Lanny's July Dividend Stock Watch List

Even though the market can surge in a month, there is always an opportunity there.

It's hot, no doubt. The Cleveland Indians are on a roll this month and we are heading into the All Star Break soon. Further, we went through a drop on our rollercoaster stock market ride and are riding the hill back up in June! Similar to what they say as you hop in for the ride, you better buckle up! Though the stock market ride is not controllable, dividends and dividend stock opportunities are there. It's time to check out my dividend stock watch list.

Dividend stock watch list

Here is what the market did in the last 30 days, from the screen shot below:

The market went up 6% from May 31st through June 26th! How fast the tables can turn. Last month of May, we were watching the stock market drop, showing incredible opportunities. June was the complete opposite. The surge down was just as fast as the surge up. Why did this occur? Well, further trade talks and tweets continued from our President, popping the markets up. Secondly, the Fed announced a freeze to the Fed Funds rate. There is (close to) an 85-100% probability of a rate cut in July. This can mean serious headwinds for your investment portfolio and your mortgage.

However, there is always an opportunity. It takes patience. It also takes sticking to your strategy. Further, using our Dividend Diplomat Stock Screener helps identify those opportunities. It also scopes out those that aren't undervalued.

Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Now, they do not have the most dividend growth history in the books. However, their dividend increases have been more than stellar. In addition, their payout ratio and growth rate, tied in with their current yield, is incredible. They currently yield 2.50% with a payout ratio of 21% and a recent dividend growth rate of 15%. The dividend growth rate is preceded by a plethora of 50% dividend increases, so let's stay conservative with 15%.

In addition, they did not mess with the Boeing Max 737 Jets. Their customers flown have been record-setting, showing they are having a significant year, on all fronts. I recently wrote an article on why they are the most well-positioned airline and these metrics support the statement. At current prices, their P/E is approximately 8.50. Talk about undervalued.

Kroger Company (NYSE:KR)

Here is the curveball baby! I am talking about a big grocery store in Kroger. It's been years since I've purchased them and the one time this occurred, they were at $21.00 per share. The recent price point is $21.43. Therefore, no real price movement and there have been two dividend increases. The recent increase was 12% and the year before this was 4.2%.

The payout ratio is only 26%, which allows me to believe that the dividend increases will continue for the foreseeable future. In addition, they currently yield higher than Delta above, at 2.61%. Further, they have been expanding and becoming a "smarter" grocery store in the Northeast/Midwest region. I would be interested at these levels, especially knowing that a dividend increase could be coming…today.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG)

Finally, a dividend aristocrat and they were on my list last month. They have been paying dividends for over 45+ years and are now yielding over 4.25%, based on price activity during June 26th. Leggett & Platt is in almost every bedding product and they also are in quite a bit of product for the automotive industry. They've been through all economic cycles and one has to like that type of experience for a company.

The forward earnings expectation is $2.47 and their Price to Earnings is at 15. They are rocking a 4.25% dividend yield and the recent dividend increase was at 5.26%. However, I believe that dividend growth rate will be the same, if not less, for a few years. The reason being, the payout ratio is over 60%, which we try to stay away from.

Sticking to my strategy from last month, I would be interested in them in the $35 range. For a more full analysis, I wrote a piece on them on Seeking Alpha.

Dividend Stock Watch List Conclusion

I currently only own all 3, but these 3 are not sizable positions. Delta would be the largest position, at barely over $3,000 in my portfolio. I would be interested in all 3, to say the least. Further, all companies above pass the Dividend Diplomat Stock Screener Metrics. Therefore, what's not to love? The only "iffy" position is LEG's payout ratio and that's based on an forward estimate.

Here is a point that I'll make. Even though the market can surge in a month, there is always an opportunity there. One has to run their metrics that they like and find the undervalued dividend stock in the mix. The 3 dividend companies above - Delta, Leggett & Platt, as well as Kroger - aren't every day names that you see on watch lists and purchase articles. Guess what? That is okay!

Stick to your investment strategy and dividend stocks will be there. As always, good luck and happy investing everyone!

- Lanny

Editor’s Note: The summary bullets for this article were chosen by Seeking Alpha editors.