High Liner Foods: A Potentially Attractive Buy For Patient Investors

Declining profitability and a deterioration of financial health have created many doubts surrounding High Liner Foods’ (OTC:HLNFF) future prospects. However, successful execution on key initiatives and a positive industry outlook may allow the company to return to its historically strong earnings. Although current prices do not provide a sufficient margin of safety to warrant investment, previously lower valuations may very well reappear, creating a buying opportunity for patient investors.

Note: All figures discussed will be in USD unless stated otherwise.

Introduction

Recent years have not been kind to shareholders of High Liner Foods. Share prices have fallen in excess of 65% from previous peaks, eliminating well over $200 million in market capitalization within a span of 3-4 years. In some respects this may have been deserving, as the stock's parabolic run-up from 2011 to 2015, driven by earnings beats and overly optimistic targets from management, was not entirely justifiable based on the company’s underlying fundamentals. While the company was producing consistently strong earnings, its capacity for growth was questionable, leaving one to wonder why valuation ratios such as Price-to-Earnings began pushing into levels typically associated with high-growth stocks. So says the man with the ease of hindsight; as is often the case with investing, it is much easier to retroactively criticize someone else's mistakes than to accurately predict future outcomes.

The stock has more recently found some steady footing after its free fall. Value investors may be interested to see if the same individuals who previously pushed the stock above a justifiable level have gone in the other direction and sent it into oversold territory. While the company's fundamentals from a bird's eye view show some promising signs, there are a number of caveats the analyst must be aware of before venturing into an investment in High Liner Foods. Recent declining profitability due to dropping sales volume, combined with a fairly substantial amount of debt, leaves definite room for improvement, but a long positive track record and optimistic industry outlook create some potential for those investors patient enough to enter a position at the right price. While that price is not currently available on the open market, chances are it may appear again in the near future.

Those who have a more bullish view of the industry’s outlook, or the company’s prospects in particular, may be willing to bear more risk and could find current prices adequate to warrant investment. This is not, however, the general opinion for this article, as will be more fully discussed in the conclusion. Before digging into the company’s financials and breaking down the stock's prospects, a quick summary of the business is in order.

High Liner Foods: A Long and Storied History

High Liner Foods’ business, in some form or another, has been around since 1899, entering into its 120th year of operations in 2019. Although many aspects of the company have changed quite substantially since its inception, the current business entity has undergone fairly rapid development in the past 10-20 years. Following a number of acquisitions, the most recent coming in 2017, the company has positioned itself as North America’s largest marketer of frozen, value-added seafood. Products are sourced globally from a number of countries, including Canada, Chile, China, Norway, Thailand, United States, Vietnam and more. The largest market for High Liner’s products is currently the United States, making up the lion's share of the company’s sales, with Canada taking the second spot.

On a trailing twelve-month basis, the company has brought in over $1 billion in sales, with current total assets valued at slightly over $824 million. Additionally, its TTM free cash flow clocks in at slightly more than $64 million. Original inspection of the company's financial standing may lead to investors being intrigued, as it is currently trading at a 20% discount to its book value, but as is often the case with value investing, the stock is trading at a discount for a reason. One, in particular, is the deterioration of High Liner’s balance sheet over the past 5 years or so. The accumulation of debt to facilitate acquisitions has left the company in a less-than-optimal position.

Large Debt and Intangible Assets Draw Its Financial Health Into Question

A high-level inspection of High Liner Foods’ balance sheet gives the appearance of a relatively strong financial standing, though one caveat that easily jumps out is the company’s long-term debt. A noticeable shift occurred in 2011 as High Liner Foods came to an agreement to acquire the U.S. and Asian operations of Icelandic Group hf. for approximately $230 million, leading in part to a jump in long-term debt of over $183 million. More recently, following the purchase of Rubicon, which closed in 2017, the company saw another sizable increase in long-term debt of approximately $68 million, leaving current levels at $322 million, or 39% of total assets.

Although the current level of debt appears manageable, its impacts have begun to show. Financing costs have increased in excess of 290% from their 2009 levels and 30% from 2017 levels, while the company's earnings have not witnessed similar growth. This has led to a sharp decline in its debt service coverage ratio, and considering the company has recently run into issues with declining sales volume (more on this later), it creates a genuine cause for concern for the analyst.

Debt Service Coverage Ratio

(Source: Author's own calculation, High Liner Foods Annual Reports)

Reduction of this debt should be a priority for the company, as its impact moving forward could prove detrimental to shareholder value. From a liquidity standpoint, the majority of the company’s contractual obligations will be coming due within 1-5 years. With a high probability that the majority of this debt will be rolled over into new long-term contracts, it may prove beneficial for the company to use excess earnings to strengthen its financial position. This would reduce current interest charges and, potentially, future costs associated with the terms negotiated in the new debt issuance.

(Source: High Liner Foods 2018 Annual Report)

High Liner Foods' current credit facility, combined with its cash position, should provide sufficient liquidity to meet demands in supporting working capital accounts. With just over $138 million in funds to draw from, or 16.7% of total assets, the company will be able to maintain operations within the near term without too much cause for concern. On a current basis, the company’s balance sheet has proven to be quite stable over the previous 10 years, leaving its present-day current and quick ratios in fairly strong standing, with current assets and quick assets at 2x and 0.45x current liabilities respectively.

Current and Quick Ratio

(Source: Author's own calculation, High Liner Foods Annual Reports)

The strong current position is generally a positive for the company. Where the analyst may begin to raise some issues pertains to where exactly the rest of the value within the company resides. While current accounts cover more than 70% of all liabilities, it can be seen that the majority of non-current assets are comprised largely of intangible assets, such as "Goodwill", which currently makes up 18.76% of assets. Subsequently, “Intangible Assets”, which is described as including brand names, computer software, and customer and supplier relationships - this last item making up 81% of the total - is 18.59% of the asset base. Therefore, approximately $284.4 million, or roughly 33%, of the company’s assets are comprised of Goodwill and Business Relationships.

Since intangible assets such as these undoubtedly provide value to the firm (business relationships and brands are very important), the future cash flows they may facilitate can be estimated, and thus, their values quantified. This process, however, is highly subjective to the input estimations used in the present value calculation and may not accurately reflect the firm's true value. Subsequently, during periods of distress, their values could be reduced more rapidly than that of physical property, for obvious reasons. Thus, the analyst would be wise to take a conservative approach to valuing these items, though not to completely remove them.

When viewing the current equity, it does leave one slightly unsettled that these items make up 118% of the company’s book value. This leads to the conclusion that the bulk of the company’s tangible value lies within its working capital accounts, such as accounts receivable and inventory. The management of working capital is thus vitally important to the overall success of High Liner Foods and warrants further analysis to determine how efficiently these accounts are applied.

Room For Improvement in Working Capital Efficiency

High Liner Foods relies heavily on the efficient employment of its working capital accounts to produce strong earnings. Operational inefficiency in these key areas has the potential to greatly increase costs and thus decrease shareholder wealth. Through financial analysis of the company’s inventory, accounts receivable and accounts payable, the analyst can shed some light onto management's previous success in these key areas. The charts below break down the company’s cash conversion cycle and its individual components respectively.

Cash Conversion Cycle

(Source: Author's own calculation, High Liner Foods Annual Reports)

Days of Inventory, Payable, and Sales Outstanding

(Source: Author's own calculation, High Liner Foods Annual Reports)

The company has made inroads in recent years at reducing the time it takes to pay for and generate cash from the sale of its inventory. However, a current CCC of approximately 93 days can be interpreted as a bit excessive. For a comparison, one can evaluate the CCC of an industry competitor, Clearwater Seafoods Inc. (OTC:CSEAF). On a trailing twelve-month basis, Clearwater produced a CCC of 48 days and has averaged approximately 35 days over the previous 10 years. (Source: Morningstar) A main driver of this underperformance for High Liner Foods could be its inventory account, as it would appear this has been an underperforming area for the company in recent years.

Inventory Turnover

(Source: Author's own calculation, High Liner Foods Annual Reports)

The more recent reduction in inventory turnover, from 2017 on, can in part be attributed to the purchase of Rubicon. As detailed in the 2018 Annual Report, the acquisition led to a fairly sizable jump in inventory as High Liner Foods absorbed Rubicon’s inventory into its own. After one full year of integrated operations following the acquisition, the analyst should look to see improvements going forward. Continued inefficiencies or further deterioration could spell troubles to come for the company. It would be wise to keep the company’s inventory management as a top concern for investors monitoring its continued performance.

Conversely, the other major working capital account - accounts receivable - does not appear to create much concern for investors, as the Days of Sales Outstanding ratio has remained relatively stable and at acceptable levels. Additionally, it can be seen that the majority of the sales outstanding are shorter term, and delinquent or written-off accounts have been small in proportion and not materially significant to the success of the company.

(Source: High Liner Foods 2018 Annual Report)

Overall, the company’s general decline in its Cash Conversion Cycle is a positive sign; however, room for improvement exists, especially regarding the firm's inventory management. Improvements in these areas could allow the firm to see greater cost efficiency, and with it, a return to healthier profit margins. While managing these areas can have a material impact on company earnings, its effect is ultimately limited if the firm cannot turn its recently declining sales volume around. This brings us to a central section of this article, and subsequently, the most important factor in considering an investment within High Liner Foods.

Dropping Sales Weigh on Profitability

Throughout recent years, High Liner Foods has been relatively effective at generating strong cash flows. In this analysis, Adjusted EBITDA will be used as a proxy for cash flow. Adjusted EBITDA in this case equals EBITDA plus “Impairment of property, plant and equipment”. Due to the line item being similar in nature to depreciation and amortization, adding it back to EBITDA will provide a more accurate measure of cash flow. It should be noted that the company’s management uses an Adjusted EBITDA measure that additionally includes a number of other components. The rationale for not using management’s calculation is a general tendency towards more conservative measures.

Looking at a number of cash flow measures, High Liner Foods’ general strength over the past 10 years or so can be seen. Its Interest coverage ratio (Adj. EBITDA/Interest Expense) averaged 5.5, and the Dividend Coverage ratio averaged 5.77 [(Adj. EBITDA - Interest)/Dividends]. Over the same period, the company averaged a gross profit margin in excess of 20% and a return on equity of 12.5%, as well as an Asset Efficiency Ratio (Adj. EBITDA/Avg. Total Assets) in excess of 10%. By most measures, the company has performed well over the previous ten years when looking at simple averages. However, recent changes in the trends of these measures create cause for concern for the analyst.

Return on Assets and Equity, various cash flow measures, and profitability margins have begun to deteriorate following 2015-2016. As depicted below, the various metrics for analysis have begun to show signs of overall company inefficiencies and are generally being led lower by the company’s declining sales volume. Following fiscal year 2014, sales (measured in lbs of product sold) began to drop substantially.

Profit Ratios

(Source: Author's own calculation, High Liner Foods Annual Reports)

Sales Volume

(Source: Author's own calculation, High Liner Foods Annual Reports)

Management has indicated that dropping sales have been caused by a number of internal; discontinued lines with subpar profit margins, and external factors; loss of customer contracts (for example, Rubicon had previously lost its contract with Kroger (KR)). Periods of declining sales can impact any business for any number of reasons. This does not instantly dispel the shares from a potential investment, and in fact, it may create an opportunity from premature overselling. If an analyst can find positive signs in how management deals with dropping sales volume, it may indicate signs for a positive restructuring and a positive outlook once the company can return to sales growth.

By analyzing High Liner Foods' various cost measures, it can be seen that management has fared relatively well at reducing major input costs during this time of stagnant or falling sales. Line items such as “Selling, General & Administrative Expense” have fallen 15.7% since 2013 in relative comparison to sales, while “Distribution Expense” has shown slight improvements. With these two line items making up approximately 14% of revenue in 2018, greater efficiency here can have a material impact on the bottom line.

SG&A and Distribution Expense-to-Sales

(Source: Author's own calculation, High Liner Foods Annual Reports)

Where the company is not faring so well is the steady increase in cost of goods sold relative to sales.

Cost of Goods Sold-to-Sales

(Source: Author's own calculation, High Liner Foods Annual Reports)

This increasing cost almost eliminates any benefit created by greater cost efficiency in the previous items. In 2018, management indicated High Liner Foods was undergoing a structural turnaround that would look to create greater efficiency across business segments and, in the process, save at minimum $10 million annually. The turnaround plan consisted of 5 pillars and has supposedly been completed for the most part. The areas covered were: Organizational Realignment, Business Simplification, Supply Chain Excellence, Rubicon Alignment and Growth, and Profitable Organic Growth. A description of each can be found in the 2018 Annual Report.

If the company is successful in its implementation of these measures, it expects to return to profitable growth by 2020. First-quarter results still showed a slowing of sales volume, and the above-expected earnings can largely be attributable to an expense recovery from a 2017 product recall. In addition, the continuing trade dispute with China is having an impact on High Liner Foods, as the company imports a portion of its products from China. Management has indicated that it has taken measures to soften this blow, however it is still likely the net effect is negative. Despite these issues, the company has traded in the very recent past at prices that could make it a potential buy, mainly on the basis of an expected turnaround.

Positive Market Outlook for Seafood

The seafood industry is generally expected to grow over the coming 10-20 years. As global incomes rise, consumers will use fish products as a substitute to lower-grade types of meat. Continuing concerns surrounding individual health also bode well for seafood producers, as fish is often seen as a healthy and effective source of nutritious fat and protein. While countries such as China and India are expected to see the largest increase in seafood consumption, the Americas are expected to experience a moderate increase of 16% by 2027. (Source: OECD-FAO Agricultural Outlook 2018-2027)

One area of concern, however, may stem from the potential rise in regulation. As with many natural resource extraction industries, growing concern is mounting over sustainability, and overfishing is no exception. High Liner Foods has begun shifting its main products in favor of greater shrimp sales in the recent past, a species that belongs to what is generally believed to be one of the healthier fish stocks: crustaceans. This shift in sales make up may help the company avoid some potential future regulations, but a fair portion of its sales still comes from species generally believed to be in declining populations. The analyst would be wise to monitor the news for potential indications of negative consequences to come, but the overall positive outlook for the seafood industry is positive for High Liner Foods' prospects of a successful turnaround.

Valuation and Conclusion

Overall, the company has shown the ability to generate relatively strong cash flow and earnings over the past 10 years or so. With current valuations being fairly low, it may at first glance seem to be an attractive buy, but the declining sales volume and deterioration of profitability are areas of concern. With potentially continued losses from the US-China trade war, a balance sheet loaded with more debt than would be ideal, and large intangible assets backing the company, it’s safe to say that current prices do not provide enough of a margin of safety to warrant an investment (this is approximately $8.50 CAD at the time of writing).

The charts below show the historical Price-to-Sales, Book, Earnings, and Cash Flow of High Liner Foods over the past 10 years. It should be noted that removing the 2012 P/E measure gives a more accurate average of 14.8 for the period.

(Source: Morningstar)

Using these metrics conservatively may suggest a 20-30% upside from the current stock price to trade around a $10-11 CAD range. Alternatively, the analyst could lean on the Enterprise Value-to-Adjusted EBITDA measure and get similar results.

(Source: Author's own calculation, High Liner Foods Annual Reports)

Using this approach, a fair estimate could be suggested at 10x Adj. EBITDA, for a price closer to $11 CAD per share. As previously stated, however, the numerous challenges facing High Liner Foods create much uncertainty, and this price would likely only be achieved if the company can successful build on its turnaround plan and benefit from a relatively positive business environment. Thus, it would be wise to apply a discount and potentially look to acquire shares once the company trades closer to an 8.5x-8x Adj. EBITDA range, with share prices somewhere below $7.5 CAD. This price would still carry with it risks, but the potential upside could justify an investment for those expecting a successful return to profitable growth for the company by 2020.

Author's Note: If you found this article intriguing and/ or useful, please like and leave a comment below. For more articles, be sure to follow my page by clicking the orange button at the top of this page.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in HLNFF over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.