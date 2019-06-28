It's Time To Buy Crude OIL

The geopolitical factors are currently driving price, but these factors come at a turning point in the fundamentals.

In case you’ve missed the news, iPath's S&P Crude Oil Total Return Index (OIL) has been on a tear in a month of heightened volatility. While the 1-month return is -9%, the one week return of the ETN is +9%... that’s right, we’ve retraced half of the last month’s decline in a single week. In this article, I’ll dig into the fundamentals and geopolitical developments and make the case that the bearish trend has ended.

The Instrument

When you’re investing in the commodity market through an ETF or an ETN, you need to look under the hood to get an idea of what you’re actually buying. Since futures contracts have expiration dates and ETFs/ETNs don’t follow an expiry calendar, funds are required to roll exposure from one month to the next following a specific methodology. This rolling process can result in returns radically different from the underlying spot index which you think you’re tracking (a process called roll yield).

In the case of OIL, it follows the S&P GSCI Crude Oil index. If you dig into its methodology, you’ll find that the index maintains constant exposure to WTI futures by rolling exposure during a certain time window prior to expiry. How rolling in OIL works is that for the period of time in which a position is exposed across the calendar, yield will be either negative or positive based on the market structure. Here’s the current structure of WTI futures (which OIL tracks).

As you can see, the forward curve is currently in contango at the front but then rapidly switches to backwardation in the months immediately following. For holders of OIL, this means that roll yield will be slightly negative at present levels, but if backwardation reenters the market (which is possible), we will see positive roll yield. However, for the purposes of an investment in OIL, the current contango level is very slight ($0.06 or so), which means that even though the roll is negative, it isn’t substantially so and returns will primarily be driven by changes in WTI futures contracts.

Fundamentals

To understand the recent volatility in crude oil, we need to start with the fundamental picture. Specifically, we need to look at the various components of supply and demand and understand what has driven them in recent quarters so as to be informed as per potential changes in the future.

On the supply side, production in the United States has remained a constant and relatively stable variable in that it has increased month after month.

From a regional perspective, we can see that this climb in growth is not only noteworthy due to its constant progression, but this growth also comes on the back of decreased drilling activity during this year.

It is currently estimated that a benchmark figure of $50/bbl for crude would see potential shut-ins – and given that we’ve settled over that for most of the entire year, production growth is likely to remain unchanged in the near future.

While production is the largest component of the supply side of the equation, it has been relatively unchanged when compared to imports. Imports have been the swing variable in the balance this year with extreme volatility and reshuffling seen in the weekly figure.

Put simply, imports were probably the leading cause of the rally in the price of crude for the first half of this year. With imports from OPEC nations at 30-year lows due to ongoing supply cuts and Venezuelan sanctions, imports have seen a substantial rebalancing as Canadian supply has stepped in to replace OPEC demand. This reshuffling process appears to have run its course with imports back near the 5-year average.

On the demand side, we’ve seen persistently low refinery utilization through the last two weeks.

The chronically low utilization this year led to heightened gas and distillate cracks for most of this year and attracted foreign exports to satisfy U.S. demand.

Refining runs appear to have finally increased due to domestic demand rising and it looks like going forward we may see a regular summer in terms of overall driving demand (unless we enter a recession – which I view as a high likelihood).

Demand in the form of exports has remained a solid and consistent factor this year with each week seeing 2-3 million barrels per day exported.

The overall balance for crude oil appears to have finally made a turn after shooting to be the fourth-largest year-to-date build seen.

The primary confounding factor remains the sheer distance that inventories are above the 5-year average. As long as the inventories remain at elevated levels versus the average, the market is mostly oversupplied and bearish pressure may enter at the first sign of faltering demand.

In terms of fundamentals, it appears that the bearish case may have run its course. Inventories have finally turned over and the latest EIA draw was well in line with historic averages for this time of year.

If I were strictly making an investment call based on fundamentals, I believe the case is pretty clear – the bear has run its course and it’s time to buy crude oil and the OIL ETN.

Geopolitical Concerns

The geopolitical situation with Iran is undoubtedly the cause of most of the volatility in the price of crude oil over the last week. With Iran’s actions against the United States and the messages from the administration, concerns are heightened that potential war could break out in very short notice.

The concern here revolves around the fact that the Strait of Hormuz is the most important crude chokepoint in the world with 21 million barrels per day flowing through it. If any actor were to significantly thwart supply through this region, global supply constraints could be felt. I believe that the situation is likely to deescalate in that Iran probably doesn’t want war (after all, why try and stealthily bomb the tankers if you wanted to be seen) but is rather just trying to increase leverage in negotiations. However, as long as this situation remains, it is a bullish wildcard.

Technicals

When it comes to the chart of WTI, it’s hard to make the case that a bottom isn’t in place.

With the rise of over $5/bbl in very short order, the market has strongly signaled that the bottom is likely in. The current level of resistance I’m eyeing is about $60/bbl since this is where price previously found resistance to upward momentum as well as where price stalled in the late-March rally. Price will need to firmly close above $60/bbl to say that we’ve entered another uptrend, but for now, the technical picture strongly suggests that bullishness is the theme for at least the next few weeks.

Conclusion

The OIL ETN has seen a very volatile month with price collapsing and then rallying from multi-month lows in one of the biggest moves in several months. The fundamentals suggest that we have probably ended the bearish trend seen since late April while the technicals suggest that the market is now bullish. If you’re looking for a participation point, I’d wait until $60/bbl is cleared, but until then, I’m still bullish crude oil.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.