Montage Resources: Taking A Risk With A Promising Natural Gas Stock

It's time to wade into the nat gas space via the strongest company in the industry.

The negative divergence of natural gas stocks with the rest of energy complex is at an extreme.

Natural gas traded at $2.188 per MMBtu last week, well down from January's 2019 high of $3.722 and has hit a fresh three-year low.

Over the past two years, we have owned shares of four of natural gas companies in our Natural Resource portfolios: Devon Energy (DVN), Encana Corporation (ECA), EQT Corporation (EQT) and Gulfport Energy Corporation (GPOR). We also have held shares in Newfield Exploration Company; however, in February 2019, Newfield was acquired by Encana and is no longer a consideration for investment.

This week, based on what we believe may be a long-cycle low for natural gas prices, or somewhere close to it, we started looking for a natural gas producer for our Natural Resources portfolios.

Admittedly, our anticipation in recent years that natural gas equity prices would stay close in trend to the whole oil & gas field has been unjustified. But as natural gas is a cleaner fuel and the growing global economy needs fuel of all types, there is no basic reason why the price differential should persist. In any case, we like to buy into cyclical weakness and sell into strength, although our choices are based on relative corporate fundamental strength.

To support our investment decisions, we reviewed the finances and operations of 12 leading natural gas companies in North America.

AR Antero Resources Corp CHK Chesapeake Energy Corporation COG Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation DVN Devon Energy ECA Encana Corporation EQT EQT Corporation GPOR Gulfport Energy Corporation MR Montage Resources Corp RRC Range Resources Corp. SBOW SilverBow Resources Inc SWN Southwestern Energy Company WPX WPX Energy, Inc.

Using fundamental screens from Thomson Reuters and Williams Market Analytics, we discovered that Montage Resources (MR) is superior today in many ways. Presently, we rate MR a Strong Buy on Value, which is not surprising, but we also found MR to be rated at Strong Buy for Growth. In fact, the analyst consensus estimate for the company's sales growth is projected at +27.6% through 2019. And the 2019 EPS increase is now higher by +26.1% to $2.66.

As Montage Resources is not a household name, we first provide some background on the company's business and activities. Montage Resources, an independent exploration and production company, was incorporated in 2014 from Eclipse Resources Corporation. The company is engaged in the acquisition and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. Despite being a small-cap stock (market cap $214M), the company is well covered with 10 analysts following the stock. In fact, on Thursday, Imperial Capital initiated coverage on Montage Resources with a $9 price target (which brings the analyst coverage to 11).

First-quarter results included the recent merger with Blue Ridge Mountain Resources (transaction closed on February 28, 2019). On March 1, 2019, Montage Resources split the stock 1:15. Q1 results were encouraging - average net daily production was 407.5 MMcfe per day, above the high end of the company's previously issued guidance range and above analyst consensus expectations. Despite a net loss in Q1 (-$14.1M), adjusted net income for the first quarter of 2019 was $18.0 million, better than analyst consensus expectations.

On Tuesday, June 18, we took an entry position at $6.75 in MR, which represents a PE of just 2.5x. The natural gas futures at that moment were trading at US$2.33. The natural gas price dipped the next day to $2.27, but despite this negative futures action, MR's stock had moved to a high of $7.13 on Thursday, a gain of +5.6% in two days. Our initial impression soon soured, though, as the futures price then plunged to $2.16, which has caused the stock price to fall from $6.75 to $6.39 as we write this article.

That kind of volatility is the nature of capital market risk in today's market. It also underscores our belief in investing based on relative corporate fundamentals. Over the long cycle, the strongest are the survivors and likely the winners.

Briefly there are 13 fundamental ranking criteria that we reviewed using data from the June 14 (Friday) close for about 5,100 companies.

We then compile the already massaged data into what we refer to as composite scores for Growth and Value and apply buy and sell ratings for all the stocks we have under study.

Fundamental Rankings:

Revenue Growth , which is based on the evolving turnover of the company between the last year and the three coming years according to consensus estimates. The higher the growth is (from a relative viewpoint), the better the rating is. The goal is to rank companies according to estimated sales and to identify companies with the highest growth. Our calculated growth rate for MR is 27.7% y/y (combining current year and next year EPS and Sales). Winners: MR is the best Losers: SWN, GPOR and EQT are worst

, which is based on the evolving turnover of the company between the last year and the three coming years according to consensus estimates. The higher the growth is (from a relative viewpoint), the better the rating is. The goal is to rank companies according to estimated sales and to identify companies with the highest growth. Our calculated growth rate for MR is 27.7% y/y (combining current year and next year EPS and Sales). Revenue revisions (three months) , which is based on the evolving revenue revisions of the company for the current fiscal year and the next one. The more revenue estimates are revised upward (from a relative point of view), the more rating is high. The goal is to rank companies according to analyst estimates and to identify companies with the revenue estimates moving higher. Montage's consensus revenue estimates are up to $702.9, a +31.7% jump y/y. Winners: MR and AR were by far the best Losers: CHK

, which is based on the evolving revenue revisions of the company for the current fiscal year and the next one. The more revenue estimates are revised upward (from a relative point of view), the more rating is high. The goal is to rank companies according to analyst estimates and to identify companies with the revenue estimates moving higher. Montage's consensus revenue estimates are up to $702.9, a +31.7% jump y/y. EPS revisions (one month) , which is based on the evolving EPS (earnings per share) revisions of the company for the current fiscal year and the next one. During the last month, the more EPS estimates are revised upward (from a relative point of view), the more rating is high. The goal is catch companies on the move in terms of potentially faster EPS growth. Winners: None were remarkable Losers: CHK by far the worst

, which is based on the evolving EPS (earnings per share) revisions of the company for the current fiscal year and the next one. During the last month, the more EPS estimates are revised upward (from a relative point of view), the more rating is high. The goal is catch companies on the move in terms of potentially faster EPS growth. EPS revisions (three months) , which is based on the evolving EPS (earnings per share) revisions of the company for the current fiscal year and the next one. EPS consensus estimates are up to $1.97, marginally higher from a year ago. Winners: MR and AR were by far the best Losers: CHK by far the worst

, which is based on the evolving EPS (earnings per share) revisions of the company for the current fiscal year and the next one. EPS consensus estimates are up to $1.97, marginally higher from a year ago. Valuation , which is based on the ratio between enterprise value and its turnover for the current fiscal year and the next one. The lower the valuation is, the better the rating is. The goal is to rank companies according to valuation and to identify companies with the lowest valuation. Montage is currently trading at depressed levels relative to its peers. We can reasonably expect a multiple expansion given the company's larger scale and strong balance sheet. Winners: MR is best followed by AR. SWN, GPO and SBOW are also solid. Losers: COG is worst for several reasons.

, which is based on the ratio between enterprise value and its turnover for the current fiscal year and the next one. The lower the valuation is, the better the rating is. The goal is to rank companies according to valuation and to identify companies with the lowest valuation. Montage is currently trading at depressed levels relative to its peers. We can reasonably expect a multiple expansion given the company's larger scale and strong balance sheet. Finances , which is based on the evolving net debt of the company (debt or cash), its EBITDA, compared to its interest expense, and cash flow to liabilities. The higher the cash is, the better the rating is. The goal is to rank companies according to financial situation and to identify companies with the highest growth. The goal is to rank companies according to the quality of their financial situation. MR's sector score for Financial Situation is mid-pack at 49.0, suggesting an equal balance of risk among energy peers. Winners: None are exceptional Losers: None are exceptionally bad either. CHK is possibly the worst

, which is based on the evolving net debt of the company (debt or cash), its EBITDA, compared to its interest expense, and cash flow to liabilities. The higher the cash is, the better the rating is. The goal is to rank companies according to financial situation and to identify companies with the highest growth. The goal is to rank companies according to the quality of their financial situation. MR's sector score for Financial Situation is mid-pack at 49.0, suggesting an equal balance of risk among energy peers. Profitability , which is based on net margin of the company for the current year and the next one according to consensus estimates. The higher the ratio is, the better the rating is. The goal is to rank companies according to the "Net income/revenue" ratio to identify those which have a high payoff. Profit margin for MR is 8.0% while EBITDA margin is 49.4%. This translates into a sector profitability score of 67.4, which is not bad (64th percentile). Winners: All are considered good. SBOW, COG, ECA, MR and GPOR are probably the best. Losers: CHK possibly the worst of the lot, but is still good across the universe of 5,100 stocks.

, which is based on net margin of the company for the current year and the next one according to consensus estimates. The higher the ratio is, the better the rating is. The goal is to rank companies according to the "Net income/revenue" ratio to identify those which have a high payoff. Profit margin for MR is 8.0% while EBITDA margin is 49.4%. This translates into a sector profitability score of 67.4, which is not bad (64th percentile). Price Earnings Ratio , which compared the company's current share price to its per-share earnings for the current fiscal year and the next one. The lower the PER is, the better the rating is. The goal is to rank companies according to their earnings multiples and identify those which are considered cheap. At roughly 3x earnings, MR looks very cheap here. Winners: MR and SBOW received the highest scores. Losers: WPX, CHK, DVN and COG received the lowest scores, but all these were not bad.

, which compared the company's current share price to its per-share earnings for the current fiscal year and the next one. The lower the PER is, the better the rating is. The goal is to rank companies according to their earnings multiples and identify those which are considered cheap. At roughly 3x earnings, MR looks very cheap here. Yield , which is based on the dividend relative to its share price. The higher the dividend yield is, the better the rating is. The goal is to identify companies that can supply a significant dividend return to their shareholders. MR is not paying a dividend. Winners: ECA was by far the best, but still not one we view as a Yield stock. Losers: Several pay no dividend.

, which is based on the dividend relative to its share price. The higher the dividend yield is, the better the rating is. The goal is to identify companies that can supply a significant dividend return to their shareholders. MR is not paying a dividend. Consensus , which is based on analyst recommendations. It provides an indication of the position taken by most analysts polled by Thomson Reuters. The goal is to identify companies that benefit from the maximum of buy (or sell) recommendations. Winners: WPX Losers: CHK and SWN

, which is based on analyst recommendations. It provides an indication of the position taken by most analysts polled by Thomson Reuters. The goal is to identify companies that benefit from the maximum of buy (or sell) recommendations.

A new fundamental score that we recently rolled out, which looks at both the dollar amount and number of insiders transacting, is also worth mentioning here. Our Insider Composite score for MR is 61.6 among energy peers. Scores above 50 (equivalent to no insider moves) imply that insiders are buying. We like this, as the only reason insiders buy is if their expectations for the company's' future are positive).

This Quantitative data is studied for outliers that may reflect risks or opportunities that should be explored further from an investment perspective if we are sufficiently interested. That work requires the study of corporate presentations and Management Discussion & Analysis (MD&A) from the EDGAR (SEC) and SEDAR (OSC) databases.

For the target company, which in this case is Montage Resources, we summarize our findings. We acknowledge that the MR Risk Score is a 5 (worst) and the Relative Price Trend is down. We consider MR to be a Non-Yield Stock, but we also rated it a Strong Buy for both Growth and Value considerations.

In our case study, it was the hard data that this week led us to taking an entry level position in Montage Resources in our Natural Resources portfolio. To this point, the relative price trend of the stock is down, which mitigated against taking a larger position. However, if the commodity price does improve, we expect the equity price to also improve, and we may then add to our weighting of MR or possibly another of the natural gas-weighted stocks that we study.

Based on the pure fundamental analysis above, Montage Resources is our best pick in the natural gas space. Our timing decision to move into the nat gas space is based on the wash-out in nat gas prices to multi-year lows, along with the decision from the Federal Reserve to let inflation run with precocious rate cuts. The commodities complex should feel tailwinds for the rest of 2019, as seen in both oil and metals prices this past week.

While we note above that Montage Resources is in a downtrend, we do see technical divergences forming with several oscillators. The RSI appears to be in positive divergence with price.

Source: eodhistoricaldata.com

The stochastic has also failed to make a lower low with the price.

Source: Eodhistoricaldata.com

Conclusion

In doing a full comparative fundamental analysis of the natural gas stocks, Montage Resources rose to the top. This is a play on beaten-down natural gas prices, which we expect to mean revert along with other commodity prices as the Fed stokes inflation. We are not recklessly picking a bottom here, but it is time to begin nibbling on these massively oversold nat gas companies.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MR. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.