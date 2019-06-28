PostNL: Great Opportunity With Limited Risk

Shares have limited downside of 20%, since the market is pricing in the worst-case scenario.

PostNL (OTCPK:PNLYY, OTCPK:TNTFF, OTCPK:PSTNY) share price has fallen by 40% over the past two months, offering a great long-term investment opportunity, since the market has incorrectly punished the company for its 1Q2019 results, which were weaker than expected. Alibaba's (BABA) intention of opening a distribution centre in Lieje to start offering logistics service itself has also been a key factor in the decline, and as a result, PostNL is trading at quite depressed multiples.

The company’s intrinsic value is likely close to €3.28 per share (121% upside considering a price as of 06/25/2019 of €1.43), and even if we’re wrong in our investment thesis, the company would have a limited downside of 20%, since the market is pricing the worst-case scenario for PostNL.

Key investment risks include regulatory denial to the combination with Sandd or, if approved, integration issues. Other risks comprise lower EBITDA margins and growth in the parcel segment due to rising competition and failure in the cost-cutting strategy.

Company Background

PostNL spun off TNT N.V in 2011. Since then, it has transformed itself from a traditional mail business into a logistics service provider for the Benelux area. By now, the company delivers, on average, 800,000 parcels and 7 million letters per day. It is the main player in the parcel delivery business in the Netherlands and accounts for around 65% of business volumes in 2017. PostNL is also the biggest company in the mail market, and if the merger with Sandd is carried out (and eventually it will be), it would virtually control the whole market.

In its most recent fiscal year, PostNL generated €2,772 million of revenue and €263 million of EBITDA. The company's current market cap is €717 million and its Enterprise Value is €1,028 million (FY18 EV / EBITDA of 4.55 and P/E of 5.90x).

Investment Thesis

As mentioned above, the market is pricing the worst-case scenario in almost every aspect: that the poor results presented in the first quarter of 2019 will persist, that the merger with Sandd will present issues (legal or operative) and that competition is going to unseat PostNL from its current dominant position in the Netherlands parcel market. Though, the probability of it all happening is quite low.

On the contrary, the company presents strengths that have not been considered by the market.

Despite the strong decline in the postal segment, it still contributes positively to the consolidated cash flow. Moreover, if the Sandd acquisition is finally approved by the Dutch authorities, which is quite likely to happen given the State Secretary of Economic Affairs has declared his support for the consolidation of postal operators, it would boost revenues while containing expenses. The acquisition would be carried out for 120 million (0.60x EV/Revenue), and a contribution of €50-60 million per year is expected due to the positive synergies result of combining the two networks. There is significantly more upside in the parcel segment than the market anticipates. This segment accounts for 50% of the EBIT of PostNL and could grow significantly due to the growth of e-commerce. In Netherlands, e-commerce spend per capita has reached €830 in 2018, and by 2023, this is expected to reach €1,484 (CAGR of 15.63%), with 21.5% of the country’s total retail sales expected to be conducted online. This will enhance PostNL revenue growth in a market where it already is the biggest player with a market share of 65% in the Netherlands, even though there are losses in market share due to an increase in competition. The diversified portfolio and the value-added solutions put PostNL in a good position to manage the predicted lower demand for Amazon (AMZN) and Alibaba given that both are planning to develop their own logistics network. A good example of this situation is the integration of PostNL sorting operations in a fulfilment centre of Bol.com, which has the biggest market share of e-commerce in the Netherlands (16.7%).

Valuation

We have valued PostNL using a DCF method, using the following base assumptions:

a) Initial revenue growth - Initial growth of 9% in the parcels segment in the next four years (2019-2022), afterwards the revenue growth goes to half the initial figure (4.5%) for the period 2023-2026, and at the last-projected four years (2027-2030), it goes down by half again (2.25% in this scenario). These figures are more conservative than the company's projections (10-12% revenue growth for the 2019-2022 period) and are backed by the strong upward trend of e-commerce, even if PostNL loses part of its market share.

For the mail segment, we have projected a steady decline of 10% for all periods, given the volume decline of the last years and considering that the pricing strategies that have partially offset this decline (5.8% revenue decline vs 10.7% volume decline in 2018) will eventually be ineffective. We did not project any revenue growth for the merger with Sandd, even though it is a part of the base case. This should provide even more protection to the segment projection in case of a higher-than-expected decline.

b) EBITDA margin - In the parcel segment, we maintain the 9.72% EBITDA margin, the lowest margin of the past four years. It is expected to grow up to 12% but we maintain this figure due to the expected higher competitive landscape.

In the mail segment, we start with 9.51% and expect lineal growth of up to 11% due to the margin improvement accomplished by the merger with Sandd and the synergies expected.

c) Discount rate - 7.00%. Based on WACC using 0.25% risk-free rate, market risk premium of 5.96% (see Damodaran on mature markets), bottom-up levered Beta of 0.99, additional market risk premium of 2.08% (size) and debt spread of 2% (see Damodaran on BBB companies -same link as above).

d) Capex - €100 million and €180 for the first two years due to the expected heavy investments necessary to enable future growth for the rest of the period in line with the historical average.

e) Terminal growth - 0.5% in line with the risk-free rate and expected inflation.

Incorporating both segments, we obtain the consolidated figures, which are the inputs for the DCF model:

(Source: Compilation based on the assumptions mentioned above)

In our base case, we obtain a value per share of 3.28 after considering net debt and other adjustments, which implies that PostNL would be deeply undervalued, having a potential upside of 121% from its current price.

In order to measure the impact of variations of the key assumptions, we have conducted a sensitivity analysis of WACC, terminal growth, initial parcel growth, mail decline and segment EBITDA margins.

(Source: Author's own elaboration)

The valuation is highly sensitive to the discount rate, though not that much to the terminal growth rate, but the WACC used is already conservative, since we have added an additional premium of 2.08%. However, this factor should be monitored in case of sudden spikes in the cost of capital.

The next table summarizes the impact of initial parcel revenue growth (with revenue growth falling proportionately in the whole period) and operating margin of the segment.

(Source: Author's own elaboration)

If we analyze the above chart, we can see that PostNL would be trading at a discount higher than 40%, even in the downside scenarios. It is also necessary to highlight that it would be more important for the company to protect its operating margins, focusing in the value-added solutions for its clients, instead of competing in price, even if it loses some market share with this strategy.

The last table accounts for changes in revenue and operating margins for the mail segment.

(Source: Author's own elaboration)

These two variables are the ones with less impact, especially in the downside scenarios, since the projections are already expecting a fast-paced mail revenue decline. But if the merger with Sandd provides the expected improvement in margins and delays the decline in mail revenue, it would positively contribute to the expected value by approximately 10-15%.

From a relative valuation perspective, PostNL is also trading at a discount to its implied per share value, especially if we consider P/E ratios. The comparable companies were the same as for the WACC calculation:

(Source: Author's own elaboration)

Almost every measure of the chart shows that the distribution of the implied value per share is positively skewed, providing an investment opportunity with a positive risk-return profile.

Main risks

The rise in competition in the parcel market, with big players like Amazon and Alibaba involved in last-mile delivery, will also limit growth. Despite this being a big issue, there are some positive aspects to consider. The overall trend of e-commerce growth will allow all participants to increase revenue, and even with a market share decline, growth could still be near 10% in the next four years.

It is also important to consider the current advantage in the network development that PostNL has over its competitors in the Benelux area. Even considering that Alibaba and Amazon have recently started to develop their networks in this area, it will take some time them to be fully developed. Finally, the particularities of e-commerce in the Benelux region favours PostNL: the market is quite fragmented, which favours small retailers that lack economies of scale in developing their own logistics system. Additionally, the biggest companies (such as bol.com and Coolblue) have long-term agreements with PostNL. Despite all these factors, the aforementioned issue should be tracked closely, considering that increased competition would result in lower margins and growth. In this case, the implied per share value would be in the range of €2.29-2.71.

Merging with Sandd could be more challenging than expected due to regulatory or operating issues that could potentially result in lower revenues and/or margins. As shown in the sensitivity analysis, this would have limited impact. The implied per share value that we could expect in this scenario would be in the range of €2.89-3.11.

Cost-cutting strategy failure, if the margin trend shown in the Q1 2019 remains, would imply lower margins on both the parcel and mail segments. This is unlikely to happen, since according to the management, the company's quarterly results have been affected by seasonality (pdf download), as well as the optimization costs of opening new sorting centres and new workforce training.

In a worst-case scenario, where all the risks considered negatively impact the company, we could expect an implied fair value around 1.29. If this were to happen, it is important to highlight that there is no balance sheet protection, since subtracting tangible assets would result in a negative value.

Finally, it is important to consider the short interest in the company - around 18%. This circumstance will add additional bearish pressure to the price. On the other hand, positive news on PostNL could trigger a short squeeze favouring that the price adjusts faster to fair value.

Conclusion

As mentioned in the title of this article, there is a great opportunity to invest in PostNL given that the risks are limited, since the market is actually pricing in the worst-case scenario. This asymmetric risk-risk reward stock is optimal to profit for long-term secular trends, such as e-commerce growth, with a market leader in the Benelux area. Despite the positive outlook, it is also important to be aware of the risks discussed in the article.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PSTNY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.