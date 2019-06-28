Acer Therapeutics: Despite Receiving A Devastating CRL, The Story Isn't Over

The company plans to appeal the FDA decision and hopes to work with the vEDS community to try to convince the FDA to reverse, or at least modify, its decision.

Apart from being bad news for the vEDS community in the U.S., the news caused Acer's shares to plummet from the $20 range to the $4 range.

Acer Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACER) ("Acer" or the "Company") is a pharmaceutical company headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts, focused on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of therapies for serious rare and life-threatening orphan or ultra-orphan diseases with significant unmet medical needs.

Before markets opened on Tuesday, June 25, Acer announced that it had received a Complete Response Letter ("CRL") from the FDA denying approval for its lead drug candidate, EDSIVO, for the treatment of ultra-orphan disease vEDS. Worse still, the FDA is requesting a "new adequate and well-controlled clinical trial" prior to approval. This was seen as a surprise to the Company, the analyst community, the vEDS patient community and most investors. As some have noted it was the FDA itself that had encouraged Acer to get EDSIVO approved in the U.S. in the first place (approximately 4 years ago), as there was no approved or effective treatment available to treat patients suffering from this ultra-orphan disease.

The type of trial being requested by the FDA in its CRL would take many years (if not a decade or more) to complete and would be a very difficult type of trial for which to recruit patients. Not only is the population of vEDS patients very small, but what a vEDS patient would want is to volunteer to participate in a clinical trial that could go on for years knowing that he or she had a 50% chance of being given a placebo!

If the FDA is not persuaded to change its mind and Acer is required to conduct such a trial before approval of EDSIVO, I doubt that it will do so.

Quite frankly, the CRL issued by the FDA and its trial requirement is a disaster for the U.S. vEDS community, Acer Therapeutics and its shareholders. Given how well-known the safety and long-term data from celiprolol (EDSIVO) is relating to the treatment of vEDS, and given the fact that there is no approved or effective treatment option for vEDS patients in the U.S, the FDA decision appears to be short-sighted.

I read a post this morning on StockTwits (a site which is generally focused only on investing and trading of stocks) which was very moving and sums up the human cost to the FDA's decision.

$ACER I lost my son to Veds. He was only 19 when he suffered a catastrophic Subclavian artery tear. Today I learned about acer because I got some sellside email. I probably would have been in this one big had I know about it sooner. I'm saddened that this company and its shareholders have received this CRL from FDA because from the little I read tonight about edviso it looks like it showed real progress for a disease which has so few treatments and such a devastating outcome Hopefully there will be some more guidance from FDA and will get back on track with some minor mods to study. I wish they had not made decision to terminate early. That may be a problem. Good luck. I'll now be following ACER for personal reasons and praying for its success. "

Upon the market receiving the news of the CRL, Acer's share price plummeted from approximately $20 to approximately $4.00 (share price close on Tuesday) upon very heavy volume as investors headed for the exits. I expect continued volatility in the share price during the next many days.

Background of vEDS and EDSIVO

vEDS only has an estimated 4,000-7,000 patients in the U.S.

There are no approved treatments in the U.S. for vEDS, which is a very serious vascular disease associated with a COL3A1 mutation. The average life span of patients is 51 years. Many die much younger.

For those unfamiliar with Acer, and for a more detailed discussion on the company's clinical late-stage drugs EDSIVO, ACER-001 and osanetant, as well as orphan or ultra-orphan diseases generally, I invite you to read my earlier articles published on September 25, 2018, on February 11, 2019, the April 22, 2019 article, "Acer's Upcoming Catalysts" and my June 11th article.

As readers may recall from earlier articles, Acer began discussions with the FDA about obtaining approval in the U.S. for EDSIVO about 4 years ago, when it received encouragement at a Pre-IND meeting to obtain approval of celiprolol (EDSIVO) in the U.S. vEDS is an ultra-orphan disease, and very few drug companies want to spend the time and effort to find an effective treatment.

Acer was encouraged to utilize the expedited regulatory pathway set out under sub-section 505 (B)(2) of the Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act (or "FFDCA"), that allows an applicant to rely for approval at least in part on third-party data, to get celiprolol (EDSIVO) approved in the US. This expedited regulatory approval process was designed to expedite the preparation, submission, and approval of these two drug candidates by the FDA.

The FDA has since met many times with Acer to discuss the pathway to obtain approval in the U.S. for EDSIVO, which has become the gold standard of care for vEDS patients in Europe, even accepting the NDA for review and granting Priority Review status in December 2018.

The data filed being relied on by Acer and filed with the FDA as part of its NDA (which has been the known data that the FDA had been discussing with ACER from the outset) included the use of data from a multicenter, prospective, randomized, open clinical trial related to the use of celiprolol for the treatment of vEDS (the "French Study") which took place in eight centres in France and one in Belgium. Patients with clinical vascular Ehlers-Danlos syndrome were randomly assigned to 5 years (60 months) of treatment with celiprolol or to no treatment.

87 patients were originally eligible and enrolled between October 2, 2003, and March 28, 2006. 53 patients were ultimately randomly assigned to celiprolol (25 patients) or control groups (28). Mean duration of follow-up was 47 months, with the trial stopped early for treatment benefit. The primary endpoints (arterial dissection or rupture) were reached by 20% in the celiprolol group and by 50% in the control group (p=0·040). Adverse events were severe fatigue in one patient after starting 100 mg celiprolol and mild fatigue in two.

The French Study was published originally in Lancet on September 7, 2010 (corrected online on August 2016) and can be found here (pdf download link).

On December 26, 2018, Acer announced that the FDA had accepted Acer's NDA for celiprolol (EDSIVO) for review for the treatment of vEDS in patients with a confirmed COL3A1 genetic mutation, as well as granting priority review of the EDSIVO NDA with a PDUFA target action date of June 25, 2019. Priority review accelerates the FDA review process for drugs that offer a significant improvement in treatment or to provide a treatment where no satisfactory alternative treatment exists. Celiprolol is already approved in Europe to treat hypertension, but it is also used off label to treat vEDS patients. According to Chris Schelling in his April 10th Needham presentation, celiprolol's use is considered the gold standard in vEDS care in Europe.

Publication of vEDS Registry: On April 16, 2019, Acer announced the publication of long-term data obtained in patients being treated with celiprolol over a period of 17 years from a French cohort of COL3A1-positive vEDS patients in the Journal of the American College of Cardiology (JACC). The peer-reviewed Registry was also filed with the FDA as part of the NDA package being reviewed. Note that the vEDS Registry data had already been filed by Acer with the FDA last year (albeit not in the peer-reviewed format filed last week).

The data included a dose-response rate in which there was a greater survival rate where vEDS patients were treated with a median of 400 mg/day of celiprolol versus a lower median dose of 217 mg/day.

In addition, the long-term study indicated lower hospitalization rates for those vEDS patients treated with celiprolol. While the long-term data in the Registry is not conclusive of efficacy, as the data was not obtained from a properly designed double-blind Phase 3 trial, the peer-reviewed publication of the Registry data ought to have been very helpful for the FDA, as well as any treating physicians, in evaluating and recommending EDSIVO for the treatment of vEDS patients (who currently have no effective treatment in the U.S.).

Quoting from Acer's April 16th press release:

... This published study describes outcomes in 144 COL3A1-positive vEDS patients clinically monitored and treated at the French National Referral Center for Rare Vascular Diseases (Paris, France) between the years 2000 and 2017. Patients were followed for a median of 5.3 years, and up to 20 years. At the initial work up, 50% of patients were not treated regularly and only 33.3% were taking celiprolol; by the end of the study period, the majority (90.3%) were treated with celiprolol alone or in combination with other medications. Once the maximum tolerated dose of celiprolol was reached, 90 (62.5%) patients remained at this dose throughout their follow-up. Only 5 (3.5%) patients required dose reduction due to fatigue, and no serious drug-related adverse event was recorded.



Patients had a lower mortality rate than that expected from the natural history of the disease as described in previous U.S. reports (1). Survival curve analysis showed that those not treated with celiprolol had a significantly worse outcome than celiprolol-treated patients: survival was 80.7% (95% CI 67.8%-93.6%) in those treated with celiprolol versus 48.5% (95% CI 19.7%-77.4%) in those not treated (p<0.001) after 11.1 years of follow-up. Survival was significantly higher in patients treated with a median dose of celiprolol of 400mg/day (n=83) vs. patients treated with a lower median dose of 217mg/d [100-300mg/day] (n=27), suggesting a dose effect and that 400mg/day should be considered the optimal dose. The authors also observed a relative decrease in hospitalization rates for acute arterial events during the time period in which the majority of patients were on celiprolol, suggesting a positive effect of celiprolol on the incidence and/or severity of new arterial events. The authors concluded that in this large, long-term cohort study, vEDS patients had a higher survival rate than expected relative to the known natural history of the disease and a lower annual occurrence of arterial complications, and that celiprolol use was potentially associated with these significant improvements in clinical outcomes.



"The higher overall survival in patients treated with celiprolol in this long-term study in COL3A1-positive vEDS patients appears to correlate with the significant event-free survival advantage that was reported in the Ong, et al. study of celiprolol treatment in vEDS patients (2)," said Michael Frank, MD, clinical investigator."

Acer Corporate Summary

Outstanding shares: 10.1 million as of March 2019

Fully Diluted shares: 11.3 million shares fully diluted as of March 2019

52-week share price range: $3.85-34.10

June 26, 2019 @ close of trading: $3.87

Market Cap: Approx. $40 million @ close on June 26, 2019

Debt: $0.00

Estimated Cash or equivalents: * $31.8 million as of March 31, 2019

What's Next for Acer?

Following Tuesday's news of the CRL, I sent an email to Acer's CEO, Chris Schelling, and COO/ CFO, Harry Palmin, and asked them whether they had considered their appeal options, as well as enlisting the vEDS community to assist with lobbying the FDA to reverse its decision. I also reminded them of what had happened in 2016 with the high-profile situation with Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ: SRPT) and its Duchenne muscular dystrophy drug eteplirsen. Sarepta's drug was initially denied approval by the FDA, but the parents of the children affected by Duchenne effectively lobbied the FDA (and politicians) heavily and the FDA reversed its decision, as the parents were desperate to have some hope for their children.

I had a 30-minute call with Chris Schelling and Harry Palmin on Tuesday afternoon to discuss what had happened and what response they had for next steps. They were both surprised by the FDA decision and very disappointed for the vEDS community and for Acer and its shareholders - given that the FDA was the one that had encouraged Acer in the first place (4 years ago) to try to get EDSIVO approved for vEDS patients in the U.S., and given the type of positive and long-term data filed for this ultra-orphan disease. All of the analysts covering ACER shared the belief that EDSIVO was highly likely to be approved (perhaps with a post-approval phase 4 trial requirement). High probabilities of approval are not guarantees, of course, so it was always contemplated that a CRL was possible; nevertheless, it was a surprise in the circumstances.

During my call with Acer's CEO and COO/CFO, they appeared very focused on trying to find a solution to the CRL and to move forward with taking all steps which they thought were necessary for vEDS patients and the company.

Based upon my discussions:

a.) Acer plans to appeal the FDA's CRL decision, request a Type A meeting with the FDA and hope to meet with the FDA in Q3. Based upon speaking to its legal counsel (an expert in these matters), the company was told that appeals in these circumstances have about a 20% likelihood of success, and perhaps just as importantly, of the remaining 80% of those companies which file appeals, about 75% work out some arrangement with the FDA which appears reasonably satisfactory to the company (although the meaning of such is somewhat vague). Ideally, a definition of success would involve some form of conditional approval being granted subject to a Phase 4 trial, although there may be other resolutions that might be satisfactory;

b.) The company was extremely aware of the experience which Sarepta had in getting the Duchenne parent community to exert pressure both politically and on the FDA to reverse its decision on the approval for its muscular dystrophy drug, eteplirsen (despite the clinical data on eteplirsen demonstrating very modest efficacy) and the importance of patient advocacy in that;

c.) Acer expects that the vEDS community (including patients, parents of patients, KOLs, etc.) will help it to "lobby" [my words, not theirs] both the FDA and politicians to try and reverse the FDA's CRL decision;

d.) Acer will hold an Investor Day next month to provide a corporate update, including its plans for EDSIVO, as well as discuss its plans to obtain approval for its other pipeline assets, including ACER-001 (expected to be approved commercially in 18-24 months at least initially for the treatment of Urea Cycle Disorders), and to disclose its plans for the potential treatment options for osanetant, a neurokinin 3 receptor antagonist, which the company licensed in from Sanofi (SNY) earlier this year.

The company is currently working with leading neuro-endocrine key opinion leaders to determine what treatment indications they believe it should focus on in any upcoming clinical trials for osanetant. Acer began its work obtaining advice and feedback from key opinion leaders as part of its due diligence process while studying Sanofi's NK3 receptor antagonist.

Given that an IND has already been filed by Sanofi for osanetant (in connection with its earlier schizophrenia trials), Acer believes that once it determines where it wishes to focus its treatment indications, the company should be able to prepare and file an updated IND with the FDA and, if accepted, begin one or more Phase 1b/2a sets of clinical trials (to understand dosing and efficacy in one or more treatment indications).

Acer will need to restructure in the short term, as it no longer needs a commercial sales force which it hired to launch EDSIVO. Preservation of cash and extending its operational runway is important.

I look forward to hearing what the company has to say in its Investor Day next month, and am waiting to obtain greater clarity on its next steps before making any further decisions relating to any investment in the shares.

While the news on Tuesday was absolutely devastating, the Acer story isn't over.

Risks

Given the recent CRL announcement, there are a lot of uncertainties facing Acer both in the short and medium term. Additional clarity regarding the company's next steps will be apparent during the next 3-6 months. Unless the FDA is persuaded (whether through a formal appeal or otherwise) to reverse its decision or modify the requirements for approval of EDSIVO, in my view it is doubtful whether Acer will move forward with the type of long-term trial that the FDA has requested in the CRL issued on Tuesday. One alternative, if the FDA is not persuaded to change or amend its decision, is to sell the EDSIVO asset.

An investment in Acer involves numerous risks, including but not limited to, regulatory risks relating to approval of the drug products, potential changes to regulations and laws relating to orphan and ultra-orphan drugs, an unsuccessful appeal or lobbying effort to reverse or amend the terms of the CRL, the FDA failing to approve one or more of Acer's drug candidates, clinical failures in bio-equivalence and other clinical studies, increased competition, intellectual property challenges, loss of key personnel, potential reimbursement challenges from payers, difficulty in raising new funds in the future, future dilution of shares, and general market conditions and risks.

For further details of the potential risks involved, see the risk factors set out in the company's most recent Form 10-Q filed with the SEC.

Before making an investment in Acer Therapeutics, please do your own due diligence and obtain professional advice to determine whether it is an appropriate investment for you, as well as determining the sizing of such an investment.

