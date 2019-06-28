AbbVie: $63 Billion Allergan Acquisition Just What The Doctor Ordered

AbbVie stock was cheap before the deal, and is even cheaper today. With a high dividend yield above 6%, AbbVie is an undervalued high-yield dividend stock.

However, the deal should be highly accretive to AbbVie, and should help protect its growth after Humira loses exclusivity in the U.S.

By Jonathan Weber

Pharmaceutical giant AbbVie Inc. (ABBV) has been one of our top-ranked dividend stocks for an extended period. We have written previously about our three pillars of expected returns, and AbbVie is attractive across the three pillars. The stock is undervalued, the company has future earnings growth potential, and it offers a high dividend yield.

AbbVie is also a dividend growth stock. Going back to its days as a subsidiary of Abbott, AbbVie is a Dividend Aristocrat with over 30 consecutive years of dividend increases. You can see all 57 Dividend Aristocrats here.

AbbVie has just announced it will acquire Allergan (AGN) for $63 billion, a transformative deal that enhances the company's growth possibilities by expanding its portfolio into lucrative new areas. And after a ~15% crash after the announcement, AbbVie stock is even more undervalued, pushing the dividend yield above 6%. As a result, after the Allergan deal AbbVie remains one of the most attractive high-yield dividend stocks we cover.

Investment Thesis

The takeover of Allergan will enhance AbbVie's growth capabilities and will allow for meaningful synergies. AbbVie's shares were attractively priced before the takeover announcement, the stock is trading at an even lower valuation now, which allows for ample multiple expansion potential once the acquisition is processed and Allergan is fully integrated. In the meantime, investors get a hefty dividend yield of 6.5% from AbbVie. The combination of growth potential, multiple expansion potential, and an above-average dividend yield is why we believe that AbbVie will generate compelling total returns for its owners over the coming years.

AbbVie's Deal To Acquire Allergan

On June 25 AbbVie announced it will pay a total of $188.24 per share, or approximately $63 billion in total, to acquire all of Allergan's equity. The $188 per share payment is calculated based on AbbVie's share price on June 24, the share price reaction following the acquisition announcement has led to some changes to the acquisition price, as the takeover is partially financed via the issuance of new shares of AbbVie to Allergan's shareholders.

The total payments that will be made by AbbVie will look like this:

Under the terms of the Transaction Agreement, Allergan Shareholders will receive 0.8660 AbbVie Shares and $120.30 in cash for each Allergan Share that they hold, for a total consideration of $188.24 per Allergan Share. The transaction represents a 45% premium to the closing price of Allergan's Shares on June 24, 2019.

Importantly, the deal will not place excessive strain on AbbVie's financial position. AbbVie’s capital structure will be more leveraged following the transaction, as a portion of the cash component of the offer will be funded with new debt. AbbVie had $36.6 billion of total debt at the time of its most recent quarterly earnings release.

Fortunately, the company is committed to a Baa2/BBB or better credit rating. AbbVie also issued a new debt reduction target of $15 billion to $18 billion by 2021 with the publication of its Allergan acquisition press release.

Because of this, we do not believe that AbbVie’s debt will rise to troublesome levels following the acquisition of Allergan.

AbbVie's Already Solid Growth Outlook Gets Enhanced Significantly

AbbVie generates the majority of its revenues and earnings from its mega-blockbuster Humira right now. Humira has fallen off patent in Europe in the recent past, and its patents will also expire in the US during the early 2020s. This is why the company has to replace a large portion of its revenues over the next couple of years, something management has spent a lot of time and resources on in the past.

Before the announcement that AbbVie would take over Allergan, its outlook to replace Humira's revenues was not bad at all. Thanks to the introduction of two new, improved drugs, called upa and risa, that target the same indications as Humira, AbbVie was positive about being able to maintain significant market share in indications such as rheumatoid arthritis and Crohn's disease.

The strong growth rates of other drugs, such as its blockbuster oncology drug Imbruvica, would have allowed AbbVie to generate additional revenues over the coming years. All in all, AbbVie's management has stated repeatedly that its ex-Humira revenues during 2025 would, in all likelihood, be higher than all of the company's revenues that it generated during 2018, which included Humira.

Even though AbbVie already had strong organic growth prospects, it also pursued external growth in a big way. AbbVie has decided that the takeover of Allergan would be in its best interest, as this deal should be accretive in the short term thanks to Allergan's existing profit stream and AbbVie's low cost of capital. On top of that, this deal enhances AbbVie's long-term growth outlook, as it will allow AbbVie to grow in markets where it has not been active in so far, such as eye care and aesthetics.

Source: AbbVie presentation

The above presentation slide is so full of information that it is not easy to capture all of it immediately, but management wanted to point out all of the benefits of the Allergan acquisition on a single slide, it seems.

Important factors to consider include that AbbVie gets Allergan at a quite low price indeed, relative to where it was trading over the past few years:

Data by YCharts

Allergan's market capitalization has fallen by 60% from its peak in 2015, with the price jump following the acquisition announcement already being included. AbbVie is thus not paying anywhere close to the price Pfizer (PFE) was willing to pay for Allergan a couple of years ago. Based on Allergan's guidance for 2019, shares will be taken over for an earnings multiple of roughly 10, which is one of the lowest valuation multiples we have ever seen for an acquisition of this size.

AbbVie correctly points out that the takeover of Allergan will enhance its exposure to attractive high-growth markets such as medical aesthetics, neuroscience, and women's health. The medical aesthetics market is forecasted to grow to $26 billion over the next 8 years, for a market growth rate of 10.6% annually during that time frame. This is a significantly higher growth rate compared to the pharma industry as a whole, making this a highly attractive market to have exposure to. The women's health market is not forecasted to grow this fast, but its 6% annual growth rate is nevertheless attractive as well. Due to the enormous size of this market ($58 billion by 2025), even small market share gains could result in billions of dollars in additional sales. The combination of Allergan's sales network and AbbVie's sales network could allow for some of these highly valuable market share gains over the coming years.

Neuroscience is another growth area AbbVie has been interested in for a longer period of time. The company has invested into R&D in this area in the past and owns pipeline assets such as Elazanumab for MS as well as candidates for Alzheimer's and Parkinson. Taking over Allergan gives AbbVie a larger foothold in the neuroscience market, as Allergan has generated sales of $1.2 billion in this area during the last year.

Source: AbbVie presentation

Based on revenues that were generated in 2018, the company has pro-forma revenues of $49 billion, making it one of the top players in its industry. Even when we back out Humira, which will remain a major source of revenues and cash flows for a couple of years, the new AbbVie would still generate almost $30 billion in annual revenues

According to management, the new AbbVie will be able to grow the revenues from its growth platform, i.e. the $29 billion revenue base that excludes Humira, at a high single digits rate annually throughout the next decade. Based on the growth outlook for drugs such as Imbruvica, upa, risa, and many of the assets that will be acquired via the Allergan takeover, this assumption does not seem unrealistic, we believe.

If we assume that a high single digit growth rate would be about 8% a year, the new, ex-Humira AbbVie would generate revenues of $63 billion ten years down the road, according to management's guidance. More than doubling its revenues from the current base (when Humira is backed out) is a quite attractive proposal, AbbVie can thus indeed be described as a growth biopharma company once the takeover of Allergan is completed, at least when everything goes according to management's plans.

The near-term outlook is positive as well, as AbbVie believes that the acquisition will be immediately accretive following the completion of the takeover.

Allergan's earnings yield at the takeover price is about 10%, whereas AbbVie's cost of capital is below 10%, as the majority of the takeover will be financed via debt, which has an after-tax cost of just a couple of percentage points. It thus makes sense that the takeover will be accretive in the short term, even before synergies have been captured.

Capturing synergies will increase pre-tax profits by another $2 billion according to AbbVie's management, although it should be noted that it will take up to 3 years for all synergies to play out, so this is more of a medium-term earnings tailwind.

Data by YCharts

AbbVie is currently forecasted to earn about $9.50 during 2020. Assuming the takeover closes in early 2020, and that the 10% earnings-per-share accretion will be captured in the year following the takeover (per management's guidance), 2020's earnings-per-share for the new AbbVie could rise to $10.40 - $10.50. The dilutive impact of the share issuance is already included in management's assumption that earnings-per-share will rise by 10% following the takeover.

Valuation: A Cheap Stock Gets Even Cheaper

AbbVie's shares were trading at an inexpensive valuation before the takeover announcement, but they are looking even less expensive now. The total consideration for AbbVie’s purchase of Allergan is $188.24 per share, comprised of $120.30 in cash and 0.8660 units of AbbVie stock. In Allergan’s first quarter earnings release, the company stated that it expects to generate adjusted earnings-per-share of $16.55 in fiscal 2019.

Using this guidance and the transaction’s total consideration price, the acquisition implies a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.4. For context, Allergan has traded at an average price-to-earnings ratio of 14.1 over the last decade. AbbVie investors should be pleased to see that the company is acquiring Allergan at a noticeable discount to its long-term average valuation multiple.

On the other hand, the shares being issued by AbbVie to fund the transaction are also undervalued, which makes the dilution associated with the transaction a concern. With that said, we are glad that the majority of the purchase price (64%, or more if AbbVie’s stock continues to fall) is being funded by cash.

To summarize, we believe that the valuation being paid for Allergan’s stock is quite attractive. Dilution associated with the acquisition is a concern, but AbbVie stock is even more undervalued today than it was before the deal.

AbbVie stated in the press release that it expects “immediate” 10% accretion to earnings-per-share. Especially when we factor in that the new AbbVie will be a cash-flow rich and high-growth company, the low valuation does not seem justified at all.

Investor Takeaway

AbbVie announced a major acquisition that came as a surprise, as basically no one was expecting a takeover of Allergan. The deal makes sense on multiple fronts, as the acquisition enhances AbbVie's growth potential enormously, while at the same time the price that AbbVie has to pay for Allergan is not high (on a relative basis).

AbbVie management expects the acquisition to be immediately accretive thanks to Allergan's strong profit generation and AbbVie's low cost of capital, and thanks to synergies and advanced growth possibilities the takeover should become even more accretive during the years following the completion of the takeover.

AbbVie trades at a very low valuation, especially after the ~15% decline after the announcement. Along with a dividend yield above 6% and future growth potential, we reiterate our buy rating for AbbVie.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ABBV. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.