heavy capex requirements, I prefer to look at free cash flow rather than reported earnings. NUE’s free cash flow is typically about 70% of reported net income. NUE’s reported return on equity and return on invested capital (each using reported net earnings) have historically been in the mid-single digits, but in the mid-teens in the year.

Capital allocation is directed toward long-term profitable growth investments. Capital investments are focused on lowering costs and shifting the product mix to more value-added products. NUE is already the market’s low-cost producer of bar steel. Cash dividends are the second priority. NUE has increased its base cash dividend each year since 1973. NUE currently pays a cash dividend of $0.40 per quarter, representing a 2.98% annual yield. NUE goes ex-dividend on June 27th for its next dividend. Opportunistic repurchases of common shares are a third priority. NUE has a stated goal of returning at least 40% of net earnings to shareholders via a combination of cash dividends and share repurchases, while maintaining an investment grade balance sheet. This is equal to about 60% of annual free cash flow. In NUE’s 1Q19 10Q the company stated, “If we believe Nucor shares to be trading at a discount to their intrinsic value, we will likely employ repurchases to return capital to our stockholders.” The complete 10Q is available here.

NUE repurchased 1.125 million shares at an average cost of $60.64/shr in January which, combined with the comment from the 10Q, seems to give some indication as to management’s assessment of NUE’s intrinsic value. State Farm Insurance holds 10.04% of NUE common stock and is its largest holder.

Approximately 24% of NUE’s long-term debt is comprised of floating rate industrial revenue bonds that reprice weekly. The remaining 76% of NUE’s long-term debt has a fixed rate. NUE’s $1.5 billion revolving credit facility was undrawn at year-end and at 3/31/2019. NUE has the highest credit rating of any North American steel producer with an A- rating from Standard & Poor's and a Baa1 rating from Moody's. NUE’s credit agreement has a single financial covenant requiring it to maintain a ratio of funded debt to total capitalization of less than 60%. NUE’s funded debt to capitalization ratio was 30% at year-end. Its next large debt maturity is the $600 million of 4.125% notes due in June 2022.

Capital expenditures for 2019 are projected to be $1.8 billion. In March, NUE announced plans for a new steel plate plant in Brandenburg, Kentucky. This plant will be operational in 2022. Larger project outlays for this year include a new hot band galvanizing line in Arkansas and Gallatin, Kentucky and new mill expansions in Sedalia, Missouri and Frostproof, Florida.

Mr. Market clearly believes that the steel market has peaked and that there are tougher days ahead for the steel producers. Major steel stocks have not participated in the recent stock rally since year-end, and with recent announcements of plant shutdowns and scaled-back earnings forecasts, it appears foolish to talk about how cheap steel stocks are, based on trailing earnings. So we are left with trying to determine whether NUE is truly a bargain at current levels, or merely cheap based on “rear view mirror” earnings. Over the past ten years, NUE stock has seldom traded at less than 0.5x sales or more than 1.0x sales. At the current level of 0.6x, it appears to be valued toward the lower end of the range. Similarly, over the past decade, NUE has typically posted an enterprise value that is 8-11 times EBITDA, with the median being 9x. Currently, NUE’s enterprise value is 4.3x EBITDA.

Ben Graham, in his classic investment book, The Intelligent Investor, provided several guidelines for defensive investors seeking sound stock investments. First, Graham sought companies of adequate size. With annual revenues in excess of $25 billion, NUE clearly meets the size threshold. Next, Graham sought companies of “sufficiently strong financial condition.” He suggested that acceptable targets have a current ratio in excess of 2.0x and that long-term debt be less than a company’s working capital position. NUE’s current ratio at March 31 was 3.37x, well in excess of Graham’s suggested 2.0x. NUE’s long-term debt totaled $4.2 billion at March 31, with a working capital position of $6.1 billion, so working capital exceeds long term, meeting this criteria as well. Next, Graham sought earnings stability, seeking firms with at least ten years of profitability. As noted above, NUE has posted annual profits for each of the past ten years, so this threshold is met. Graham also sought firms paying some level of dividend for at least ten, and preferably twenty years. NUE has paid a dividend each year since 1973, so this test is also met. Next, Graham sought earnings growth (based on three-year average EPS) over a ten-year period. I won’t lay out all the calculations here, but using Graham’s methodology, NUE achieved 1.95x growth over the past decade compared to Graham’s minimum of 1.33x, meeting this threshold. Finally, Graham sought sufficient value in his stock purchases, recommending that stocks be purchased at a P/E (based on three-year average EPS) of not more than 15x and at a P/BV of not more than 1.5x. Alternatively, if either of these metrics was missed, he would allow for those where the product of the two ratios was less than 22.5. NUE is trading at a P/E (based on three-year average EPS) of roughly 8x and a P/BV of about 1.6x. While only meeting one of the individual ratios, NUE’s product (8*1.6 = 12.8x) is well below Graham’s 22.5x maximum. Therefore, NUE meets all of the financial metrics suggested for an acceptable investment for the defensive investor.

Graham also stated, “It is not so necessary to be enthusiastic over the company’s long term prospects as it is to be reasonably confident that the enterprise will get along.” With the best balance sheet in the industry and the stock trading at a very reasonable valuation, if one is inclined to own a stock in the steel industry, I believe NUE is the one to own. Others may argue that owning NUE is akin to owing the best house in a bad neighborhood. Share your thoughts and comments below. I welcome your feedback.

Disclosure: I am/we are long NUE. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.