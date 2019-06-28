L Brands' 4.8% Yield Is Too Good To Pass Up

(Image source)

Have we finally bottomed?

I’ve had a bit of an on-again, off-again relationship with retailer L Brands (LB) in recent years. The stock has performed terribly since the end of 2017, sparking me to sniff around from a value and yield perspective at different times. It has become clear that Victoria’s Secret isn’t the powerhouse it once was, but L Brands also has Bath and Body Works, which is performing beautifully. Is that enough though? Given where the stock is trading after the relatively recent dividend cut and guidance after the Q1 report, I think it is. The stock is very cheap and still offers a monster yield, so it looks to me like L Brands is a Buy.

Q1 shows flaws but offers hope

The company reported Q1 earnings recently, and while actual results weren’t that great, the company did offer up better-than-expected guidance for the rest of the year. Investors cheered that bit of good news, but the stock seems to have bottomed in the weeks since.

Still, there are concerns to be found in the Q1 report, even for those who are bullish.

(Source: Q1 earnings slides, page 3)

Total sales were essentially flat year over year as the company’s comparable sales were flat, reflecting strength in the digital channels, offset by a 3% decline in physical store sales. This has been the story for L Brands, and Victoria’s Secret in particular, for some time, as it appears the company has some additional store rationalization to do. The unproductive nature of some of its stores has been, and continues to be, a sore spot. But to be fair, the damage isn’t huge at this point, given that the 5% decline at Victoria’s Secret was offset by a 13% gain at Bath and Body Works. L Brands really is a tale of two chains, with the latter carrying more than its fair share of the weight.

Apart from comparable sales, margins are in focus for L Brands. The company’s weak revenue performance at Victoria’s Secret has led to weaker margins in recent quarters. This is the result of higher levels of markdowns, as the company must rid itself of unwanted inventory, which is a common problem for struggling retailers. This crimps not only revenue - because sales are being made at less than full price - but precious margin dollars as well.

In Q1, Victoria’s Secret’s operating margins plummeted from 5.2% of revenue to just 2.2%, moving dangerously close to the breakeven mark. The chain’s margins were once a significant bright spot for L Brands, but that simply isn’t the case any longer.

Bath and Body Works, on the other hand, has enormous margins. Operating profits came in at 17.8% of revenue in Q1, up from 16.3% in the year-ago period. This chain is seeing the opposite of Victoria’s Secret in that it has pricing power, which boosts sales and margins over the promotion-heavy model Victoria’s Secret has been forced into adopting against its will.

In total, operating margins were essentially flat in Q1, declining fractionally to 5.8% of revenue, so it isn’t necessarily a problem just yet for the consolidated company. However, one key risk to the bull thesis is the margins at Victoria’s Secret. It is possible that strength at Bath and Body Works cannot continue forever, so Victoria’s Secret needs to pick up the pace in terms of fixing its assortment.

Even so, management is relatively bullish on the rest of the year.

(Source: Q1 earnings slides, page 7)

Comparable sales are guided at a low-single digit gain, which is a terrific result considering how tough of a time Victoria’s Secret is having. The company also sees rising SG&A costs and lower gross margins, which will undoubtedly see operating margins decline should those two items come to fruition. Still, EPS is guided for $2.45 this year against $2.82 last year. While nobody likes EPS declines, the damage could have been much worse, and that is surely why the stock has reacted positively.

Not all sunshine and lollipops

I’ve made it clear that I’m bullish, but also that there are risks to the bull case - as there are anytime one examines a turnaround story. Indeed, this chart tells you all you need to know about L Brands’ current struggles.

(Source: Investor handout, page 6)

Sales have risen slowly but steadily in recent years, but operating income peaked four years ago and has moved lower ever since, declining 7%, 17%, and 15% year over year respectively in that time frame. That’s ugly and, of course, operating income will be lower again this year given the guidance the company has provided. However, I’d suggest that this long history of declining income is likely priced into the stock at this point.

The value/yield combination is too good

(Source: Author’s calculations using company data)

Indeed, this chart shows that L Brands is trading for the same valuation it did at the height of the Great Recession, when consumer spending was at its nadir. It is no surprise L Brands would suffer during a recession, but to see the same multiple applied today gives you an idea of just how cheap shares are. The company’s 10-year average P/E is 16, and its most recent five years have produced an average of nearly 18 times earnings. I’m not suggesting that L Brands, with all of its issues, should trade at 16 times earnings today, but the fact remains that it is at a trough valuation by any measure you can throw at it. That lessens the risk of buying the stock today, given that its valuation is already so low.

In addition, despite the huge dividend cut made a couple of quarters ago, the yield is still nearly 5% today. That compares very favorably to its own history, as well as the market in general. Indeed, there are many REITs that don’t yield as much as L Brands today, so it is a strong choice for income investors. Further, at right around half of the company’s earnings, the dividend appears to be quite safe following the big cut.

Putting all of this together paints a fairly compelling picture for L Brands. The stock has remained in the low-$20s for a few weeks at this point, suggesting we may be near a bottom. In addition, the valuation is tremendously low, reducing the share price risk for new holders. Finally, the yield is huge and should be a significant draw for income investors.

L Brands isn’t without its risks, as I outlined above, but it looks to me like there is enough stabilization here to consider owning the stock. The value/yield combination is outstanding, and I think we’ll see L Brands higher in the coming years.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.