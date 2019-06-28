SPYG: A Long-Term Core ETF To Hold In A Bull Market

ETF Overview

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (SPYG) owns a portfolio of large-cap growth stocks in the U.S. It tracks the S&P 500 Growth Index. The fund effectively selects large-cap companies with strong growth. This allows it to consistently outperform the S&P 500 Index in a bull market. However, the fund has a high exposure to the information technology sector, which is more cyclical than any other sector. In a bear market, SPYG may see a larger magnitude of correction than the S&P 500 Index due to its higher valuation. Since we are already in the latter stage of the current economic cycle, conservative investors may want to adjust their positions accordingly to reduce any downside risks.

Fund Analysis

Market cap-weighted strategy relies on market wisdom

The S&P 500 Growth Index basically selects stocks exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on these three criteria: sales growth, earnings change-to-price ratio, and momentum. The index implements a market cap-weighted approach to select stocks that fits these three criteria. It basically relies on the market’s wisdom to determine the weightings of each stock in the index. We like its market-cap-weighted approach, but investors should keep in mind that Mr. Market is not always right. There will be stocks (or sectors) that have fallen out of favor with investors.

Large-cap stocks with strong growth characteristics generally have economic moats

Although SPYG’s portfolio selection is based on past information, it is still a good indicator of how these stocks will likely perform in the future. This is because the portfolio of stocks selected generally consists of large-cap growth companies with competitive advantage over their peers. In other words, these are firms that have economic moats against their competitors. These companies may have better products or services (e.g. Amazon (AMZN) or Cisco (CSCO)) than their peers, or may have strong network effects that make it difficult for their customers to switch to another network (e.g., Microsoft (MSFT), Facebook (FB), Alphabet (GOOGL), etc.). As a result, these companies tend to be more profitable and consistently deliver strong earnings growth. In fact, SPYG’s portfolio of companies have an average forward-looking sales growth rate of 8.5%. This is much higher than the S&P 500 Index’s 7.1%. Its cash flow growth of 18.9% is also higher than the S&P 500 Index’s 13.3%.

High exposure to the information technology sector

SPYG has a high exposure to the information technology sector. This is not surprising, since technology stocks tend to deliver strong growth characteristics. As the chart below shows, about 26.5% of SPYG’s portfolio are concentrated in the information technology sector.

The information technology sector is more sensitive to the business cycle than other sectors. In an economic recession, businesses will spend less on technology products or services. Companies such as Cisco, Alphabet, and Microsoft will likely see their revenues decline as consumers and businesses constrain their spending. This cyclical nature of the sector is important for investors to keep in mind. On the contrary, companies in the IT sector can benefit in the initial stage or mid-stage of the economic cycle as businesses and consumers resume their spending due to an improved outlook.

As can be seen from the two charts below, the IT sector outperformed many other sectors in the early cycle and mid-cycle phases of the economic cycle.

However, investors should also keep in mind that the sector can underperform in the late-cycle and recession phase (see two charts below).

Very low management expense ratio

SPYG charges a very low management expense ratio of only 0.04%. This is much lower than other funds that tracks the same index. Funds such as the iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (IVW) and the Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (VOOG) charge MER of 0.18% and 0.15% respectively. Since all of these three ETFs mentioned track the same index, their fund performances are comparable to each other. SPYG’s low MER makes it an obvious choice among the three. As can be seen from the chart below, the fund’s performance of 218% since 2011 is slightly better than IVW’s 216.6% and VOOG’s 213.7%.

Macroeconomic analysis

The current economic cycle is well into its 10th year. The economy of the United States continues to run at full capacity. In Q1 2019, U.S. GDP growth rate re-accelerated to 3.2%. At the same time, the unemployment rate dropped to 3.6%. This is the lowest we have seen since 1969. This environment should support strong consumer demand in the United States. Therefore, we expect many large-cap companies to continue to perform well.

However, investors should also keep in mind that a lot of the companies in the SPYG’s portfolio have sizable businesses internationally. Therefore, investors should also pay attention to global macroeconomic trends. The uncertainty surrounding trade tensions lately may have the potential to derail the global economy. An escalation in trade tensions can quickly erode business confidence as well. The uncertain environment will inevitably result in slower economic growth and lower business activity. This is already evident in the U.S. ISM Purchasing Managers' Index (often a leading economic indicator), which fell from the peak of over 60 reached in early 2018 to 52.10 in May 2019. Similarly, the consumer confidence index declined to 121.5 in June 2019. This was a significant decline from 131.1 a month ago.

As can be seen from the chart below, the S&P 500’s dramatic pullbacks in the previous two recessions (2002 and 2008) were all preceded by a sharp decline in U.S. ISM PMI. On the other hand, a recovery in U.S. ISM PMI has often resulted in market rallies a few months later. Therefore, we believe investors should closely track the ISM PMI. Since we are seeing some signs of deceleration of business activity due to a decline in ISM PMI and consumer confidence, we think investors should exercise caution. In addition, SPYG’s average price-to-prospective earnings ratio of 21.3x is much higher than the S&P 500 Index’s 16.5x. This means the fund price can see a much larger magnitude of correction than the S&P 500 Index. Therefore, we think investors should gradually take profits and reduce their exposure to SPYG.

Investor Takeaway

We like SPYG for its low cost and a diversified approach to select large-cap growth stocks in the U.S. We think this can be a core holding for any investors with a long-term investment horizon. However, since we are already in the latter stage of the current economic cycle, conservative investors may want to reduce their exposure and rotate some of their funds towards defensive sectors.

