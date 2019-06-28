A Focus On Energy: Schlumberger Is A Compelling Long-Term Buy

Equities with the best appreciation potential are the most out of favor.

Much like REITs in the late 1990s, the energy sector is loathed today.

The energy sector is historically out of favor, representing a very small weight in major indices.

A 60:40 allocation to passive long-only equities and bonds has been a great proposition for the last 35 years …We are profoundly worried that this could be a risky allocation over the next 10."

Sanford C. Bernstein & Company Analysts (January 2017)

Bull markets are born on pessimism, grow on skepticism, mature on optimism, and die on euphoria”

Sir John Templeton

Life and investing are long ballgames.”

Julian Robertson

Introduction

The energy sector is historically out of favor, representing a record low percentage of the S&P 500 Index, as measured by the SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF (SPY).

This out-of-favor nature is similar to the status of REITs in the late 1990s, which were loathed and unloved. Yet REITs, including household names today like Simon Property Group (SPG), Realty Income (O), and W.P. Carey & Co. (WPC) have gone on to enjoy almost two decades of out-performance, aided and abetted by falling long-term interest rates, which I think is an era that is coming to an end.

Simply buying a popular REIT index like the iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (IYR) upon its debut in 2000 or the Vanguard Real Estate ETF (VNQ), which debuted in 2014, was a smart move, and investors buying the out-of-favor energy sector ETFs could be in a position to reap similar rewards today, in my opinion.

Digging deeper into the energy sector, the most out-of-favor energy equities offer the most opportunity, from my perspective.

The carnage in the energy sector has been so widespread that even the leading energy companies have been severely negatively impacted, and this is particularly true in the oil services sector where Schlumberger (SLB), Halliburton (HAL), Baker Hughes (BHGE), and TechnipFMC (FTI) are all in the midst of severe share price declines when looking at a long-term perspective.

When will the broader oil services sector turn higher?

There are boxes that have to be checked for this to happen in earnest, as I have previously publicly opined on this site. However, Schlumberger's share price has declined enough at the present juncture, concurrent with an upturn in its future business prospects, that its appeal as a long-term investment has considerably increased.

Investment Thesis

Energy equities today are similar to REITs in the late 1990s, loathed and out of favor, yet this status obscures the tremendous return potential from today's low starting valuations.

Energy Equities Are A Record Low Percentage Of The S&P 500 Index

Even the best-performing energy equities, including Exxon Mobil (XOM), Chevron (CVX) and the main target of this article, Schlumberger, have massively under-performed the S&P 500 Index over the past decade.

The following performance snapshot of XOM, CVX, and SLB shows their collective under-performance versus the S&P 500 Index, as measured by the SPDR S&P 500 ETF, and crude oil prices too, as measured by $WTIC prices, over the past decade.

(Source: Author, Stockcharts.com)

The under-performance of energy equities, with both Schlumberger, whose shares have declined -12% over the past decade, and $WTIC prices, which are down -15% over the past decade, has led to the energy sector being a historically low weighting in the S&P 500 Index.

(Source: S&P Dow Jones Indices)

At the end of the first quarter of 2019, energy equities represented 5.4% of the S&P 500 Index, with Exxon Mobil representing roughly 1.4% of the S&P 500 index, down from its 2.7% weight at the end of 2013, Chevron representing roughly 1% of the S&P 500 Index, down from its 1.5% weight at the end of 2013, and Schlumberger, which is the largest oil services company, representing roughly 0.25% of the S&P 500 Index.

Building on this discussion, energy companies that are seemingly large, like Occidental Petroleum (OXY) and Anadarko Petroleum (APC), two of the larger independent energy producers, prior to their recent merger, represented roughly only 0.21% and 0.10% of the S&P 500 Index, respectively.

In summary, at roughly 5% of the S&P 500 Index weighting today, the energy sector is down from its roughly 10% weighting of the S&P 500 Index, or higher, which it occupied for a majority of the time from 1990 through 2013.

(Source: Bespoke)

Thus, even with the price recovery in oil prices from the $20s in 2016 to near $60 per barrel today, according to $WTIC prices, the energy weighting in the S&P 500 Index has gone down from 7.6% at the end of 2016 to roughly 5.4% today.

Oil Prices Are On The Rebound, Yet There Is A Divergence

Even after all of the recent volatility, including a sharp rally in the first four months of 2019, a subsequent decline, and then a rebound, $WTIC oil prices are up roughly 31%% in 2019, outpacing the strong 17% year-to-date gain in the S&P 500 Index.

(Source: Author, Stockcharts.com)

Since January 1, 2016, $WTIC oil prices are up 60%, slightly outpacing the gain in the S&P 500 Index, which is higher by 53%.

(Source: Author, Stockcharts.com)

However, even with the 60% gain in crude oil prices since January 1, 2016, the leading energy sector ETFs, including the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE), the SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (XOP) and the VanEck Vectors Oil Services ETF (OIH), have all under-performed the rise in $WTIC crude oil prices dramatically, in percentage terms, as shown below.

(Source: Author, Stockcharts.com)

XLE, which is dominated by the biggest energy equities, is up only 16.8% since January 1, 2016. XOP, which is more heavily weighted towards the smaller exploration and production companies, is down -8.4% since January 1, 2016, and OIH, which is a basket of oil service stocks, is actually down -41.3% since January 1, 2016, despite the 60% rise in crude oil prices during this time frame.

Valuations Matter For Future Returns

Whether looking at the broad market, or individual equities, the price you pay is extremely important to your future return prospects.

Interestingly, today, the broader U.S. equity market is historically overvalued, implying very sub-par future returns, which I personally believe will be negative on a real return basis over a long future time frame.

(Source: Hussmanfunds.com)

Against this backdrop, energy equities, which we demonstrated earlier are a historically small portion of the S&P 500 Index, are extraordinarily cheap as an entire sector, entering 2019 with EV/2019 EBITDA multiples (7.3x) which were the cheapest, by far. REITs, interestingly, are having the highest EV/2019 EBITDA multiples (17.5), followed by the defensive consumer discretionary sector.

(Source: Antero Resources October 2018 Presentation)

Obviously, looking at performance YTD in 2019, the most expensive sector, REITs, has outpaced in performance the cheapest sector, energy.

(Source: Author, Stockcharts.com)

The performance gap is more striking the farther an investor goes back, circling back to the beginning of this article, and that is illustrated below.

(Source: Author, Stockcharts.com)

REITs, as measured by the Vanguard Real Estate ETF, and the iShares Real Estate ETF, have both outpaced the gains of the S&P 500 Index, which has rallied 285% over this time frame (shown earlier).

Going further, REITs, the formerly out-of-favor sector two decades ago, have crushed the performance of energy equities, which is the most out-of-favor sector in the market today.

Schlumberger Is A Compelling Long-Term Buy

At an EV/EBITDA value of roughly 10, Schlumberger is not as cheap as the broader energy sector, which sports an EV/EBITDA multiple of around 7. However, SLB has rarely traded cheaper, as shares have been pummeled on a relative basis the past decade, and on both a relative and absolute basis since oil prices bottomed on January 1, 2016.

(Source: Author, Stockcharts.com)

With a forward price-to-earnings ratio of 18, and a dividend yield over 5%, SLB shareholders are paid to wait for a turn in sentiment, even as there are signs of emerging pricing power in the oil equipment sector.

Building on this narrative, the following quote bodes well for Schlumberger, which remains the largest oil services company.

After losing pricing power in 2015 and 2016, oilfield service companies have since regained some of the lost ground, thanks first and foremost to industry consolidation among players that has concentrated the market over the past couple of years," Audun Martinsen, Rystad Energy Head of Oilfield Service Research, June 2019

With a burgeoning upturn in oil prices which includes a 60% gain in $WTIC prices since January 1 of 2016 and the consolidation in power by the top four oil services companies over the past three years - including Baker Hughes merging with GE's (GE) Energy Services division, Schlumberger buying Weatherford's (OTCPK:WFTIF) pumping business and Technip merging with FMC Technologies - investors should expect pricing power in the oil services sector to continue to increase, eventually shifting the narrative in the bludgeoned oil services sector.

Closing Thoughts - The Energy Sector Is Undervalued, And Schlumberger Offers Above Market Appreciation Potential

Energy equities as a percentage of the S&P 500 Index are near historical lows, and a much lower percentage than at the end of 2013, or even the end of 2016, when oil prices were actually lower.

This divergence is setting up a tremendous opportunity into the energy sector as a whole, and an even better opportunity in out-of-favor energy equities.

Among energy equities, oil service equities are more out-of-favor than even their downtrodden exploration and production brethren.

Schlumberger is a blue-chip in the sector, and today it remains the largest oil services company, after recent industry consolidation, and it sports a 10 EV/EBITDA multiple, alongside a roughly 5% dividend yield.

For perspective, Procter & Gamble (PG), McDonald's (MCD), and Coca-Cola (KO), sport EV/EBITDA multiples of 17, 20, and 24, respectively.

Investors in SLB shares are being paid to wait, and eventually there will be an upturn in the relative and absolute performance of energy equities, principally because starting valuations do matter in the long run, and SLB shares should have a long runway to outperform the broader equity market.

Bigger picture, commodities are historically undervalued compared to equities and bonds; bonds are at a dangerous precipice even compared to the building mania for passive investments. Fundamentals still do matter, fundamentals were always the wrong scapegoat, and I still believe 2019 is going to be a banner year for value equities, similar to 2000, as price discovery, after more than a decade of growth outperforming value, is poised to return with a vengeance.

To close, even though it has been a very difficult, almost decade-long stretch for value-oriented investors, with pockets of significant out-performance, including 2016, I think we are about to enter a golden age for active value investors who do the fundamental work, who can find the future free cash flow-leading companies and the most out-of-favor sectors and the most out-of-favor equities, including this public write-up, who will be at the forefront of this opportunity.

Disclosure: I am/we are long LONG SLB AND SHORT SPY AS A MARKET HEDGE IN A LONG/SHORT PORTFOLIO. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Every investor's situation is different. Positions can change at any time without warning. Please do your own due diligence and consult with your financial advisor, if you have one, before making any investment decisions. The author is not acting in an investment adviser capacity. The author's opinions expressed herein address only select aspects of potential investment in securities of the companies mentioned and cannot be a substitute for comprehensive investment analysis. The author recommends that potential and existing investors conduct thorough investment research of their own, including detailed review of the companies' SEC filings. Any opinions or estimates constitute the author's best judgment as of the date of publication, and are subject to change without notice.