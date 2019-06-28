MORL-MRRL Spread Hits An All-Time High. Opportunities In The 20%+ Current Yield ETNs

The deviation between MORL and its net indicative (asset) value is at an all-time high. That does not mean that it is not possible for the deviation to go higher.

Arbitrage in The 2x Leveraged High-Yield ETN Sector

As described in my July 11, 2013, Seeking Alpha article, "A Depression With Benefits: The Macro Case For mREITs," my macroeconomic rationale for investing in UBS ETRACS Monthly Pay 2X Leveraged Mortgage REIT ETN (MORL) - the only 2X-leveraged mREIT ETN in existence at that time - was based on the premise that government policies shifting the tax burden from the rich and onto the middle class results in much more funds being available for investment relative to productive uses for those investable funds. That tends to put downward pressure on interest rates.

After UBS AG (UBS) created UBS ETRACS Monthly Pay 2X Leveraged Mortgage REIT ETN Series B (MRRL), which is essentially an identical twin to MORL, I bought some MRRL. For a short while, Fidelity allowed purchases of MRRL after they stopped allowing purchases of MORL and the other UBS 2x Leveraged High-Yield ETNs. In other brokerage accounts, I would buy either MORL or MRRL, whichever was cheaper. Initially, trading was very thin in MRRL. This allowed MRRL to trade either above or below MORL for short periods, as it hit air pockets. There were a few times when the spread between MORL and MRRL approached $0.20, and I was able to switch back and forth between them.

Until September 6, 2018, MORL and MRRL usually traded very close to each other and to their net indicative (asset) value, which is identical for both. The price relationship between MORL and MRRL changed after September 6, 2018. UBS then announced that they would no longer issue any new shares of MORL. While typically called "shares", ETNs are actually notes. The price of MRRL has continued to closely track net asset value since that announcement. However, MORL began trading far above MRRL (and the net asset value of both). The spread between MORL and MRRL eventually widened out to $0.97 on September 17, 2018.

This enormous spread prompted my article: Sell MORL, Buy MRRL which included:

...Just because MORL can possibly trade at a significant premium to net asset value does not mean that it should. This is especially true since the identical twin MRRL is still available at very close to net asset value. There may be some sort of a short-squeeze occurring in MORL. These are dangerous to participate in from either side. However, some short-term traders may want to get involved. For investors who own high yielding 2X leveraged ETNs for the very high current yields. If they are making a new purchase, MRRL is a better buy than MORL at present prices. Those that own MORL may want to take advantage of the historic spread and sell MORL and use the proceeds to buy MRRL...

The spread between MORL and MRRL narrowed dramatically soon after the article appeared on Seeking Alpha. The spread has bounced around since then, with MORL generally trading higher than MRRL, but until recently not approaching the spread levels seen on Friday, September 17, 2018, and on Monday, September 20, 2018, prior to the article appearing on Seeking Alpha.

Chart I below shows the MORL - MRRL spread for the period after September 6, 2018. As of June 26, 2019, the spread was at an all-time high of $1.45. This deviation of MORL from MRRL is best thought of as a deviation of MORL from its net indicative (asset) value. Since MRRL is being created and can be redeemed by professionals at net indicative (asset) value, MRRL always trades very close to MORL and MRRL's net indicative (asset) value. The deviation of MORL from net indicative (asset) value, also drives the spread between MORL and the Credit Suisse X-Links Monthly Pay 2x Leveraged Mortgage REIT ETN (REML), and the spread between MORL and UBS ETRACS Monthly Pay 2x Leveraged US Small Cap High Dividend ETN Series B (SMHB).

Generally, an investor now initiating or adding to a position in UBS ETRACS Monthly Pay 2X Leveraged Mortgage REIT ETNs either MORL or MRRL should buy whichever one is cheaper at the time. That has been MRRL for at least the last nine months. Likewise, a seller that owned both, should sell the higher priced one. That has been MORL for at least the last nine months. A trader trying to arbitrage the spread between might attempt to buy MORL when the spread was very close to the low end of a range, with the hope of reversing into MRRL at some later date when the spread was higher.

Those investors that already own MORL have a more complex situation. Anytime one sells MORL and uses the proceeds to buy MRRL, they pick up yield and value as long as the price of MORL exceeds that of MRRL. However, they give up the opportunity of selling MORL at an even higher spread at a later date. One method of addressing the timing issue is basing the trades on the standard deviation of the spread. From the period September 7, 2018, through to June 26, 2019, shown on Chart I above, the average value of the MORL - MRRL spread was $0.496. The highest spread was $1.45, and the lowest -$0.11. The standard deviation was 0.359. If we assume that the spreads are normally distributed, then 95% of the time the spread should be within about 2 standard deviations from the mean. Thus, when the spread exceeds (2 x 0.359) + 0.496 = 1.21, it would appear an attractive point to sell MORL and use the proceeds to buy MRRL. On June 26, 2019, the spread was of $1.45, that represented 2.658 standard deviations from the mean. The probability for an event occurring 2.658 standard deviations or more from the mean, if the occurrences are normally distributed, is 0.0039. That means it could be expected to occur only 1 in 256 times.

It would seem to be a good idea to not execute all of your position at one time as long as you have a large enough MORL position that transaction costs are not a significant issue. Likewise, if your position is so large that executing all of you position at one time would result in only partial fills at various prices, it would also seem to be a good idea to not execute all of your position at one time.

The index upon which ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged US Small Cap High Dividend ETN (SMHD) and SMHB are based has a fairly large number of mREITs that are also in MORL, MRRL and REML . While MORL and SMHD can trade significantly above their net indicative (asset) values. MRRL and SMHB cannot trade significantly above their net indicative (asset) values, as long as new notes are being created. This presents an opportunity for holders of MORL to switch into SMHB and pick up yield and value. This may be of particular interest to those who hold MORL in accounts at Fidelity. Fidelity does not allow new purchases of MRRL, but it does allow new purchases of SMHB and REML. My Seeking Alpha Article dated June 26, 2019 discussed trading out of MORL and into REML, and the specific issues that arise because the ex-dividend dates of MORL and REML are not always the same. That is not an issue with trades involving selling MORL and buying MRRL or SMHB, which all have the same ex-dividend dates

Trading between MORL and SMHB is risk arbitrage, as opposed to the essentially risk-less arbitrage involved in trading between MORL and MRRL or SMHD and SMHB. Since MORL and SMHB only have some but not all components in common, there will be drift between the two, separate from the relationship between MORL and its net indicative (asset) values. The objective in trading out of MORL and SMHB is to sell a note that is trading significantly above net indicative (asset) values and into ones that are priced very close to net indicative (asset) values. Arbitrage occurs when the two things being traded are similar and are expected to move similarly. Riskless arbitrage involves trading things that are essentially identical such as MORL and MRRL. Risk arbitrage involves non-identical but related things like MORL and SMHB. There are various parameters that can be used to quantify the relationship between MORL and SMHB. One parameter is the difference between SMHB and MORL. That is shown below in Chart II.

Chart II

If you sold MORL on December 24, 2018, at $11.70 and bought SMHB at $16.98 for a difference of $5.28, you could have reversed it on January 2, 2019, when MORL closed at $13.65 and SMHB at $21.92, a difference of $5.28. However, a substantial part of the increase in the SMHB - MORL spread could be attributed to the sharp increase in both SMHB and MORL over that period. To eliminate movement in the spread caused by changes in the magnitude of both, the spread could be divided by SMHB. That is shown below in Chart III.

Chart III

The one thing that is certain about the 2X Leveraged ETNs is that eventually they will be worth net indicative (asset) value. For the series: (SMHB - MORL)/SMHB, the observed standard deviation is 0.055, and the mean is 0.284. Thus, the mean minus two standard deviations is 0.284 - (2 x 0.055) = 0.174. That suggests that when the value of (SMHB - MORL)/SMHB is less than 0.174 is a good day for selling MORL and buying SMHB.

On June 26, 2019, the value of (SMHB - MORL)/SMHB was 0.1264, that represented 2.867 standard deviations from the mean. The probability for an event occurring 2.867 standard deviations or more from the mean, if the occurrences are normally distributed is 0.0021. That means it could be expected to occur only 1 in 476 times.

Prospects for the 2X Leveraged mREIT ETNs

The consensus now is that the next move by the Federal Reserve will be to lower rates. In my first Seeking Alpha article published on June 21, 2013 Federal Reserve Actually Propping Up Interest Rates: What This Means For mREITs I set forth a proposition that contrary to the widely held belief that the Federal Reserve was artificially depressing interest rates, it was actually preventing them from falling even more than their then very low levels.

MORL and later MRRL and the Credit Suisse X-Links Monthly Pay 2x Leveraged Mortgage REIT ETN (REML) have been the primary instruments by which I have attempted to utilize my longer-term macroeconomic interest rate outlook to manage a portfolio constrained to only include securities with 15%+ current yields. My interest rate outlook was additionally, and still is, based on the premise that contrary to the opinion of most financial market participants, the Federal Reserve has been and still is keeping interest rates higher than what a free-market outcome would indicate. There has been a very large degree of uncertainty regarding the possible events and factors that could influence the outlook for mREITs and the 2x Leveraged High-Yield mREIT ETNs. Some potential risks appear to have diminished, while some have intensified. While my view regarding the Federal Reserve propping up interest rates has not been universally adopted, the Federal Reserve has stated that they do not plan on increasing rates any time soon, and many observers are predicting that the next move by the Federal Reserve will be to lower rates.

The greatest risk associated with the 2X-leveraged mREIT-based ETNs is interest rate risk. Higher long-term rates are a two-edged sword for leveraged mREITs like AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC). Higher long-term rates reduce the value of their mortgage portfolio and thus the book value of the shares. The other side of the two-edged sword is that higher long-term rates and lower prices of mortgage securities provide an opportunity for mREITs to reinvest the monthly principal payments they receive in higher-yielding mortgage securities. A highly leveraged mREIT with, say, 9-to-1 leverage and CPR of 11% would be generating new cash available for reinvestment from prepayments of principal each year approximately equal to the entire equity of the mREIT. The flip side of that two-edged sword is that lower long-term interest rates reduce the coupon income on new mortgage-backed securities bought by the mREITs. We are already seeing some dividend cuts resulting from that effect.

Higher short-term rates are unambiguously negative for the mREITs. The mREITs themselves borrow money to finance their holdings of mortgage-backed securities. Higher interest rates reduce the ability of the mREITs to pay dividends since higher rates increase their interest expense. Additionally, 2X-leveraged mREIT-based ETNs implicitly borrow at some LIBOR-based rate which provides the 2X leverage, and thus higher interest rates reduce the dividends that 2X-leveraged mREIT-based ETNs pay. While typically called dividends, the monthly payments from the 2X-leveraged mREIT-based ETNs are technically distributions of interest payments on the ETN notes based on the dividends paid by the underlying mREITs that comprise the index, pursuant to the terms of the indenture.

The relationship between interest rates and the Federal budget deficit has been a matter of concern for many decades. Clearly, borrowing by the US Treasury to finance the deficit tends to put upward pressure on interest rates. A related classic risk is that which occurs when the Federal Reserve acts to punish what it perceives as bad government policy, by raising rates. From the late 1970s until, arguably 2007, the Federal Reserve at times, used monetary policy to dissuade politicians from what the Federal Reserve considers profligate fiscal policy. The term "bond market vigilantes" referred to financial market participants who voted with their money against the inflationary impacts of government deficits by selling treasury securities. However, it was the Federal Reserve that took on the major role of punishing politicians when it considered fiscal policy too inflationary.

The situation with Iran is extremely difficult to predict. It appears that Iran is playing their extremely weak hand, with great skill. This contrasts with Trump's squandering much of the American advantages of overwhelming military and economic power, previously amplified by strong series alliances.

All of Iran's moves so far seem to be well thought out. Iran is slowly increasing its uranium enrichment, and will exceed the levels specified in the 2015 Nuclear Agreement. If the 2015 Nuclear Agreement was still intact with American still adhering to it, Iran would not now be increasing its uranium enrichment. World opinion now is mostly that Trumps' withdrawn 2015 Nuclear Agreement and punishing economic sanctions against Iran, have left Iran with little choice now, but to take some action. Trump and others' view that sanctions would force Iran to quickly renegotiate a new deal were very unrealistic and are now putting Trump in a very poor position.

Trump's critics and opponents will be pointing out that Iran is now increasing its uranium enrichment as a direct result of Trump's withdrawal from the 2015 Nuclear Agreement. Trump knows that if a shooting war with Iran occurs, he will be blamed for all American losses and for causing a war that could have been avoided simply by adhering to the Nuclear Agreement. A major point made by opponent of the 2015 Nuclear Agreement, was that at its expiration Iran could have resumed uranium enrichment. A costly war would emphasize the fact that but-for Trump's withdrawal from the 2015 Nuclear Agreement, that war could have been avoided. When the 2015 Nuclear Agreement expired in the future, if necessary, that could be dealt with by a united front of all of the signatories to 2015 Nuclear Agreement.

Iran has played its very weak hand smartly, by signaling that any war will be very costly. First, Iran demonstrated that it can attack targets such as oil tankers, in such a way that it cannot be definitely proved that Iran was responsible. Next, Iran shot down a $176 million RQ-4 Global Hawk surveillance drone. American military forces and their allies are still fighting opponents Afghanistan, Iraq and Syria as well a minor actions in Africa. A great advantage that American military forces and their allies have, is provided by surveillance drones. The Taliban, Al-Qaida, Isis and other enemies would have loved to shoot down a Global Hawk surveillance drone, and thus possibly, temporarily deny American military forces the great advantage the Global Hawk provides. However, shooting down a Global Hawk was far beyond their capabilities, as the RQ-4 flies far above the range of ordinary anti-aircraft weapons .

Iran signaled that it can shoot down RQ-4 Global Hawks. Iran says it was over Iranian territorial waters at the time. The Americans say it was in international waters. Many nations that in the past would automatically accept America's version of such events, have expressed doubt as to which side is correct. This illustrates the degree that Trump has reduced America's credibility in the world. To the extent that the Global Hawk was further from Iran, than Iran asserts, it suggests that Iran can shoot down Global Hawks at a greater distance from its territory. This demonstrates that any ground war in Iran will likely have to be fought without some of the advantages that Global Hawk provides against less sophisticated opponents.

If America's allies were even considering aiding an effort to invade Iran, this makes them less likely to participate in such a potentially costly undertaking. While, Iran's military is no match for even America without any allies, invading and occupying Iran could make the fiasco of the second US-Iraq war look like a picnic. Military experts are almost unanimous that the only way to eliminate Iran's nuclear capability would require forces on the ground. Simply employing air strikes, armed drones and/or missiles could not assure the destruction of the hundreds of well-hidden underground nuclear facilities.

There are a number of risks to the financial markets that were not much on anyone's radar a few years ago. These include protectionism. All trade restrictions result in "dead-weight loss," which occurs when the benefits to the favored entities are always less than the costs to the many losers who pay higher prices. On balance, this makes the entire population poorer. Protectionism would result in higher input costs and shift the aggregate supply curve to the left. The resulting higher inflation would inevitably increase interest rates and depress economic activity.

A particular worrying development has been the acceptance by many of some who one would have hoped should have known better, of the arguments that protectionism can have long-term benefits. Many media pundits point out that Trump is lying when he says the Chinese are paying the tariffs, since tariffs are paid by American consumers. Some of those same pundits then say, that Trump should make the argument that the actual pain suffered by American consumers will be worth it in the long-run. That falsehood is particularly pernicious, since, in the long-run, protectionism always reduces economic activity and standards of living of the nation that adopts protectionism.

All protectionists profoundly lack an understanding of the concept of comparative advantage which underlies international trade. When signing the last billion spending bill, Trump stated that the US Military will be the most powerful ever - that would include World War II. Trump also decries the trade deficit and repeatedly gives incorrect figures for the deficit by saying only the import figures, rather than the correct deficit amount, which is net imports, i.e. imports minus exports.

During World War II, the US ran enormous trade deficits with the non-combatant countries. Thus, essentially, all steel and aluminum made in the US during the war went towards military uses. Civilians could not buy new cars, etc. No steel or aluminum, and much of anything else, was exported to countries not actively involved in the war. However, countries such as Mexico and Brazil were happy to export as much to the US as they could produce. Thus, the US ran enormous trade deficits with those countries.

Regardless of one’s opinion on the proper amount of military spending, the old “guns and butter” analogy still holds. One aspect of that analogy is that resources used for military purposes cannot be used for civilian purposes. This is especially true as an economy nears full employment. Thus, a way to have a society have the most powerful military ever and still not deprive civilians of anything is to buy the resources from foreigners. Paying for the net imports that replace resources devoted to the military with borrowed money makes it even less conspicuous.

Ominously, Trump favors bilateral trade talks as opposed to multinational agreements like the Transpacific Partnership. With bilateral trade talks, there is a much greater risk of quotas resulting. When only two countries are involved, it is possible that companies from both countries can agree to carve up their domestic markets among themselves and use quotas to enforce the market share arrangements. The losers are consumers in both countries. Multinational agreements are the only effective method of curtailing unfair trade practices. Quotas almost never appear in multinational agreements. See Trump's Trade Policies: America's Brexit?, for a discussion of the additional risks related to protectionism.

As was discussed in: Bank Issues Could Impact 20% Yielding ETNs, recently, a French court ordered Switzerland’s largest bank to pay 4.5 billion euros ($5.1 billion) in fines and damages for helping wealthy French clients evade tax authorities. It is not inconceivable that zealous government authorities could impose such draconian fines and penalties, so as to cause the demise of one or more major financial institutions. That could impact the world economy in a way similar to the collapse of Lehman in 2008. Also relevant is that UBS is the sole source of the interest and principal payments made by the ETNs it sponsors. The ETNs are notes and, thus, obligations of UBS.

A financial crisis of the magnitude of that which ensued after the collapse of Lehman in 2008 would bring drastically lower interest rates, especially short-term interest rates on instruments deemed to be essentially risk free. That would be very good for agency mortgage-backed securities and mREITs that hold them. The 2X Leveraged Mortgage REIT ETNs would additionally benefit as long as LIBOR moved in conjunction with other short-term interest rates on instruments deemed to be essentially risk free, such as treasury bills. MORL, MRRL, and REML effectively borrow at a rate determined by LIBOR. A financial crisis might cause the spread between LIBOR and treasury bills to widen, that might adversely impact the implicit interest expenses that MORL, MRRL, and REML incur due to their leverage.

Analysis Of The July 2019 MORL And MRRL Dividend Projection

My projected July 2019 MORL and MRRL monthly dividend of $0.4638 is a function of the calendar. Most of the MORL and MRRL components pay dividends quarterly, typically with ex-dates in the last month of the quarter and payment dates in the first month of the next quarter. The January, April, October, and July "big month" MORL and MRRL dividends are much larger than the "small month" dividends paid in the other months. Thus, the $0.4638 MORL and MRRL dividend paid in July 2019 will be a "big month" dividend.

As can be seen in the table below, only four of the MORL and MRRL components - AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC), Colony Credit Real Estate (CLNC), ARMOUR Residential REIT (ARR), and Dynex Capital Inc. (DX) - now pay dividends monthly. Some of the quarterly payers do not have ex-dates in June 2019. Thus, they will not contribute to the July 2019 dividend. These are: New Residential Investment Corp (NRZ), Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc (HASI), PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (PMT), Arbor Realty Trust Inc (ABR), and Arbor Realty Trust Inc (ABR), That is a relatively large amount of non-contributors to a MORL/MRRL big month dividend.

There were some changes in the dividends paid by index components, that will impact the July 2019 dividend. Annaly Capital Management Inc (NLY) reduced its quarterly dividend from $0.30 to $0.25. Two Harbors Investment Corp (TWO) reduced its quarterly dividend from $0.47 to $0.40. Capstead Mortgage Corp (CMO) increased its quarterly dividend from $0.08 to $0.12. The table below shows the ticker, name, weight, dividend, and ex-date for all of the components. Additionally, the table includes the price and contribution to the dividend for the MORL and MRRL components that will contribute to the May 2019 dividend.

The VanEck Vectors Mortgage REIT Income ETF (MORT) is a fund that is based on the same index as MORL and MRRL. MORT pays dividends quarterly rather than monthly. As a fund, the dividend is discretionary by the fund management as long as it distributes the required percentage of taxable income to maintain its investment company status. Thus, it does not lend itself to dividend projections as an ETN like MORL or MRRL, which must pay dividends pursuant to an indenture.

Conclusions and Recommendations

Various arbitrage opportunities exist in the 2x-leveraged ETN sector. There are two 2x-leveraged ETNs, MORL and SMHD that at times trade far above their respective net indicative (asset) values. Generally, new purchasers should avoid MORL and SMHD, in favor of MRRL and SHMB, 2X-leveraged monthly pay ETNs that are based on the same indexes as MORL and SMHD respectively. Holders of MORL and SMHD should consider when to switch to MRRL, REML and SHMB. Selling MORL or SMHD and using the proceeds to buy MRRL, REML and SHMB will usually result in an immediate increase in current yield. However, waiting for the spread to be even more favorable could be even more advantageous. This suggests that not switching your entire position at any one time may be a better course of action.

More sophisticated traders might try to trade both ways when the spreads deviate from the means by close to two standard deviations. Likewise, traders may want to play the spread between MORL and SMHB as discussed in The Most Bullish Thing For A 2X Leveraged High-Yield ETN. Holders of 2x-leveraged ETNs have usually experienced a windfall when the sponsor ceases sales of newly created notes, and a twin 2X-leveraged ETN, based on the identical index, exists. Holders of such 2x-leveraged ETNs should recognize that a potential windfall exists and consider what strategies they will employ to take advantage of the potential windfall. It should be kept in mind that the windfall will disappear, if the old 2x-leveraged ETNs are held long enough, since, at some point, all 2x-leveraged ETNs will be only worth above their respective net indicative (asset) values. This will be when they are redeemed, either prior to maturity or at maturity.

On balance, I still tend to believe that the massive tax policy-induced increase in inequality will cause increasing excesses of loanable and investable funds, above commercially reasonable ways to utilize those funds. This will eventually result in an over-investment cycle with a recession, and that will ultimately be very good for the mREITs and 2X-Leveraged ETNs based on mREITs. However, there does exist now some possibility that there may be some reversal of the shift in the tax burden away from the rich and onto the middle class. This risk has arisen as a result of positions taken by some prominent Democrats advocating taxes on the very rich. There are other significant risks as well. Protectionism being the most significant risk. The financial markets seem to recognize that, as trade concerns seem to account for much of the day-to-day market volatility.

One consideration is that it is unlikely that 2X Leveraged Mortgage REIT ETNs will pay their $25 face value at maturity. They will pay whatever the net indicative (asset) value is at the maturity date. That is not as scary as it might sound.

As is explained in "Applying Net Present Values And Internal Rates Of Return To 2X-Leveraged ETNs Yielding More Than 20%":

...That the net indicative (asset) value and dividends from a 2x Leveraged High-Yield ETN should be expected to decline over time can be a cause of concern or even scary. However, understanding that this is due to the fact that expenses and fees are deducted from the net indicative (asset) value of a 2x Leveraged High-Yield ETN, rather than the income, should alleviate some of the concern. Deducting the fees and expenses from income rather than principal would not impact the actual returns received from investing in 2x Leveraged High-Yield ETNs. The expected decline over time of the net indicative (asset) value and dividends is a consideration. However, once the magnitude of this factor is understood, it should not be much of an impediment to investing in these 2x Leveraged High-Yield ETNs...

Some large market participants may be able to profit easily from the spreads that are presenting arbitrage opportunities involving 2x leveraged high-yield ETNs. Brokerage firms that have hypothecated shares in their customers' accounts can usually short those shares and receive the proceeds of the short sale. It would be very profitable to short the higher priced 2x leveraged high-yield ETN and buy the lower priced one of the pair and just collect the difference in yield. Using the actual prices when Sell SMHD Yielding 21.5%, Buy SMHB Yielding 23.6% was written, a firm that could short SMHD and simultaneously buy SMHB could collect 2.1% on the notational amount of the transaction indefinitely and also get a capital gain at maturity or when the prices eventually converged so that SMHB was equal to SMHD x 1.53. This would not require any outlay of cash if hypothecated shares were shorted.

The phenomena of the old 2x leveraged high-yield ETN trading significantly above its net indicative (asset) value, after new sales are suspended, while the new one trades very close to its net indicative (asset) value, means that the holders of the old 2x leveraged high-yield ETN can possibly receive a windfall when new sales of it are suspended. Thus, a consideration when choosing how much of any 2x leveraged high-yield ETN to own is the probability that sales might be suspended by the issuer at some point in the future.

One reason that sales might be suspended by the issuer could be to allow its brokerage arm to generate essentially risk-free income that would not require any outlay of cash, if hypothecated shares were shorted. I think it is likely that some customers of UBS might have hypothecated shares of 2x leveraged high-yield ETNs in their accounts. Paine Webber, a large retail brokerage firm, was acquired by UBS in 2000. See The Most Bullish Thing For A 2X Leveraged High-Yield ETN. for a discussion of why UBS ETRACS Monthly Pay 2x Leveraged Closed-End Fund ETN (CEFL) might be a candidate to have new sales suspended and a new version issued.

MORL And MRRL Components And Contributions To The Dividend

Name Ticker Weight % Price ex-div dividend frequency contribution Annaly Capital Management Inc NLY 12.14 9.21 06/27/2019 0.25 q 0.0868649 American Capital Agency Corp AGNC 8.69 16.92 6/27/2019 0.16 m 0.0216613 New Residential Investment Corp NRZ 6.35 15.84 4/3/2019 0.5 q Starwood Property Trust Inc STWD 6.06 23.12 6/27/2019 0.48 q 0.0331643 Apollo Commercial Real Estat ARI 5.3 18.82 06/27/2019 0.46 q 0.0341475 Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc BXMT 5.27 36.59 6/27/2019 0.62 q 0.0235389 Chimera Investment Corp CIM 5.05 19.21 6/27/2019 0.5 q 0.0346481 Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc IVR 4.55 16.49 6/27/2019 0.45 q 0.0327302 Two Harbors Investment Corp TWO 4.5 12.64 6/28/2019 0.4 q 0.037538 Colony Credit Real Estate Inc - A CLNC 4.48 15.48 6/27/2019 0.145 m 0.0110617 MFA Financial Inc MFA 4.45 7.21 6/28/2019 0.2 q 0.0325387 Ladder Capital Corp LADR 3.85 16.79 6/7/2019 0.34 q 0.0205511 Pennymac Portgage Investment PMT 3.74 21.99 4/12/2019 0.47 q Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc HASI 3.58 27.6 7/3/2019 0.335 q New York Mortgage Trust Inc NYMT 3.48 6.39 6/21/2019 0.2 q 0.0287114 Arbor Realty Trust Inc ABR 2.91 12.41 5/22/2019 0.28 q ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc ARR 2.67 18.31 6/14/2019 0.19 m 0.0073033 Redwood Trust Inc RWT 2.56 16.24 6/13/2019 0.3 q 0.0124658 Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc GPMT 2.3 19.06 7/3/2019 0.42 q Tpg Re Finance Trust Inc TRTX 1.55 19.79 6/27/2019 0.43 q 0.0088777 Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corp WMC 1.45 9.96 6/26/2019 0.31 0.0118964 Capstead Mortgage Corp CMO 1.39 8.21 6/27/2019 0.12 q 0.0053555 Kkr Real Estate Finance Trus KREF 1.3 20.45 6/27/2019 0.43 q 0.0072055 AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc MITT 1.29 16.18 6/27/2019 0.5 q 0.0105082 Dynex Capital Inc DX 1.08 16.83 6/25/2019 0.18 m 0.0030448

