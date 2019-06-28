At 15-Year Support, Platinum Is A Buy

The metals market as a whole has been quite rusty since 2012 and now that the U.S dollar is slipping and interest rates are falling, it may be a good time to allocate more toward precious metals. Of the four major metals, the long-term underdog platinum appears to be the best long-term investment or short-term trade. It is resting at its fifteen-year support level of $800 that also acts as its absolute minimum global cost of production. Further, risk of supply cuts appears to be growing and, paired with a potential short-squeeze, the metal could rise considerably higher.

To illustrate platinum's poor performance compared to that of the other precious metals, let's have a look at its relative performance since 2016:

Note: platinum (PPLT), silver (SLV), and gold (GLD)

Data source: Yahoo Finance

As you can see above, the three metals have all been trading in a very correlative manner but overall performance in platinum has been sub-par at best. Even as the price of gold launches above its five-year high, the value of platinum is almost unchanged. We imagine this gap will be closed over months to come as short-sellers in platinum are squeezed.

Strong Long-Term Support

Platinum is currently trading right at its long-term support level which has been in place since 2004. The metal's cost of production has been falling over the past few years, but over the long run should be between $800 and $1100. Below is a chart of platinum prices with those estimates. Notice how the lower estimate also acts as extremely strong support for the metal:

Source: ThinkorSwim

Unlike with equities, long-term support levels cannot be easily broken for commodities. At this level only producers in Russia can turn a profit and even that is unlikely to be the case in years to come as wage-demand pressure will rise.

For a second angle on the price action of platinum let's take a look at the price of platinum in terms of gold since 2017. Doing this allows us to perform some trend analysis without effects from the U.S dollar:

Raw Data Source: Yahoo Finance

As you can see, platinum has been slowly depreciating to gold and, since April, has been declining very rapidly. While this down-trend does look very strong, there is ample reason to believe it is more of a speculative trade going haywire. For example, many hedge funds going long gold while shorting platinum to hedge their position from the U.S dollar. While this trade has been strong in the short run, it has likely begun to be overdone and will reverse in weeks to come.

Supply Cut Risks Outweigh Demand Stagnation

Platinum's two primary uses are in catalytic converters and jewelry. We are actually relatively bearish on both the automotive and jewelry industries but understand that long-term demand for the metal is unlikely to fall. It is true that automotive consumption for platinum is at a five-year low, but that factor will likely reverse over the next five years as the need for better fuel cells grows. Even if industrial demand slows in the event of a recession, platinum will always be a rare precious metal that is a decent store of value and its use in jewelry is unlikely to fade. Overall, we see demand growth as relatively stagnant but potentially strong over a long enough horizon.

Given this, we see the supply-side of the equation to be our primary fundamental catalyst. Roughly 70% of the metal comes out of a single country, South Africa, and with the metal priced far below that country's cost of production, production will likely continue to dwindle. In 2017, the country produced 143 metric tons of platinum. In 2018, that figure fell to 110. It will likely rise this year as has been priced into the market, but with labor strikes across the country growing, the market has a very high potential for black-swan type supply risks.

Just this month the South African Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union, the largest labor organization in the Platinum mining industry and self-described as "militant," has said they will make substantial wage demands in coming weeks. Further, the nation itself has seen deteriorating political stability in recent years. With production so heavily concentrated in South Africa, risk of a supply-shocking strike in months to come is high and seemingly increasing. The market does not seem to be pricing this considerable risk into the metal.

Commitment of Traders Signals Potential Short-Squeeze

An additional catalyst for a near-term up-move in the metal is its rampant short selling on behalf of fund managers. Short sales on behalf of money managers are currently re-approaching their all-time high for the third time in a year:

Source: CFTC/Quandl

The last two times short interest was at or around this level, the price of platinum did not budge lower. Further, long positions have been rapidly falling which may enable a lack of ready sellers in the case short-sellers need to cover their position. Unlike in the past, many of these sellers opened their position very close to the metal's current level and have little upward room before being forced to close their position.

On top of that, there does not seem to be many more sellers who could push the price below support. Without a large enough news event shock, it seems that the metal's price cannot easily get below the $800 level for more than a few weeks and has much more room to the upside.

It is hard to determine how far a potential short-squeeze can bring an asset. But, if an upward move manages to get the metal near $850, it could rally up to a more fair value like $1050.

Risks and Rewards

For a long-term investor, the risks of platinum are relatively low. Unless recycling costs fall dramatically, long term supply of the metal will always be heavily constrained. Further, the asset is a great hedge against emerging market risks because its production is so heavily concentrated in South Africa and (for obvious reasons) inflation. It is below its long-term cost of production and demand for the asset is unlikely to permanently fade and, if anything, should rise due to its improved use in fuel cells.

For a short-term trader, the risks are a bit higher. If the metal scratches below the $800 level or if the dollar reverses course to the upside the metal may see a significant short-term move to perhaps $700. That said, to us the short-term potential for a short-squeeze or temporary supply cuts outweighs that risk.

Without a long-term rise in inflation or the re-introduction of quantitative easing fears, we would estimate the metal could easily rise to $1000-1100. If QE fears return, the dollar crashes and/or inflation expectations rise, a rally to $2000+ is possible. However, we will play it safe and give a more conservative estimate of $1000 by the end of the year.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PPLT. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.