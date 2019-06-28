Natural Gas Leaking, An Explosion May Be Looming. (Video)

In this video Garrett goes over a number of individual energy stocks that have a significant focus on natural gas and/or natural gas shipping. Natural gas futures, tracked by The United States Natural Gas ETF, LP (UNG)* fell 56% from the November high. Oil futures actually topped a bit early and shaved off nearly 45% from October to December, but UNG has continued to drift lower. This has put tremendous pressure on many names in the Energy sector and adjacent spaces.

The structure of Natural Gas can count as a large expanded flat from the end of 2016. While it is possible this is more bullish, it is prudent to consider it a B-wave setting up for only a measured move higher. Even just a measured move though would be proportionate to the 142% rally NatGas saw off the 2016 low. We project NG futures into the 5s over the next 24 months if this 2.20 region can hold.

While we have some concerns that oil and the SPDRs Select Sector Energy ETF (XLE) might be setting up for a break of the May lows and go on to invalidate any immediate bullish potential off December, some names with more focus on natural gas look interesting here. Range Resources Corp (RRC) has lost 93% since its 2014 high. It still has room to extend lower toward 5.50-5.30 region, but the move down counts nicely as a larger abc correction. Further more the 5.50 region is a 61.8% Fibonacci retrace of the very large five waves up off the April 2000 low. This makes for a perfect cycle degree "I-II", potentially setting up for the start of a IIIrd wave that could easily last a decade or two. Merely the normal target region for wave one of that larger third is +450% from here.

Teekay LNG Partners LP (TGP) has a nice "A-B" structure off the 2016 low that fits in-line with the potential in both natural gas and oil. It also has a decent move off the December low. However, the move clearly counts as only three waves up so that makes it highly probable that any C-wave up will be an Ending Diagonal ("ED"). Based on the size of the move so far it would make the most sense for this to be just a smaller A-B of (1), likely trying to start a C-wave toward 17/18 and then getting another consolidation as (2) of the ED.

Golar LNG Limited (GLNG) like TGP is a liquid natural gas shipper. It has a similar Leading Diagonal structure off the 2016 low, but where TGP counts as only an "A-B" GLNG can be a Primary 1-2 in the start of a larger cycle degree wave III more like RRC. However, it may not yet have bottomed in the wave 2 retrace even though it is now at the ideal 61.8% Fibonacci retrace. A measured move off support projects over 270% into 2021.

GasLog Partners LP (GLOP) is a midstream. Its' ticker sounds like something out of a Dr. Seuss book, but the chart off the 2016 low is much cleaner than it sounds. The clear five wave up and three waves down to a 38.2% Fibonacci retrace should be given the benefit of the doubt as being a Primary 1-2 setup like that of GLNG, and perhaps ever stronger as it does not rely on a Leading Diagonal. Merely the intermediate degree wave (1) of the potential Primary 3 projects up to the 32 region, and it is thus far holding a 1-2 start of that off the December low.

GasLog Ltd (GLOG) is the shipping counter-part to GLOP. Another strong Primary degree 1-2 here, but similar to GLNG it does not have a clear five waves down inside the Intermediate degree (C-wave) so it might yet need a "4-5" lower. It is currently resting right at the 38.2% retrace like its land-based brother above so the is certainly room for lower inside the ideal consolidation zone.

As Seeking Alpha's Jignesh Mehta points out there is still negative news and sentiment in this sector most recently with natural gas inventory builds coming in under consensus. Additional, the shift in traders attention toward the leverage and/or inverse ETFs: DGAZ, UGAZ, BOIL, KOLD says to us that investors sentiment toward these names is like somewhere past Depression, and hovering in the Apathy-Indifference region. Ripe for a reversal.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.