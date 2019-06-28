Why Hospitality Properties Income Trust Is Overpriced

The stock's strength relative to RMR peers indicates that HPT has further room to fall in the short term.

While the hospitality REIT's valuation is low, underperformance relative to the market indicates the need for management to improve before investors should buy in.

My last article on RMR-managed Office Properties Income Trust (OPI) met considerable resistance from readers who believe that the company’s troubled past is a result of incompetent, negligent, or even fraudulent management. While I do not agree with that position (while management has struggled, there are, I believe, better explanations that explain management’s long-term strong performance and more recent weaker performance), a comparison between OPI and another RMR-managed REIT can demonstrate why OPI, at its current valuation, is a more attractive contrarian play than OPI.

While OPI has a 3.59 P/AFFO ratio currently, Hospitality Properties Trust (HPT) is nearly twice as expensive at 6.87 - although this is substantially cheaper than the market average. Source: Author

In part, HPT’s valuation can be ascribed to the company’s very weak performance last quarter, which management blamed on the polar vortex and the government shutdown, but the fact that 28 of the REIT’s 506 hotels and travel centers were under renovation was also a concern.

The Falling Occupancy Question

Is HPT’s management right to point the finger to external causes? An immediate glance at the company’s portfolio would suggest no, considering 117 of the company’s properties (23%) are in the west, where the polar vortex and government shutdown were arguably less significant issues than elsewhere.

Source: HPT

To answer that question more deeply, we can compare the company’s results with Marriott (MAR), since 122 of HPT’s properties are Marriott-branded.

In the first quarter of 2019, MAR reported flat revenues that were a very small miss off expectations, but more crucially, North America RevPAR rose 3%, with market conditions being a significant tailwind to results:

“Group RevPAR across North America increased 3% on strong city-wide demand in Atlanta and San Francisco and the favorable impact of the timing of Easter.” (Arne Sorenson, Marriott CEO, Q1 2019 earnings call)

While Sorenson did acknowledge the hurricane and government shutdown were impactful, they were not impactful enough to cause RevPAR to decline, but HPT’s 1.3% RevPAR decline over the same period for its Marriott portfolio demonstrates a disconnect between MAR’s broader trend and HPT’s managed properties. This is worrisome.

If we look at HPT’s InterContinental Hotels Group (IHG) properties, a similar story emerges. HPT saw IHG properties’ RevPAR fall 4.9% due to a 2.9% occupancy rate and lower rates (down 1.25). IHG saw their U.S. RevPAR rise 0.3% despite the hurricane impact on 2018’s results, with occupancy down 0.2% and rates up 0.6%. Source: HPT, MAR, IHG

While MAR and IHG have outperformed HPT YTD in large part thanks to investors responding to last quarter, HPT remains in positive territory despite its clear underperformance on a like-for-like basis with MAR and IHG properties:

The recent decline for HPT is likely to continue as investors realize that the company is failing to manage its branded properties in-line with the broader market.

However, another concern is NOI and the dividend.

Dividend Coverage

Currently, HPT’s dividend coverage ratio is 172.5%, above the average DCR of 148.8% for all property REITs over $500 million market cap. However, this is little consolation considering AFFO fell 6.4% year over year in the first quarter. Without an increase in RevPAR, a continued slide in AFFO is likely, which will lower its dividend coverage.

HPT has not yet cut dividends, however, or slowed its penny-per-year dividend increase, giving the REIT an intoxicating 8.9% yield at current prices. While that increase is slow enough to not significantly impact dividend coverage anytime soon, this pace of AFFO declines could result in a sell-off as lower AFFO results in a declining DCR.

Debt Utilization And Revenue

A REIT should ultimately use debt to fund expansions. By leveraging its current portfolio to increase its footprint, it can grow NOI and FFO, thereby funding a stronger and growing income stream for investors.

HPT fails on this front, and quite badly.

With a 1.51 debt:equity ratio, HPT’s debt load is roughly half of the REIT average. However, that debt is not producing growth, as we can see from declines in AFFO and RevPAR.

Instead, HPT is shrinking, with a sale of 20 TA travel centers in January 2019 in addition to rental income declines due to “scheduled rent changes under certain of HPT’s leases, the deferred rent obligations under HPT’s travel center leases and the estimated future payments to HPT under its travel center leases” (HPT’s Q1 2019 earnings release).

Hotel operating revenue saw a 2.2% rise in the first quarter of 2019, but that was not enough to offset the slide in rental income, while margins fell due to a 1% increase to expenses. Most worryingly, hotel operating expenses rose 1.3%, indicating that HPT’s revenue growth from hotel operations is seeing only a very small margin expansion.

The Property Wildcard

A hypothetical argument for HPT being a temporarily handicapped REIT due to its current renovations would suggest buying in now following first quarter’s weak results would be ideal. There is just one problem with this thesis: with 5.5% of properties currently being renovated, one would have to assume near 0% occupancy to place the 3.1% RevPAR decline solely on those properties. Nonetheless, the accretive growth in RevPAR from unrenovated properties could help slow down recent AFFO declines.

There is also an open question of how HPT will use the proceeds of its sale of about $100 million worth of RMR Group (RMR) shares, which was announced on June 27. If that money is used to make acquisitions that boost HPT’s RevPAR, it could help shore up the company’s income declines and save AFFO from a further decline.

The Bottom Line

There are signs of poor management and a need for HPT to improve its management. While this is already discounted in the stock price to a certain extent, the recent trend and still-positive YTD performance indicate that the market is being much more forgiving to HPT despite its underperformance than it is to RMR’s other properties:

Until HPT’s price slides significantly further, it is best avoided.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.