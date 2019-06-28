mREIT Battle: Middleweight Ladder Capital Vs. Heavyweight Blackstone Mortgage Trust

We also share a portion of our continuously updated mREIT sector level research which yields several counter-intuitive and interesting results (at least to the nerds at WER).

This analysis should allow readers to gauge if the "middleweight" Ladder or "heavyweight" Blackstone mREIT is best for their portfolio. There is rationale for both but we believe one is clearly a better value today.

As often occurs in life, we run into a fork in the road. While either may be good, we strive to take the best.

For income investors, they've chosen one overarching strategy over many others. Though an income focus narrows the field tremendously, investors can look through a value, dividend growth, or sustainability lens when choosing income producing assets. On top of that, there are closed-end funds, a seemingly endless array of fixed income opportunities, Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs), Business Development Companies, preferred stock, and thousands of traditional dividend-paying corporations listed on exchanges all around the world to choose from. It is far from easy to recognize the "best" combination of these income strategies and investment vehicles.

“Perfection is a goal that will forever remain impossible for any human being to achieve. Therefore, the only achievable goal is to only strive to become the best that you can possibly be.” - Edmond Mbiaka

There is no perfect income portfolio because every individual weighs characteristics differently. Our approach at Williams Equity Research ("WER"), which we exercise every day through the Institutional Income Plus marketplace service, is to take the best risk-adjusted opportunities in each of the aforementioned areas and combine them to form a dynamic portfolio providing high capital gains potential while generating durable and attractive income. This is not an easy task but we enjoy the challenge and are fortunate to have had success. This is in contrast to long-only, sector-specific strategies which inevitably enjoy market out-performance followed by periods of malaise.

Traditional Equity Versus Mortgage REITs

Within each division of the IIP portfolio, we constantly fine-tune allocations as market fluctuations cause their relative and absolute attractiveness to ebb and flow. One such decision is how much to allocate to commercial mortgage versus traditional REITs. This is unsurprisingly a multi-faceted question in and of itself. It boils down to the type and quality of underlying assets each of these real estate options represents. Performance has varied with mortgage REITs experiencing strong relative returns in recent years and equity REITs outperforming over longer (15+ year) periods.

For traditional equity REITs, there is a wide array of asset types and strategies including retail, multi-family, industrial, healthcare, office, and lodging. Any one of these segments requires a tremendous amount of knowledge and ongoing data to form and maintain any real expertise.

Approximately 10% of all REIT investments are structured to own the underlying mortgages on real estate instead of the physical properties. These can be in the form of direct loans or securities such as mortgage backed securities ("MBS"). This type of financial rather than equity-oriented real estate companies is what we call commercial mortgage or "mREITs." This includes both Ladder Capital Corp. (LADR) and Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (BXMT), the focus of this article.

A further segmentation is how the REIT's management is structured. One of our favorite mortgage REITs, Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, is externally managed by Blackstone (BX) while Ladder is internally managed. In general, it has been proven across many market segments (REITs and BDCs included) that internally managed companies tend to have lower expenses and better risk-adjusted performance than their externally managed peers. This doesn't mean every externally managed firm is bad.

Our longer-term followers may recall our first and second bullish articles on Seeking Alpha outlining our thesis on BXMT. It's easy to say Blackstone Mortgage Trust has been a great investment after it has generated strong returns for several years. It's more difficult to document that conviction along the way as we have.

In line with our standard practice, BXMT has been a core position with both our portfolio managers' personal investments since 2015. We are extremely cognizant of reader's demands that all bullish recommendations come with a personal investment in the stock which is not always possible for a litany of reasons including the fact our lead PM is an active institutional investor and due diligence officer cannot own certain securities. In this case, however, we have our lead portfolio manager's BXMT position fully detailed below with the majority of shares purchased between $24.71 and $28.47 (those in 2018 were DRIP only). No shares have been sold.

Source: WER & TD Ameritrade

We've also maintained exposure to BXMT in our Institutional Income Plus portfolio since January.

Things Are Not Always As They Appear

A constant necessity is paying very close attention to relative values while never forgetting about absolute value. The best stock in a broken segment is rarely a wise investment. Indeed, this philosophy trickles down into our dynamic multi rather than single-asset class approach. Williams Equity Research aggregates and analyzes data on the entire mREIT segment, some of which is provided below.

Company Market Cap (millions) Rank (largest to smallest) Dividend Yield (6/25/2019) Rank (lowest is best) Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc (HASI) $1,740,000.00 12 4.86% 1 Capstead Mortgage Corporation (CMO) $710,000.00 17 5.80% 2 Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. $4,870,000.00 4 6.87% 3 Redwood Trust Inc (RWT) $1,560,000.00 13 7.43% 4 Ladder Capital Corp. $1,980,000.00 10 8.24% 5 Starwood Property Inc (STWD) $6,048,000.00 3 8.31% 6 PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (PMT) $1,860,000.00 11 8.70% 7 Granite Point Mortgage Trust (GPMT) $1,020,000.00 16 8.87% 8 Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc (ARI) $2,820,000.00 7 9.86% 9 Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (EARN) $140,000.00 20 10.21% 10 Chimera Investment Corporation (CIM) $3,600,000.00 5 10.39% 11 Annaly Capital Managemetn Inc (NLY) $13,440,000.00 1 10.83% 12 Investco Mortgagte Capital Inc (IVR) $2,120,000.00 9 10.94% 13 MFA Financial (MFA) $3,260,000.00 6 11.07% 14 Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corp. (CHMI) $270,000.00 18 12.01% 15 ARMOUR Residential REIT (ARR) $1,100,000.00 15 12.42% 16 New Residential Investment Corp. (NRZ) $6,650,000.00 2 12.49% 17 Two Harbos Investment (TWO) $2,480,000.00 8 12.55% 18 New York Mortgage Trust (NYMT) $1,300,000.00 14 12.97% 19 Arlington Asset Ivestment Corporation (AI) $250,000.00 19 13.16% 20

Source: WER & Google Finance

We color-coded the chart for ease of use and explanation.

Source: WER & Google Finance.

This includes the vast majority of mortgage REITs and their respective ranking by both current yield and market capitalization. Those in yellow (representing the gold standard) are ranked at the top (lowest yield demanded by the market) with the middle group in silver and last group in bronze (highest yield demanded by the market). Do not take this as our gauge of the firms' overall quality - it's just a ranking based on yield.

Let's take a look from a different perspective.

Source: WER & Google Finance.

We are now viewing the mREIT sector by market capitalization instead of current yield but with the color coding from the previous chart. Most publications default to ranking by market capitalization but we think that construes size with quality.

Note that the top two largest mREITs are in the lowest group (bronze) by yield ranking. There are potential benefits to scale but no certain ones. Annaly Capital Management's market capitalization is more than double that of second place New Residential Investment Corporation and approximately three times Blackstone Mortgage Trust. The beauty of Blackstone's mREIT is apparent: scale, risk management, and efficiency.

Starwood Property Trust is the only other large mREIT that can hold a candle to Blackstone in this regard. Notably, Blackstone is closer to a pure-play mortgage REIT while Starwood, Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, and Ladder have significant allocations to equity in the form of properties and securities which we'll discuss.

Coincidences Are Rare

While not obvious at first glance, notice that outside of Blackstone and Capstead Mortgage Corporation, every other high ranking mREIT in terms of yield (remember: lower yield is higher perceived quality and lower risk) is ranked right in the middle at 9-12th place by market capitalization. Only one mREIT with less than a billion market capitalization managed to earn a favorable yield from the markets. Capstead's low yield, however, is derived from severe cuts to its distribution rate since peaking at $0.34 per share quarterly in Q4 of 2015 to present levels of $0.12. With the exception of Blackstone, the other three best-ranking mREITs were in the unusually narrow range of $1.56 billion and $1.98 billion in capitalization.

Is it possible to gain high confidence from investors as a gigantic mortgage REIT? Yes, but it's difficult and only two firms have.

Is it possible to maintain high confidence from investors as a small sub-one billion mortgage REIT? Yes, but none have maintained a low yield that wasn't a result of cuts.

Of course, we are basing "high confidence" on yield demanded from the market which is not an adequate measure to make buying or selling decisions. Other REITs have and will join the current "gold" group in the future. That does not negate the simple truth behind the benefits of an mREIT large enough to garner cost-effective leverage yet small enough to remain nimble and efficient.

This elementary exercise is more telling than one might think. Of the above group, NLY, AI, CMO, and TWO are the only mREITs that reduced their trailing 12-month dividends by over 10%. In fact, they were reduced by well over 20% on average. Three are in the "bronze" group and have been for the last year, meaning investors would have avoided a lot of pain following this uncomplicated quality rubric.

Don't Forget Preferred Shares

We strongly recommend performing a relative value comparison of these names with their preferred stock, if applicable. In many cases, and particularly so among the weaker group, the preferred is superior to the common stock on a risk-adjusted basis. Neither Blackstone nor Ladder Capital has preferred shares, so we'll leave it at that.

Ladder Capital Corp.

We've already mentioned Ladder's ~$1.9 billion equity market cap and mid-8% yield but will add that dividend has experienced an 8% compound annual growth rate ("CAGR") since the initial dividend in Q1 2015. It's much more feasible to maintain that favorable growth rate when the firm's $36.5 billion in credit investments since inception has experienced zero losses on a quarterly basis. That consistency might be correlated with the $223 million of LADR stock owned by management and directors representing a substantial 11.2% of total equity.

These are powerful headline statistics but we need to ensure that Ladder is generating adequate earnings from its portfolio and that the distributions are sustainable long term.

Portfolio & Return On Equity

Since its relatively recent inception, Ladder has consistently generated top quartile return on equity ("ROE") of 9-13%. We need to ensure that is trending in the right direction by measuring the last twelve months relative to longer-term averages. For the trailing twelve months since the most recent quarterly release (Q1 2019), the firm has generated a 13.7% after-tax core return on equity.

Source

Ladder's ability to achieve industry-leading ROE is in part due to its diversified approach across not only mortgage loans but securities and real estate equity. The lending component is akin to what Blackstone Mortgage Trust does while the other two divisions serve to create a more complex but theoretically flexible business model. The securities business, for instance, recently grew by a large margin. This style requires considerable intellectual capital and experience to manage properly over a full economic cycle.

Source

Approximately 50% of the underlying portfolio is loans with the securities business recently growing to the next largest at $1.6 billion.

Source

Diversification is excellent with approximately one-quarter of the loan portfolio in each of the multi-family, office, and hotel segments. Brick-and-mortar retail has held up much better than the general public believes, but is still the most concerning in a downturn along with lower quality and suburban rather than urban core locations. Ladder is well situated here with a conservative average loan-to-value ("LTV") of 69% compared to Blackstone's 62% LTV as of 3/31/2019.

Source

On the securities side, which as you'll recall represents $1.6 billion of the approximately $6.0 billion asset pool, 97% are investment grade with a full 83% rated AAA. The average weighted duration of only 2.5 years is very favorable as is the low average investment per CUSIP (how securities are identified) of $8.2 million. As demonstrated above, most of these stats are associated with its CMBS bond positions which are well diversified by collateral type. Ladder Capital Corp. is far from a household name but the company is well established in the CMBS market and have been a top 10 issuer for some time.

Source

The last division is made up of assets commonly found in equity REITs. The $451 million in net equity invested has generated an in-place annual net operating income ("NOI") of $74.4 million as of 3/31/2019. That 16%+ annual return is generally associated with lower quality, opportunistic/distressed, or sector-specific properties. Ladder's owned real estate portfolio, however, is 66% stable net lease (with a fairly long average remaining lease term of 13.1 years) and is very well diversified by property type. The portfolio is predominantly financed with long-term, non-recourse, fixed-rate loans. Ladder gains stable cash flow and potential NAV upside through this $1.2 billion asset pool representing 8.5 million square feet.

Source

Blackstone has a near 100% allocation to loans secured by institutional quality real estate with 96% structured as floating-rate. Blackstone's collateral diversification is very strong by type and geography. Despite large and sometimes dramatic M&A activity, the overarching business model is straight forward.

Source: Blackstone

It's A People Business. No, Really.

Remember, most mortgage REITs effectively own paper and numbers in a computer. While they may hold a legal right to many properties, it comes down to management to make a mortgage REIT succeed. This is of course also the case for traditional REITs but it is possible for an unusually high-performing equity investment to mask deficiencies in an otherwise poorly managed portfolio of buildings. That will not happen for a more bond-like mortgage REIT so management must run a tight ship. There are no big gains to hide big losses.

Ladder's CEO Brian Harris has been running commercial real estate credit teams for over 30 years. What about his track record? Has Ladder simply been riding the favorable economic wave in recent years? The CEO's loan teams have never experienced a losing quarter throughout his multi-decade track record. That is almost impossible to achieve without the long-term dedication of key personnel. Senior management at Ladder has been working together for over 20 years. On the securitization side, Ladder has also done well with 59 of 60 transactions returning a profit (the one loser was hedge gone bad in August of 2011 to the tune of $5.1 million as a result of the United States being downgraded by S&P). Blackstone Mortgage Trust has a similar story with 100% of its loans performing as of the end of Q1 and a core set of highly experienced individuals steering the ship.

Distribution Coverage & Durability

Blackstone Mortgage Trust ended Q1 2019 with 115% distribution coverage, in part due to the large increase in Core EPS year over year from $0.64 to $0.71 per share. Ladder did even better with approximately 135% distribution coverage over the last 12 months; both firms enjoy a significant margin of error which is in part why the markets demand a lower yield. Ladder recently increased its distribution rate by 4.6% which excludes a special dividend paid in Q4 2018. Ladder's annualized yield is well over 9% including this supplemental income. Blackstone hasn't increased its regular dividend since 2015.

Source

Blackstone Mortgage Trust hasn't increased its $0.62 quarterly distribution since Q3 2015 and has paid no special distributions. In terms of who is more likely to increase the dividend going forward, that clearly goes to Ladder.

A good question I was asked recently was regarding how floating rate loans perform financially during periods of lower rather than higher rates. This is a legitimate concern despite where interest rates trade. Blackstone provides substantial clarity on this topic.

Source: Blackstone

Blackstone has some sensitivity to lower interest rates but not proportional to the gains achieved when rates rise the same amount. For example, at the extremes of a 2.0%+/- move in rates, Blackstone loses $0.03 in quarterly EPS on the downside yet enjoys a full +$0.10 in quarterly EPS when rates rise 2.0%. Modest losses when things go sideways, big gains when they proceed as expected. Blackstone also benefits from its more global exposure which includes North America, Europe, and Australia.

Ladder's three-tiered business strategy means it cannot replicate Blackstone's predictable and near-absolute protection against floating rates across its entire asset base. For the same reasons, Ladder cannot generate as predictable or stable revenues and net income as Blackstone. It's partially hedged by the floating rate financing on its real estate equity holdings and floating rate loans it also maintains exposure to, but not to the degree Blackstone is. Not to go too deep into the weeds, but Blackstone's approach permits it to deliver less earnings volatility short and medium term while Ladder's more dynamic approach gives it more flexibility to adjust to market conditions long term.

Final Showdown

Source

Ladder is a unique commercial mortgage REIT with a diversified approach and strong track record of originating and investing in real estate debt. Blackstone is able to leverage the nearly unmatched reach and expertise of its external manager and operates a straightforward credit business with conservative metrics and consistent results. What about valuation?

Ladder Capital Corp.: 9x TTM FFO Multiple; 10.0 P/E; 8.3% Yield*

Blackstone Mortgage Trust: 14x TTM FFO Multiple; 13.0 P/E; 6.9% Yield

Ladder's trailing twelve-month funds from operations ("FFO") multiple is one third cheaper than Blackstone's while its annualized yield is 43% higher when incorporating special dividends. There are benefits to Ladder's more flexible approach but it comes with higher execution risk versus the more focused loan-only Blackstone. Though Blackstone has less volatility in its earnings and book value than Ladder Capital Corp., both have performed consistently. Ladder currently has a greater capacity and likelihood to increase its regular distribution rate and pay special dividends compared to Blackstone's mortgage REIT. While our opinion on BXMT is clearly favorable and our portfolio managers hold large long-term positions in the stock, our analysis suggests Ladder Capital Corp. is a better risk-adjusted opportunity in today's market.

As always, thank you for reading and commenting. - WER Portfolio Managers

