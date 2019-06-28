Citigroup: Turnaround Story Trading At Tangible Book Value

Citigroup (C) has had a nice run this year, rising over 37% from its lows of around $50 at the end of 2018. Yet still, its overall performance has lagged behind each of the Big Four banks (excluding Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC)) and it remains one of the cheapest stocks in the banking industry. The reason for this discount is due to serious concerns regarding Citi’s growth in the future. The company has struggled to deliver consistent revenue growth in both its consumer and corporate segments, with total revenues in Q1 2019 down 2% year over year to $18.6 billion. In addition, there is a question as to how the bank plans to operate in the future due to its tiny footprint of just 689 branches in the US, a branch count much less than its peers. For comparison, Wells Fargo, the leader in this category, has over 5,400 branches even after closing several hundred locations in the recent years.

On the surface, it seems clear that Citi’s future is bleak. But underneath, there still is opportunity for the company to deliver growth in the future. One key step towards this has been management’s consistent focus on creating a more efficient company. Q1 marked the 10th consecutive quarter of improved efficiency as well as positive operating leverage, a measure of a company’s ability to increase profits while increasing revenue. These feats were achieved through lower costs, with operating expenses down 3% to $10.6 billion as Citi continued to move away from its legacy assets left over from the financial crisis. This decrease came even as Citi increased investments into digital and various other areas of its business.

While Citi has faced stagnant revenues, its efforts to increase efficiency through cost savings have allowed it to maintain and even slightly grow its bottom line. It most recently reported adjusted net income of $4.7 billion, up 2% from 2018 and 12% sequentially. EPS was even more impressive, growing 11% YOY to $1.87 (though most of that increase was driven by a lower share count).

Though growing earnings without increasing revenues is a sign of better and more streamlined operations, it is not a sustainable strategy for any company. For Citi to deliver consistent long-term returns to shareholders, it must improve its top-line performance in addition to increasing profitability and efficiency. This article will explain the company’s main business segments and analyze opportunities for Citi to achieve sustainable future growth.

Consumer Banking Is Key

Citi’s Consumer Banking segment has performed well recently due to the continued strength of the US economy as well as strong consumer confidence in Mexico. Excluding divestitures, overall revenues jumped 4% in constant currency to $8.5 billion while expenses actually fell 1% to just over $4.6 billion. These results were driven by growth in all geographic regions, particularly North America where revenues grew by 4% to $5.2 billion. While revenue growth was modest, income growth was strong, up 14% to $1.4 billion as margins improved by 8% and higher credit costs were more than offset by higher revenues and efficiency savings.

In North America, Citi experienced growth in each of its three business segments. In retail banking, it benefited from more favorable interest rates as well as increased deposits, leading to modest revenue increase of 2%. More importantly though, Citi continued strengthening its online presence by launching new products that bolster its digital capabilities and offer even more flexibility for its potential customers. During the quarter, it took steps to streamline the process of opening a deposit account, making it both easier and faster for new customers to join the bank. In addition, it launched a new digital savings product named Citi Accelerate Savings, a high-yield savings account offering a 2.36% interest rate that must be opened with another product like a checking account. Citi’s goal for this product is to acquire customers outside of major metropolitan areas, markets it already has a presence within, and form a relationship that extends into other banking services beyond savings. These efforts are part of what CEO Mike Corbat calls a “branch-light, digital-heavy strategy in the U.S.,” something that seems to be already paying off. In Q1, mobile users grew 12% while digital deposit sales nearly matched the total for all of 2018, showing that customers are actually using its new services. Citi’s new products designed to attract customers outside of its core markets have also seen a great uptake, with more than half of all new accounts coming from areas outside of its branch network.

As the second largest credit card issuer in the US, Citi’s branded cards business is another important area that has seen improvement and growth. It reported revenues of $2.2 billion, up 5% excluding the Hilton portfolio which it sold to American Express (AXP) in 2017 for a $150 million profit. Growth in the quarter was driven by a 6% increase in purchases which lead to higher balances in accounts as Americans continue to struggle to pay off credit card debt. This resulted in higher net interest revenue as a percent of loans which grew to 9.12% in the quarter, though that figure is expected to seasonally decline in the following months.

To add more value to Citi’s credit cards, it recently launched Flex Loan, a new product that offers great convenience for cardholders. Flex Loan allows users to quickly get cash by converting part of their credit line into a fixed rate personal loan to be paid back over a period of as long as 5 years. By requiring no additional application or credit inquiry as part of the loan process, Flex Loan is a solid alternative to a traditional personal installment loan. The service is still young but as we learn more about it, it can potentially be a reason a customer chooses to use a Citi card.

The second part of Citi’s card business is for retail customers, where it provides private label and co-branded credit cards. In this area, Citi is an industry leader with many large and valuable customers in its portfolio. These include American Airlines (NASDAQ:AAL), Shell (NYSE:RDS.A) (NYSE:RDS.B), Best Buy (NYSE:BBY), and most notably Costco (NASDAQ:COST). This area grew 3% to $1.7 billion in Q1, benefiting from increased loan and purchases, both of which grew 7% from 2018. It also benefited from its acquisition of the $1.5 billion L.L.Bean credit card portfolio from Barclays (BCS) in 2018, which it quickly used to launch its own co-branded card with Mastercard (NYSE:MA).

Citi’s international Consumer Banking operations performed strongly as well. In Latin America, revenues were up 6% in constant currency due to increased deposits and more favorable interest rate conditions, which led to better deposit spreads. This growth was particularly impressive because of the slowdown in GDP and lending in Mexico following its recent election, which saw Andrés Manuel López Obrador become the newest president of the country. Such a reaction is not unusual, and it likely is a temporary matter that will quickly turn around. In fact, consumer confidence remains strong in Mexico and despite conflicts with the United States, confidence levels recently reached a record high.

In Asia, revenues were up 1%, slower than past periods due to decreased investment revenues. However, deposit, lending, and insurance growth remained strong and despite lower investment revenues, assets under management increased 7% and total Citigold customers increased 10% from 2018. Its digital strategy here is operating strongly as well with active digital and mobile customers up 21% and 43%, respectively. Asia is the testbed for Citi’s new digital features and is where new products, such as Flex Loan, are trialed and optimized. It has been making tremendous progress in other areas as well, and recently launched its first co-branded credit card in Southeast Asia with Grab, a ride-hailing service in the Philippines similar to Uber (UBER). As trade tensions ease and the macro environment becomes more favorable in the future, Citi is poised to benefit from strong growth in Asian markets.

International Clients Group Remains Strong

International Clients Group (ICG) is Citi’s corporate and investment banking division and is also its largest business segment, delivering revenues of $9.7 billion, down 2%. That decline was caused nearly entirely by its Equity Markets segment which was down 24% as a result of weaker market conditions. Net income though was unchanged as a result of higher revenues in other segments as well as lower expenses, which were down 1% even as investment spending and credit costs picked up.

Declines in Equities overshadowed solid performance in almost every other ICG business. Its total banking revenues increased 8% driven by a 20% gain in Investment Banking that reflects the overall strong environment for M&A and other corporate activities. Citi is one of the world’s top investment banks, ranking 5th in revenue behind Bank of America (NYSE:BAC), Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS), Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS), and JPMorgan (NYSE:JPM). But it is also an area that Citi has been concentrating on improving. Late last year, it combined its corporate and investment bank with its capital market services to offer a more complete package for its clients. During this process it also revamped its senior executive team, replacing retiring CFO John Gerspach with Mark Mason and promoting Manolo Falco to lead the combined Investment Banking division. These actions seek to make Citi a one-stop shop while allowing bankers to cross-sell clients on a variety of similar services, potentially attracting new talent to the company. The Wall Street Journal recently reported that several top investment bankers from rival firms, including from Deutsche Bank (NYSE:DB) and Goldman Sachs, will be joining Citi. These new executives bring with them relationships with top clients and can potentially attract new deals to Citi, bolstering its business. Citi for several years has been in the fifth spot in terms of revenue and it hopes these changes will allow it to be even more competitive and jump into the next tier of investment banking.

Valuation and Capital Returns Are Very Appealing

Despite opportunities in Consumer and Investment Banking, the most attractive element of Citi is its rock bottom valuation. The stock trades at a forward P/E of under 9, less than Bank of America, Wells Fargo, and JPMorgan. It also trades virtually at tangible book value with a price to book of 1.027, much less than any of its peers.

Data by YCharts

Even trading at these depressed valuations, the company has been focused on returning capital to shareholders through aggressive share buybacks. In the quarter, it repurchased 66 million shares, reducing outstanding shares 9% from last year. It also pays out a healthy dividend of $1.80 per year (2.7% yield), though that figure is less than its peers.

Risks

Citi is not trading at low valuations without reason. While it has delivered growth in some areas, as an aggregate it has lagged behind its competitors. This can be seen through its comparably low return on tangible common equity (ROTCE).

Bank ROTCE Citi 11.9% Wells Fargo 15.16% Bank of America 16.01% JPMorgan 19%

Source: Author generated using data from Citi, Bank of America, Wells Fargo, and JPMorgan

In addition, Citi’s digital-heavy strategy is by no means a guaranteed success. While there has been a great shift of activities online, branches remain an important aspect of banking that a great amount of people still use. In the industry, it is unclear as to what the best strategy moving forward is. In recent years, Wells Fargo and Bank of America have both drastically cut their brick-and-mortar footprint, closing or consolidating hundreds of branches nationwide. Wells Fargo, which has long had the most branches in the US, has closed hundreds of locations from its high of over 6,000 branches several years back to its just over 5,400 today. But on the other hand, JPMorgan Chase has actually been growing its branch network and recently announced a new expansion and plans to open up to 90 new branches by the end of 2019. These companies all have different ideas of what consumers want and how to best serve these needs. If they want a more digital experience, Citi will be well positioned to benefit due to its great online presence and unique services. But if that is not the case, it will continue to struggle for growth and lose out on lucrative opportunities.

Conclusion

Citi has made tremendous progress in finding ways to grow both its consumer banking and ICG businesses while becoming a more efficient company. In consumer banking, it has become a strong digital bank and continues to launch new and innovative products that allow it to attract customers even in areas without a branch location. Its major credit card business is thriving and is benefiting from a growing economy as well as continued relationships with top retailers. In corporate and investment banking, it has taken steps to revitalize operations and attract new talent to the company, both of which allow Citi to be more competitive as the M&A market continues heating up. Finally, Citi is trading virtually at tangible book value and has generously returned capital to shareholders as its stock trades at an incredibly low multiple. If investors are confident in Citi’s turnaround and digital strategy, now is the best time to buy.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BAC. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.