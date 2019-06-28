Industry Leader Vail Resorts Continues With Strong Growth

While global growth worries exist, Vail is less vulnerable to manufacturing and trade where most of the weakness has been while consumer spending remains relatively strong.

The ski resort company Vail Resorts (MTN) recently reported earnings on June 6th, 2019 after the market closed. The positive fundamentals sent shares higher by almost 9 percent in the following trading day. The gains reversed a tepid month of trading in May and tested a near-term resistance point above previous highs. Despite breaking beyond $240, shares of MTN dropped back below $230 in trading on June 24th, 2019 returning the trend back to consolidation. Once again, the question becomes whether MTN’s technical will break out with short-term bullishness or if it will revert back to a longer-term bearish trend set by a resistance point in late November 2018.

Given the nature of its business, MTN’s most vital quarters are over the winter season which has just come to a close. In the third quarter of its fiscal year, MTN reported an all-time high EPS of $7.15 after reporting another extremely profitable quarter in Q2 at $5.01. Both results beat Wall Street expectations strongly and helped spur favorable trading in after hours. Revenue growth was also solid at low-to-mid teens for both quarters. Its performance against Wall Street estimates was good but not as spectacular with a revenue miss in Q3 and only a slight beat in Q4.

In owning this stock, investors get the opportunity to have a piece of the largest skiing resort firms with access to skier markets across the globe. In a survey of skiers aged 21-65 with at least $50,000 in household income conducted by Vail, the company found that five of its brands rated in the top six in the brand awareness category. Now after acquiring three quality resorts in Australia, the company is seeing its international status improve as its portfolio grows.

MTN’s performance over the last winter season (which just ended) was solid despite relatively unfavorable weather conditions at the beginning of the season. For the third fiscal quarter, Skier visits increased 14.3 percent paying slightly more, 1.8 percent, on average per ticket. The improvement in margins led to EBITDA gains of 14.4 percent over the last year. On an even more positive note, those gains were driven by solid performance in its acquired resorts in North America: Stevens Pass and Triple Peaks (Stowe, Okemo, and Mt. Sunapee), according to management. The outperformance there should continue to cover the integration expenses that come with the acquisition.

As the winter ends, sales for the next season start to begin in preparation for the new 2019-2020 season of skiing. The early season results came out better than expected with year-over-year volume growth of 9 percent and year-over-year revenue growth of 13 percent. The impressive growth is the result of MTN pushing for a strategy of “advance commitment” where it can replace lift ticket sales with seasonal pass sales. MTN continued to promote its Epic season ticket sales which allow guests to customize ski trips for the next season with a global assortment of ski locations. In the end, this hedges sales against weather variability and leads to higher guest satisfaction according to destination guest responses.

The advancement of the season pass strategy is supported by MTN’s data-driven marketing. MTN boasts a destination skier count of over 7.2 million over five years and claims it has tracked almost half of them in its Vail Resorts database. The extensive information is useful, but combined with the company’s status as the clear leader in its industry with few comparable competitors, the data is invaluable. With monopoly like powers, MTN can design pricing to optimize profitability with its extensive offerings in the Epic system. This also results in relatively inelastic destination visitor demand since they will be forced to choose from the pass offerings that MTN provides with few alternatives.

Macroeconomically, MTN looks to be on the stronger side of the economy. In the United States especially, consumer spending looks to be the least affected by trade tensions and supply chain disruption. General personal consumption trends in the US show personal consumption expenditures (PCE) dropping to 4.5 percent in 2018 Q4 and 4.2 percent in 2019 Q4, likely just slight normalizations from Trump tax cuts in late 2017 nudging up 2018 data. The smaller categories related to MTN recreation goods and services also remained relatively solid following the same path. Meanwhile, manufacturing and industrial metrics were more disappointing. FRED reported industrial production year-over-year growth of 3.0 percent in 2019 Q1, down from 5.1 percent in 2018 Q3. The ISM PMI index for the US dropped to the lowest point since 2016.

The main uncertainty in MTN’s future is the performance of its international operations. Management reported “relative weakness in international visitation” which contradicted the growth in domestic operations. In particular, management pointed out the Whistler resort where they saw a “moderation” in the expansion that was seen after the acquisition of the resort. While domestic performance should always be enough to hide weakness in this area, the fact that MTN has added locations in many different global markets, Australia, UK, and Germany, suggests the company is dedicated to its international growth. In the end, variability in the international operations could lead to complications to MTN’s strong growth story especially with the United States looking like a more solid economy versus the rest of the world.

MTN is the leader in its industry which gives it the ability to operate freely in its operations. With low-to-mid teens growth and several expansions in its offerings, the ski company is reaching more visitors every year providing it with the opportunity to fine-tune its strategy through data-driven marketing. Acquisitions and aggressive strategy can always lead to weakness as seen in a moderation of its international business, so investors should be sure to monitor integration costs and the performance of new assets.

The company has yet to succumb to that weakness. The key for investors is getting MTN for as cheap as possible. After its strong EPS beat, MTN’s price-to-earnings ratio currently sits at around 30.0x which is attractive compared to some relatively similar companies (since MTN is unique): Hilton (HLT) 36.7x, Las Vegas Sands (LVS) 29.2x, and MGM Resorts (MGM) 58.8x. With this in mind, MTN should be a solid buy at this level. Analyst targets see the stock rising to almost $250 with an average price target at $248.90, so the institutional side is in agreement.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.