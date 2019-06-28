Pason Systems Could Grind To A Halt For Now

Pason Systems Has Multiple Barriers Ahead

Pason Systems (OTCPK:PSYTF) provides instrumentation data management systems for drilling rigs in Canada, the United States, and in other international markets. I think Pason will move sideways in the near term. Assuming an upstream capex consolidation, it will resume growth in the medium to long run.

The penetration of Drilling Intelligence and data delivery products will continue to roll the company’s revenue growth. The other drivers that can boost the company’s top line and bottom line are stronger energy activity in the international markets and higher returns on software and analytics. However, the Canadian energy activity slowdown and rig count decline in the U.S. is likely to hit Pason’s growth. Plus, the shift in communications platform (from satellite to terrestrial bandwidth) can also take a toll on Pason in the near term. It’s a zero-debt company. As a result of stable liquidity, it is likely to continue with the dividend payment despite the negative cash flow in Q1.

A View On The Product Categories

Pason’s existing product categories include the field/rig site products, which includes mud management & safety products, drilling data, and communications. The other category is the IT-based cloud/office products, which provides for Pason Live, Datahub, and data delivery and reporting. It is also foraying into drilling optimization and automation products, big data or analytics, and other new generation IT products. Drilling Data is the largest category (accounting for 53% of Q1 2019 revenues). Revenue in this segment increased by 16% in Q1 2019 compared to a year ago. The Mud Management & Safety products, which accounted for 29% of the Q1 sales, saw an 11% rise in revenues in Q1 compared to a year ago.

The primary drivers for Pason’s revenue growth in Q1 were increased industry activity in the U.S., increased penetration of Drilling Intelligence and data delivery products, and significantly higher activity levels in all of Pason's international markets. As a result, the company’s EBITDA margin also inflated to 50% in Q1 2019 from 47% a year ago. The primary obstacle to the company’s growth was the weak drilling activity in Canada. Year over year, revenues from Canada declined by 21% in Q1 2019.

The most significant gain among the product groups was the Drilling Intelligence’s 30% revenue rise in Q1 2019 compared to the prior year. Drilling Intelligence products include abbl Directional Advisor, AutoDrillers, the Exxon Mobil Drilling Advisory System, and a pipe oscillation system.

Explaining The Current Drivers

The Pason Electronic Drilling Recorder (or EDR) combines drilling data acquisition, data networking, and drilling management tools. Following a tremendous improvement in EDR rental days in the U.S. (84% up) in FY2017, the growth rate moderated in FY2018, due primarily to a decline in Canada compared to the previous year.

In the first three months of FY2019, Canada continued to falter with a 21% decline in year-over-year revenues, while the U.S. managed to pull through a 24% increase during this period. Pason saw higher demand for software solutions over the past years, which is why it was able to raise prices for some of its products.

Year-over-year, industrial activity increased in the U.S. in Q1 (7% up) as the unconventional shale activities continued to grow, So, EDR rental days increased by 9% in Q1 2019 over Q1 2018 in the U.S. Pason was also able to increase its market share in the U.S., albeit marginally, in Q1. The Canadian industrial activity, however, decreased sharply (32% down). The rig count fall was more moderate in Q1 which led to a 27% reduction in EDR rental days there. Despite the weakness in Canada, the company did improve revenue per EDR day and market share, which partially offset some of the revenue and operating margin loss.

The rig count in Canada has declined by 26% in the past year, reflecting E&P activity slowdown, according to Baker Hughes rig count data. The U.S. rig count decreased by 8% in the past year until June 21, 2019. In anticipation of a completions activity revival led by pipeline-led infrastructure development in the Permian region later this year, the company is investing in capacity enhancement in the U.S. units.

The international rig count, on the other hand, is also showing remarkable strength. Year-over-year, the international rig count increased by 6% until June 21. International operations, which increased by 45% in Q1 over a year ago, accounted for 10% of Pason’s total revenues. That Pason’s global activity has been prolific at the global markets is suggested by the fact that the unit segment gross profit was up 14% quarter-over-quarter in Q1 2019.

USD-CAD Movement Affects Margin

PSYTF is exposed to foreign exchange risk associated with international operations. The most significant among these is the USD-CAD relationship, because, on average, the U.S. accounted for ~66% of Pason’s total revenues in the past four quarters. Crude oil has a negative correlation with USD/CAD. When oil goes down, USD/CAD goes up. In the past two months, the WTI crude oil price has decreased by 13%, while the USD has depreciated by 1.5% during this period. Lower crude oil price is harmful to the Canadian oil producers, and hence, is also negative for the OFS companies like Pason.

Outlook

PSYTF’s management is optimistic of a recovery in the E&P investments as investors’ sentiment in the crude oil market stabilizes and improves over this year. While the upstream producers in the international market are likely to increase investment to keep production unchanged, North American producers are expected to reduce capex as the producers are showing preference to stay within their cash flows and lower leverage to improve the balance sheet.

As a result, the onshore rig count may decline in the near term and may consolidate by the latter half of 2019. In Canada, the structural deficiencies involving pipeline capacity constraints will weigh on production growth, as the producers will also aim to lower fixed costs and produce at a lower break-even level. Consequently, PSYTF may reduce its capex, the majority of which may go towards software and analytics development. I will discuss more on capex later in the article.

Some of the new trends observed in Q1 were the pressure on incremental EBITDA margin and cost reduction. Increases in organizational capacity in the U.S., particularly in the Permian, is having an adverse effect of the operating margin. On the other hand, cost reductions, particularly in the Communications products, affected margin positively. As revenues are expected to remain relatively unchanged in the short-term, the management expects incremental to trend marginally lower in the medium-term. In communications, the trend in the industry is towards the transition from satellite to terrestrial bandwidth, which typically entails lower pricing. So, margin can continue to remain depressed in this business in the short-term, which also explains why is the company plans to spend the majority of its development efforts on software and analytics.

Although the company’s Drilling Intelligence was among the best performing product lines in Q1, the management does not expect the momentum to carry in Q2. Regarding this, this is what the management commented in the Q2 earnings call,

So with the 32% reduction in Canadian activity, obviously, a lot of the Canadian installations would be down in this quarter. The U.S. side will continue to see an increase in the adoption, but slower mainly because of operational challenge.

PSYTF pays a dividend: Pason pays CAD 0.18 quarterly dividend. Its forward dividend yield is 3.79%. In the past two years, its dividend has increased at a CAGR of 0.85%.

Negative Net Debt But Negative Free Cash Flows

In Q1 2019, Pason’s cash flow from operations (or CFO) was CAD 8.4 million, which was deterioration over the prior year. Despite the year-over-year revenue growth, CFO decreased following the company payment of withholding tax associated with the Bilateral Advanced Pricing Arrangement entered into with IRS. Its free cash flow turned negative as capex exceeded CFO during the quarter. The company expects to spend up to $30 million on capital expenditures, including the R&D and IT investments in 2019.

In December 2018, it announced a share repurchase program up to 6.5 million by December 2019.

Pason has no debt. Its cash and cash equivalents were CAD 184 million on March 31, 2018. So, its net debt was negative as of March 31. Having a debt-free balance sheet is an advantage particularly when the energy market environment deteriorates and servicing debt becomes difficult for the highly leveraged companies in the OFS space.

With the available liquidity, Pason’s balance sheet is comfortably placed. With a healthy cash balance, funding the capex should not be difficult for Pason in FY2019.

What Does The Relative Valuation Imply?

Pason Systems is currently trading at an EV-to-adjusted EBITDA multiple of 10.3x. According to sell-side analysts’ estimates, the forward EV/EBITDA multiple is 9.1x. From FY2013 to FY2018, the stock’s average EV/EBITDA multiple was 18.3x. So, it is currently trading at a discount to its past six-year average.

Pason’s forward EV-to-EBITDA multiple contraction versus the adjusted trailing 12-month EV/EBITDA is steeper compared to the industry peers’ average multiple compression and its EBITDA is expected to improve more sharply compared to the peers in the next four quarters. This would typically result in a higher EV/EBITDA multiple compared to peers. The stock’s EV/EBITDA multiple is higher than peers’ (CFWFF, CLB, and SLB) average of 8.5x. I have used estimates provided by Thomson Reuters in this analysis.

Analyst Rating

According to data provided by Seeking Alpha, five sell-side analysts rated PSYTF a “buy” in June (includes “outperform”), while none recommended a “hold” or a “sell.” The consensus target price is $18.93, which at the current price yields ~33% returns

However, according to Seeking Alpha’s Quant Rating, the stock receives a “Neutral” rating. Although its ratings are high-to-moderate on profitability, EPS revisions, and momentum, the ratings are moderate-to-poor on growth and value. While I agree with Seeking Alpha’s rating on profitability because of Pason’s higher profitability than many of its peers, I think its rating on EPS revision is on the higher side because the company missed estimates a couple of times in the past four quarters. I agree with the assertion of growth. Although the revenue and profit growth rate have been quite high, the fall in free cash flow does call for moderation in rating.

What’s The Take On Pason?

Pason saw higher demand for software solutions over the past years. The penetration of Drilling Intelligence and data delivery products kept the company’s revenue rolling ahead. The other drivers that can boost the company’s top line and bottom line are stronger energy activity in the international markets and higher returns on software and analytics. However, the Canadian energy activity slowdown and rig count decline in the U.S. is likely to hit Pason’s growth, adversely affecting the Data Intelligence products. Plus, the shift in communications platform (from satellite to terrestrial bandwidth) can also take a toll on Pason in the near term.

Pason is a zero-debt company. As a result of stable liquidity, its negative cash flow in Q1 does not concern yet with regard to the continuity in dividend payment. I think Pason will move sideways the near term. Assuming an upstream capex consolidation, it will resume growth in the medium to long run.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.