Prologis: Favorable Outlook But Premium Valuation

Investment Thesis

Prologis (PLD) delivered solid Q1 2019 earnings with top and bottom line growth. The REIT continues to perform well, thanks to strong demand for industrial properties. Looking forward, this strong demand is expected to continue, thanks to the rise of e-commerce. The top and bottom lines should continue to grow in 2019 and 2020, thanks to favorable leasing spread in its markets. In addition, the company has an active development pipeline that should contribute to its funds from operations incrementally in the next few years. However, the shares are currently trading at a premium. We think a pullback will provide a better entry point.

Data by YCharts

Recent Developments: Q1 2019 Highlights

Prologis delivered another solid quarter of growth in Q1 2019. The company's total revenues increased from $694 million in Q1 2018 to $772 million in Q1 2019. Similarly, its core funds from operation also increased from $443 million in Q1 2018 to $474 million in Q1 2109.

(Source: Q1 2019 Supplemental Financial Report)

Earnings and Growth Outlook

E-commerce will continue to drive future growth

Tenants that are related to distribution and e-commerce sectors represent nearly 80% of Prologis’ net rentable area. The rise of e-commerce and the demand for fast delivery has created strong demand for warehouses and fulfillment centres where the company has a large exposure. As can be seen from the chart below, e-commerce sales in the past 10 years have grown at a compound annual growth rate of about 15% annually. The growth in e-commerce has resulted in strong demand for industrial properties as many businesses set up warehouse locations and distribution centers to meet the demand of shipping.

(Source: Duke Realty Presentation)

This is exactly what PwC’s latest report states:

With increased need for last-mile delivery and e-commerce facilities, logistics and fulfillment continue to be a major opportunity for creating value. As tenants look for increasingly larger spaces, vacancy rates are tightening and rents are rising.”

Looking forward, we think e-commerce sales growth rate will remain robust. In addition, consumers increasingly demand quick delivery once they ordered their products online (e.g., within 24 hours). In order to satisfy the demand, the need for more warehouse and distribution centers closer to customers will not diminish anytime soon. As an article published by National Real Estate Investor states:

We are likely still in the middle stages of building out the necessary infrastructure to continue to meet growing consumer demand and thus the industrial sector likely continues to expand (albeit at a much slower pace) even in the face of a minor recession.”

This should provide some tailwind for Prologis, as demand will remain robust.

Strong market fundamentals in its markets

The strong industrial property demand has resulted in low vacancy rate in different markets. As can be seen from the three charts below, the average vacancy rate dipped to a record low in the past few decades in the U.S. In other markets such as Europe and Asia, where Prologis has high exposures, vacancy rates also remain low.

(Source: Investor Presentation)

Favorable leasing spread

The strong demand in Prologis’ industrial properties has also resulted in favorable leasing spreads across its portfolio. Management indicated in the conference call that its leasing spread between in-places and markets rents are now more than 15%. In fact, this spread also widened a bit in the last quarter. This is evident in its cash rent change growth rate of 10.8% in Q1 2019. This was 160 basis points higher than Q1 2018’s 9.2% growth rate. We expect this favorable leasing spread trend to continue in the rest of 2019 and well into 2020.

Development portfolio

Prologis has an active development pipeline of projects. These projects are expected to result in a total of 50.96 million square feet of gross leasable areas. These projects have an attractive estimated weighted average stabilized yield of 4.9%. The completion cost is expected to be $1.25 billion. Once completed, these projects should significantly increase its leasable area, which is currently about 145 million square feet.

(Source: Q1 2019 Supplemental Financial Report)

Investment grade balance sheet

Prologis has an investment grade balance sheet with excellent credit ratings (Moody’s: A3; S&P: A-). The company’s debt-to-adjusted EBITDA ratio of 4.3x is better than its peer Duke Realty’s (DRE) 4.8x. Prologis also has a high fixed charge coverage ratio of 7.0x. This is much higher than Duke Realty’s 5.0x. Its weighted average interest rate of 2.7% is also low. Prologis’ strong balance sheet will help support its rich development pipeline.

(Source: Q1 2019 Supplemental Financial Report)

Valuation Analysis

Prologis estimates it will generate about $3.20-3.26 of core funds from operations per share in 2019. Using the midpoint of its guidance, the company’s price-to-2019 FFO is about 24.7x. This is significantly higher than Duke Realty’s 21.9x.

A growing 2.5%-yielding dividend

Prologis currently pays a quarterly dividend of $0.53 per share. This is equivalent to a dividend yield of about 2.5%. The company has increased its dividend every year since 2015. In the past 5 years, its dividend yield has been in the range of 2.5-4%. Hence, the current dividend yield of 2.5% is towards the low end of its 5-year yield range.

Data by YCharts

Risks and Challenges

Supply and demand risk

Demand and supply are among the factors that investors need to consider when investing in industrial REITs (and other types of REITs as well). Light industrial buildings are not difficult to build. Hence, a lengthy period of short supply may trigger lots of development activities. This may result in excessive supply quickly.

Global macroeconomic risk

Since Prologis has properties worldwide, the company is also exposed to macroeconomic risks associated with geopolitical tensions and trades. A full-blown trade war has the potential to derail the global economy and result in diminishing demand for industrial properties.

Investor Takeaway

Prologis should be able to continue its growth trajectory, thanks to strong demand for industrial properties and favorable leasing spreads in its markets. The company pays a growing dividend with a dividend yield of 2.5%. However, its shares are trading at a premium. Given its strong growth profile, any pullback will provide a good entry point.

