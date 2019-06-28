BME: Large-Cap Healthcare Exposure Rolled Into One CEF

While the fund is small, my opinion is the gross expense ratio of 1.11% is well within reason.

BME is on the smaller size for CEFs, and that may keep some investors away with a market cap of $394.5 million.

I believe BlackRock is providing an income investor with an opportunity to gain exposure in the healthcare sector while providing a 6.29% yield.

The last time I touched base on BME was over a year ago. I believe now may be a good time to pick up some shares.

The last time I covered BlackRock Health Sciences Trust (BME), I believed that the fund deserved a "Hold." I wasn't accumulating at that time. Although, had an investor purchased at that time, they may not have been disappointed. The market return for the 1-year period shows 6.27% as of 6/26/2019. This was short of the SPDR S&P 500's (SPY) return of 9.08%. (SPY is the typical, investible way to track the S&P 500 Index.) This can be compared with the NAV though, returning a respectable 10.84%. This has led BME to an attractive price relative to its historical trading range.

In the prior article, I did explain that I didn't see anything wrong with BME. It was just that I felt the Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund (THQ) had a better opportunity to perform with a much steeper discount and more aggressive yield. This did, in fact, end up happening on a market return basis. THQ has a 1-year market return of 12.04% and an NAV return of 9.69%. (All returns obtained from CEFConnect for THQ and BME, and SPY returns were obtained from Morningstar.)

The healthcare sector, overall, is finding itself in quite a precarious situation. It is traditionally thought of as a defensive sector. In general, people will still choose to use healthcare equipment, facilities, and medicines. The will to live will generally supersedes times of financial stress. This is to say, even when a person may be stretching every dollar they can during a recession, they will still use the companies in the healthcare sector. So this sector generally holds up well during all types of economic cycles.

On the flip side, the U.S. government's favorite punching bag lately has been the healthcare sector. This has been the populist idea - that many feel pinched by sharply rising healthcare costs in the U.S. And if one wants to be elected, it is my opinion that they have to throw some dirt at these companies. This is where the unique situation occurs. The healthcare sector is for uncertain economic times, but this sector has an uncertainty of its own!

About The Fund

The fund invests with an objective to "provide total return through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation." It attempts this with an investment strategy of "at least 80% of its assets in equity securities of companies engaged in the health sciences and related industries and equity derivatives with exposure to the health sciences industry." It will also utilize an "option writing strategy to enhance dividend yield."

With this strategy, BME invests in many large-cap, well-known companies. The fund is on the smaller size, with a market cap of just $394.5 million. This may be a deterrent for some investors, as larger funds typically offer greater liquidity. The fund has a gross expense ratio of 1.11%, according to its website. This may also be a deterrent for some investors. I believe that active management returns have been sufficient to warrant such an expense. In the world of very low-cost ETFs, this may seem outrageous to some.

BME also utilizes an option strategy on individual stocks. 28.71% of the portfolio is overwritten as of May 31, 2019.

Performance

The performance for the fund YTD has not been quite as attractive. If an investor had invested in the previously mentioned SPY, they would have fared much better. However, over a longer-term period, BME has just slightly outperformed SPY.

(Source: CEFConnect)

Over the 5-year and 10-year periods, SPY has market returns of 10.42% and 14.48%, respectively.

YTD BME has returned 8.09%, with an NAV return of 9.73%. This can be compared to SPY with a YTD market return of 17.30%. The market return is sufficient when looking at SPY, as the NAV is within +/- a few basis points. This is because it is an ETF. ETFs have a "creation and redemption" mechanism to keep NAV and market price very close.

These YTD returns are important, as the broader market has been crushing BME. If we had looked at the beginning of the year, the fund would have performed significantly better than the overall market over the longer term, rather than just slightly outperforming like we see today.

To confirm this, we can take a look at a snippet from my prior article:





(Source: CEFConnect)



The 10-year annualized returns can be compared with the broader market when looking at the SPDR S&P 500 ETF 10-year returns of 9.75%. When looking back at that period, BME is crushing the market by far on a NAV and market price basis."

This also partially confirms that the overall healthcare sector is being discounted to the broader market. This leads me to believe that there could be a bounce in returns with some positive news.

The fund's share price is currently $38.29, with an NAV per share amount of $37.70. This gives BME a slight premium of 1.56%. The premium can be compared to its 1-year average of 4.57%. This then gives us a 1-year Z-score of -1.70.

(Source: CEFConnect)

This would imply that the fund is undervalued relative to its 1-year history. Further, it has a 5-year average premium of 3.20%. This also leads me to believe that the fund could be set for a slight bounce or, at the very least, could provide an attractive entry point to start a long-term position.

(Source: CEFConnect)

Distribution

BME currently distributes $0.20 per share on a monthly basis. This payout has been maintained for several years. Prior to September 2014, the fund paid on a quarterly schedule. The monthly schedule is often preferred by income investors and can be seen as a positive. This gives BME a current yield of 6.29%. Since this fund is trading at a slight premium, the NAV distribution rate is 6.30%, basically an insignificant 1 basis point. This is significantly above SPY's yield of 1.90%.

(Source: CEFConnect)

BME has distributed out quite significant year-end "special" distributions. Some investors really enjoy these, as it gives them a positive surprise to end a year/begin a new one. Although, in 2017 and 2018, the fund did not have such distributions.

For the prior year's breakdown of tax characteristics, we can turn to the Annual Report dated December 31, 2018.

(Source: Annual Report)

This can give us a little bit of a gauge on how BME could potentially fare during similar years. We can then look at the "net unrealized gains (losses)" for the fund from the same report.

(Source: Annual Report)

This is not only important because you can see how much the fund has appreciated, but also for seeing if it can maintain its distribution. As many CEF investors know, a large portion of equity CEFs' yield is from capital gains.

For example, BME has 10,464,229 shares outstanding as of June 26, 2019. We can then multiply this by the current distribution per share of $0.20. This gives us $2,092,845.80 that the fund will pay each month, or $25,114,149.60 per year. So, if BME never moved again, there are almost 4 years of capital gains alone to fund the distribution. This doesn't take into account the income that many of these healthcare companies also pay. This also doesn't take into account a recession going forward.

But the real reason I wanted to draw emphasis on this number is that this is from the fund's Annual Report ending December 31, 2018. Some of you will remember that we ended the year in a correction. SPY actually had a negative return of 4.56% for 2018! To further explain this, BME had total investments of $354.5 million, compared to today's $394.5 million.

Fund Holdings

(Source: Fund Website)

When comparing the latest holdings provided by the fund, compared to last year's holdings, there have been only a few changes in the top 10 holdings.

UnitedHealth Group Inc. (UNH) is still firmly in the top spot with a commanding 8.28% portfolio weight currently. It is a personal favorite of mine, as I own shares in the company directly as well. This is a very large healthcare company. "UNH serves clients and consumers through two distinct platforms: UnitedHealthcare provides health care coverage and benefits services. Optum provides information and technology-enabled health services."

(Source: Seeking Alpha)

UNH has been ramping up its dividend significantly over the last 10 years. It doesn't have quite the same number of years of growth that some of the other top holdings do, but I would anticipate that the company should be able to continue the growth into the future. The latest 20% increase to the dividend had actually just come in earlier this month, announced on June 5th.

Abbott Laboratories (ABT) is also a strong company. Abbott explains itself as creating "breakthrough products - in diagnostics, medical devices, nutrition and branded generic pharmaceuticals - that help you, your family and your community lead healthier lives, full of unlimited possibilities."

The dividend growth for ABT hasn't been on quite the same spectacular run as UNH, but has been increasing for longer. In fact, just in January 2019, the company increased its dividend for the 47th consecutive year. In 2013, ABT actually spun off AbbVie (ABBV) to create AbbVie as a pure biopharmaceutical company. This would be why some data may appear that ABT hasn't raised its dividend for quite the length that I stated above.

(Source: Seeking Alpha)

Conclusion

The strong holdings in the healthcare sector, I believe, allow a couple of things. First off, these are large-cap defensive companies that should continue to perform well even in a recession. Secondly, all the rhetoric from politicians has led to uncertainty in these names. This uncertainty, in my opinion, has led to subdued returns, while the broader market has risen considerably. These are, however, risks that shouldn't be completely ignored but monitored.

I believe this is a good time to get into BME. The fund has performed well, and I believe it should continue to do so. Even while it hasn't quite lived up to market returns YTD, investors have collected a healthy distribution from the fund. This distribution appears to be quite healthy, and I don't see a cut coming anytime soon. BME's healthy distribution of 6.29% is much greater than one could receive from just holding SPY. No, this isn't the highest-yielding CEF that investors can find out on the market today, but I think it is one of the strongest.

If you like this article, please consider clicking the "Follow" button above to stay up to date on future articles.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BME, UNH, ABBV. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.