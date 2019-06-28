Washington Trust - Recent Dividend Increase Forecasts Management's Optimism Regarding Net Interest Margin

Net interest income was $34.6 million in Q1-2019 compared with $31.9 million in Q1-2018. This was an 8.5% increase in NII YoY.

This is the second time that WASH has increased its dividend in 2019 with a 9.3% increase to $.47/share in January and now an 8.5% increase to $.51/share payable in July.

It has been a while since I reviewed WASH considering that it is one of my favorite bank stocks because it has always generated boring and predictable earnings.

Investment Thesis

In my last article on Washington Trust (WASH), titled The Battle For Deposits Slows The Financial Sector's Desire For Earnings Growth, I explained that I was concerned about the growing need of financial institutions to attract brokered deposits in order to fund a rapidly growing loan portfolio. Since then, this sentiment has nearly collapsed with the Fed expressing a more dovish sentiment regarding interest rates and even suggesting that it is open to cutting interest rates in the future.

This changes the hypothesis I established in the last article where I noted:

My hypothesis is that we will find that the cost of capital is increasing at a rate significantly more than anything we have seen over the last decade and that this will put pressure on net interest margin for months (and even years) to come.

After reviewing WASH's financials, it is safe to say that my hypothesis was fairly accurate and continued to be true in the Q1-2019 financials. Although it feels good to be right (because rarely are we ever right when making predictions like this about the stock market), the time has come to change my hypothesis as the Fed and a slowing economy present real challenges about whether or not the US economy can withstand rising interest rates (or even maintain them at existing levels).

My new hypothesis is that we are likely to see a period characterized by the following events:

Growing loan portfolios (in total dollars) marked by stagnant or slightly decreasing weighted average interest rates.

Growing deposits (in total dollars) marked by the stagnant cost of deposits.

The remainder of this article will be focused on WASH's financials and a close examination of the net interest margin (NIM) and other aspects of previous earnings reports that will help us better understand whether or not the company is capable of navigating the uncertainty surrounding interest rates in the near future.

Net Interest Margin

NIM is a rather straightforward concept that measures the difference between the interest income generated (by loans and other interest-bearing assets) and the interest paid out on interest-bearing liabilities (such as deposits and borrowings). Although banks derive their income from a number of sources, NIM explains how a majority of total net income is generated. The following bullet points help explain what an expanding or shrinking NIM means for a bank's net income.

Expanding - When NIM is expanding, this is seen as a positive for the financial institution because it means that it is generating more interest income. There are two potential ways that might cause the NIM to expand.

The first scenario is when the amount of interest generated by interest-bearing assets is increasing at a pace that is faster than the rate associated with interest-bearing liabilities. Example: If interest-bearing assets are generating an average yield of 4.00% and the interest-bearing liabilities a cost of 2.00%, the NIM would be 2.00% (the difference). If interest-bearing assets begin generating an average yield of 4.25% and the interest-bearing liabilities a cost of 2.10%, then the NIM would be 2.15%. The second scenario is when the amount of interest generated by interest-bearing assets is decreasing, but at a pace that is slower than the rate which interest-bearing liabilities is decreasing. Example: If interest-bearing assets are generating an average yield of 4.00% and the interest-bearing liabilities a cost of 2.00%, the NIM would be 2.00% (the difference). If interest-bearing assets begin generating an average yield of 3.95% and the interest-bearing liabilities a cost of 1.90%, then the NIM would be 2.05%.

Shrinking - A shrinking NIM is a major negative for the financial institution because it means that it is generating less interest income. There are two potential ways that might cause the NIM to shrink.

The first scenario is when the amount of interest generated by interest-bearing assets is increasing at a pace that is slower than the rate of interest-bearing liabilities. Example: If interest-bearing assets are generating an average yield of 4.00% and the interest-bearing liabilities a cost of 2.00%, the NIM would be 2.00% (the difference). If interest-bearing assets begin generating an average yield of 4.05% and the interest-bearing liabilities a cost of 2.10%, then the NIM would be 1.95%. The second scenario is when the amount of interest generated by interest-bearing assets is decreasing and is doing so at a pace that is faster than the rate which interest-bearing liabilities is decreasing. Example: If interest-bearing assets are generating an average yield of 4.00% and the interest-bearing liabilities a cost of 2.00%, the NIM would be 2.00% (the difference). If interest-bearing assets begin generating an average yield of 3.85% and the interest-bearing liabilities a cost of 1.95%, then the NIM would be 1.90%.

The main thing to understand about NIM is that every financial institution wants it to expand and no financial institution wants it to shrink.

Source: WASH Q1-2019 Earnings

In Q1-2019, WASH saw its NIM decreased from 3.03% down to 2.93% for a total of -10 basis points. The interest rate spread shrunk by an even wider margin dropping from 2.84% in Q1-2018 to 2.64% in Q1-2019. One major surprise in reviewing WASH's NIM is that the company was able to maintain (and actually grow) non-interest-bearing demand deposits in Q1-2019 compared with Q1-2018. Most financial institutions are struggling to retain non-interest-bearing demand deposits as customers begin searching for higher-yielding options for their money.

Another bright spot was that total interest-earning assets increased by a larger amount than total interest-bearing liabilities from Q1-2018 to Q1-2019. Commercial and residential real estate were the two primary drivers behind this.

Source: WASH Q1-2019 Earnings

I found a review of WASH's 10-year interest income and expense numbers to be particularly interesting. This table reminds me of just how cyclical the banking industry is and provides additional context regarding the points made above about expanding and shrinking NIM.

Source: Seeking Alpha - WASH - Key Data - Income Statement

2009-2013 - WASH saw its interest income continue to shrink as a result of the poor economic conditions that came from the financial crisis. During this time, net interest income rapidly increased because interest expense was decreasing at a faster pace than interest income was. Over the course of four years, interest income decreased by a total of approximately $13 million compared with interest expense which decreased by a total of nearly $39 million.

- WASH saw its interest income continue to shrink as a result of the poor economic conditions that came from the financial crisis. During this time, net interest income rapidly increased because interest expense was decreasing at a faster pace than interest income was. Over the course of four years, interest income decreased by a total of approximately $13 million compared with interest expense which decreased by a total of nearly $39 million. 2014-Current - Interest income began to increase as financial markets begin to recover and the bank started to make more loans. Interest expense at this time was at a record-low because interest rates had dropped to the lowest levels possible. This shows NIM expansion because interest income was growing at a faster rate than interest expense. Interest income since 2014 has increased by more than $65 million annually or approximately 54% while interest expenses increased by just under $30 million annually or an increase of 237% since 2014.

- Interest income began to increase as financial markets begin to recover and the bank started to make more loans. Interest expense at this time was at a record-low because interest rates had dropped to the lowest levels possible. This shows NIM expansion because interest income was growing at a faster rate than interest expense. Interest income since 2014 has increased by more than $65 million annually or approximately 54% while interest expenses increased by just under $30 million annually or an increase of 237% since 2014. Trailing Twelve Months (TTM) - This shows that in the last four quarters, NIM has continued to be compressed by slower lending (resulting in less interest income) and increased interest expense (which is the result of the increasing cost of deposits).

Going forward, I expect to see modest loan growth and a flattening of interest expense, which means that WASH is likely to help maintain current levels of NIM, and if anything, put an end to any major NIM contraction.

Dividends

The recent increase of $.04/share to $.51/share per quarter was not expected and represents a much more substantial increase than in previous years where the dividend was raised by approximately $.01 every six months. WASH began increasing the size of its dividend increases when the payout ratio dropped from the mid-50% range in Q1-2017 down to roughly 47% at the beginning of Q1-2019.

Source: Seeking Alpha - WASH Dividend Safety

Since then, earnings have steadily grown and WASH has beaten earnings expectations every quarter since Q2-2017.

For all of you conservative investors out there, it is important to remember that WASH did not cut its dividend during the financial crisis and only needed to maintain the payout of $.84/share annually ($.21/quarter) for two years before it began to resume increasing its dividend.

Furthermore, I expect that WASH will continue to target a payout ratio of 50% over the coming years.

P/E ratio and FastGraphs

WASH began to look attractive again as we headed into Q4 of 2018 where the price dropped from a 52-week high of $62.45 to a 52-week low of $45.93 by the end of December 2018.

I am maintaining a price target of $60+/share by the end of the year (especially now that the Fed has shown a willingness to maintain or even reduce interest rates). If we assume that FY-2019 earnings estimates of $4.09/share are accurate, a P/E ratio of 15.3x would suggest a share price of $62.58/share.

Conclusion

WASH remains one of my favorite banks and represents one of the larger bank holdings in my clients' portfolio. The most recent dividend increase indicates that management is confident in the direction of the company, and I believe that this increase broadcasts to shareholders what should be a strong, upcoming Q2-2019 earnings report.

In addition to the company's successful execution of growing its size (branch expansion and loan portfolio growth), I am also optimistic that a clearly more dovish Fed will benefit WASH in ways that I clearly outline in this article. All things considered, we can reasonably assume that this conservatively run bank has some of its brightest days ahead of it.

For those who are interested in comparing WASH's NIM to other banks I have recently covered, you can check out the following articles:

My clients John and Jane are currently long the following stocks mentioned in this article: Washington Trust Bancorp.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in WASH over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article reflects my own personal views and is not meant to be taken as investment advice. It is recommended that you do your own research. This article was written on my own and does not reflect the views or opinions of my employer.