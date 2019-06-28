A Solid Hedging Strategy Could Be Key To Weathering The Trade War

The impacts on U.S. growth and inflation have been benign so far, but economic growth could take a turn for the worse if trade negotiations falter.

Economic and Market Impacts of Ongoing Trade Tensions

Tariffs have not had much of a direct impact on the U.S. economy, at least not yet. While total exports account for 12% of U.S. GDP, exports to China are less than 1%. The most recent tariff threat, 5% on goods from Mexico, rattled markets, as Mexico is the third largest partner with the U.S. U.S inflation has remained tame as well, but it could certainly increase with a further escalation of tariffs. Corporate executives and Larry Kudlow (President Trump’s Chief Economic Advisor) have issued warnings that a deepening trade war could ultimately lead to higher prices for consumers. Ongoing uncertainty may also erode consumer optimism and business confidence, driving greater economic uncertainty and increased market volatility.

China appears to be feeling the brunt of the trade war pain recently. Buoyed by increased stimulus measures, Chinese equities started off 2019 strong. But they have tumbled in recent weeks. This year, through June 26, the Shanghai Composite has been nearly twice as volatile as the S&P 500 (24.3% versus 12.6% annualized volatility, respectively). In fact, while the S&P 500 has seen greatest single-day losses and gains this year of -2.5% and 3.4%, the Shanghai Composite has experienced single-day swings exceeding 5%. With few signs that these unpredictable conditions will abate any time soon, investors with exposed positions may want to have a variety of defensive positions prepared.

Inverse ETFs: A Flexible Hedging Tool for Challenging Markets

Portfolio management can be challenging under the highly-charged market conditions we have right now. Trying to time the market can be a losing strategy, especially during bouts of choppiness. You might find yourself selling in a down market, then missing out on a sharp rebound (such as we saw Q4 2018 into Q1 2019). In addition, given that this bull market is over 10 years old, investors may not want the potential tax implications of selling large equity positions with significant capital gains. Keep in mind you may need cash on hand, or to raise cash, to invest in inverse ETFs.

Hedging with inverse ETFs provides a flexible, rapidly-deployable defensive strategy that can be especially valuable in a strained and unpredictable market environment. Inverse ETFs have a “one-day” investment objective, and they are designed to move in the opposite direction of a benchmark or index. They offer multiple levels of exposure, which could be single inverse (-1x) or multiples of the inverse (-2x or -3x) on a daily basis.

Inverse ETFs exist for a wide range of benchmarks and across many segments of the market. While the majority of these ETFs are tied to major, broad-market equity indexes such as the S&P 500® and Nasdaq-100 Index®, numerous funds exist for specific geographical regions and even single countries that could be affected by current trade conditions. For example, many investors have exposure to emerging markets, but they may not realize that China alone accounts for 33% of the very popular ETF-benchmark, the MSCI Emerging Markets Index. Mexico, the most recent recipient of tariff threats, accounts for only 3% of the index. Investors who have international equity allocations that track this index may want to mitigate the effects of potential Chinese market drawdowns as a result of the trade war. Adding an inverse China ETF to their overall portfolio could be a valuable strategy for hedging out China-specific equity risks.

Remember the Impact of Compounding

If you intend to maintain an ongoing hedging strategy using inverse ETFs, it is critical to understand how compounding affects the performance of inverse ETFs when they are held for periods longer than one day. Because of the daily objective and the results of compounding, it’s unlikely an investor will receive an inverse ETF’s exact multiple times the benchmark’s return for periods longer than a single day. In trending periods, compounding can actually enhance returns, and in volatile periods, compounding may hurt returns. Generally speaking, the greater the multiple or more volatile an ETF’s benchmark, the more pronounced the effects of compounding are likely to be.

Conclusions

As the trade war and other market events play out, having ready access to an array of inverse ETFs to use as hedging tools may be a valuable investment strategy. Existing inverse ETFs cover a wide range of market segments potentially affected by trade conditions: broad-market domestic and international equities, single countries, sectors, currencies, commodities and fixed income. Single-inverse (-1x) ETFs are often used for portfolio hedging, and the impact of compounding on these funds is less than inverse ETFs with higher levels of market exposure (-2x or -3x). As with any leveraged or inverse strategy, it’s important to closely monitor your position, as frequently as daily.

