Norbord's Price Decline Not Justified By Fundamentals

Norbord (OSB) is currently the largest producer of oriented strand board in the world with just under $2 billion in assets. Oriented strand board is used in home construction and repair as well as specialty home applications. The company trades on the NYSE and is based in Canada with about half of its mills in Canada and the other half located primarily in the U.S. southeast. It also has a few plants in the UK and one in Belgium. The company has seen sales grow just over 8% on average since 2018, with only one negative year in 2015, and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of only 7.6. On top of that, it has an estimated dividend yield this year of at least 5% based on previous dividend payments and Q1 results.

We believe the company is an excellent long-term buy due to its low valuation given long-term growth potential and recent shift toward financial shareholder value. While the company may have begun the year on a poor footing, it will likely see better performance throughout the rest of the year and in years to come.

Price Action is Supportive

We will begin by looking at Norbord stock's price trends since the beginning of 2016:

Source: Yahoo Finance

The stock was on a very strong upward trend from the beginning of 2016 to last fall with an extremely high average yearly return just over 40%. Since its high in September, the stock crashed by 50% to its bottom roughly three weeks ago.

Clearly, this company is very volatile and is only suited for investors who plan to hold for a long period of time or are highly risk-tolerant. That said, as we have been writing about, fears in the home construction industry seem highly overdone. The large drop in the industry's stocks last fall seems to be more of a knee-jerk reaction by investors who got burned in the last recession than a fundamental cause for concern. Feel free to give our above article a read for more information on what we believe to be the positive economic backdrop for home construction

Strong and Improving Balance Sheet

The large drop in the stock could only be justified if the company had bit off more leverage than it can chew. This does not seem to be the case. Here are our financial health metrics we have gathered. Note the rise in our aggregated solvency and liquidity scores.

Data Source: Yahoo Finance

The company has very high cash flow coverage of about one while total liabilities to assets of about 0.58 and debt to assets of 0.33. These are very typical values for the industry and are low by historical standards. The company has a more than adequate current ratio and interest coverage. Its quick ratio is below one which is very typical for high inventory businesses such as this, but it is one smaller area of concern. In the case of a very rapid drop in demand for home construction, the company could struggle, though the probability of this appears to be more than priced into its very low valuation.

A Look at Earnings and Valuation

If last year's earnings are used, the company currently has a PE ratio of 7.52, an EV/EBITDA of 4.48, and an EV/EBIT of 5.84. That said, 2018 was likely a bit of an exceptional one-off year that may be expected in years to come, but is less likely in 2019 as a slowdown in Canadian construction demand and poor weather have rocked the company. Earnings this year are likely to be about half of what they were last year as both wildfires and floods have caused the company to temporarily shut down a few of its mills in North America. In May the fires in Alberta caused the company to temporarily shut down its mill which was finally reopened earlier this June. Unfortunately, it also had to indefinitely shut down a mill in British Columbia this month, citing shortages and high prices caused by the pine beetle epidemic.

If anything, the company's very poor recent string of luck is a cause to buy its stock. Many investors seem to only be considering the stock's value this year and not in years to come. Earnings, dividends, and stock buybacks will most likely all be lower this year, but unless the recent poor North American weather lasts forever, earnings will recover, and the firm's low valuation will be corrected. Most importantly, the drop in earnings is not due to managerial mismanagement but uncontrollable exogenous factors.

If you are curious, feel free to look at our valuation metrics since 2016 for the company. Note the high level of our relative historical valuations score (higher the better):

Excellent Shareholder Orientation

The company currently achieves a gross profit margin of 26%, which is roughly the median for its sector. However, it has a very high EBIT margin of about 20% compared to 10% for the industry. The company has shifted its focus toward higher margin specialty products over the past two quarters. As mentioned in its quarterly report, it has also been focusing on reducing raw material waste to minimize effects from fluctuations in the price of wood, resin, wax, and energy. Over time this should help the company improve its gross profit margin to above that of its industry.

Most importantly, the company has achieved a stellar return on total capital of just over 18% compared to the sector median of only 4.6%. As investors, this is very important as it shows the company is much more shareholder oriented than the rest of the industry. Last year, it reinvested 210 million of its 600 million in operating earnings into property plant and equipment. It also returned a very high 411 million in the form of dividends and 98 million in repurchase of common shares. While a 20% dividend return is great, the company may have overdone it with a 113 million drop in cash reserves that does put it at some risk in events such as this year where the company may need to borrow to keep adequate cash on hand. Still, it is a major plus to see that thus far the firm wants to reward shareholders by improving its margins and paying as high dividends as possible without the usual financial manipulation of taking out loans to buy back shares.

Risks and Rewards

The primary risk is that the company's stock is volatile and will be harmed in the event of a recession that harms the North American housing industry. That said, unlike many construction-related firms in 2008, the company is not over levered and a sell-off should only act as a buying opportunity for long-term investors.

The secondary risk we see is poor weather. As showcased this year, the company is highly exposed to weather events. Floods or hurricanes in the U.S. south or wildfires in Canada have been shown to cause costly temporary plant closures. You could say this is a double-edged sword because weather events that manage to close plants will most likely boost demand for OSB for repair and reconstruction purposes in the exact areas where plants are harmed.

All said, a long-term investor who is willing to accept one year of surprisingly low dividends or a recession-caused sell-off will likely be greatly rewarded over years to come. The company is trading at a very steep discount, particularly when long-term growth potential is considered. We give the company a year-end price target of $30 barring a significant economic shock. After that we expect it to trade at a more fair valuation of twice its current level (given long-term earnings potential), which gives us a long-term (over one year) price target of $40 or higher.

Disclosure: I am/we are long OSB. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.