China's Import And Export Statistics And The Outcome Of The G-20 Meeting Between Trump And Xi

The G-20 meeting is unlikely to yield a positive outcome because the resilience of China’s trade means that it can afford to take a hard line.

If the reason to start the trade war was to shrink the trade deficit between the U.S. and China, then that goal has not been accomplished.

The tariffs are thought to be a negative for China’s trade, but its imports and exports in particular have held up fairly well.

The trade war between the U.S. and China started 15 months ago and has grown to hundreds of billions of tariffs and the banning of several Chinese companies.

The U.S. and China are scheduled to meet at the G-20 meeting that will be held on June 28-29 in Osaka, Japan. This meeting is eagerly awaited by the investment community because the hope is that the two sides will be able to resolve their differences and perhaps bring an end to the trade war that has been raging since March of 2018.

The global economy is slowing down and the trade war is blamed in part by causing it. So ending the trade war is seen as a prerequisite to reverse the trend of slowing growth and getting things back on track, something that many companies would welcome. But how likely are we to get good news from the G-20 meeting? Or should we expect bad news over the weekend? The actual outcome of the meeting cannot be predicted beforehand, but it’s possible to guess which outcome is more likely to happen.

Tariffs and the trade war

The beginning of the trade war between the U.S. and China can be traced back to March of 2018 when President Trump asked the United States Trade Representative (“USTR”) to investigate applying about $50B of tariffs on Chinese imports into the U.S. Actual tariffs did not come into effect until July of 2018 and the Chinese retaliated with their own tariffs.

Another $200B of tariffs came into effect in September of 2018, which were subsequently raised to 25% last May. President Trump has also said that he will decide on whether to proceed with tariffs on all remaining imports from China after his meeting with the Chinese president at the G-20 meeting. So if there’s no progress after the G-20 meeting, it’s very likely that hundreds of billions of more tariffs are on the way, something that will not be welcome to the stock market.

The original motivation behind the tariffs was to address the trade deficit between the U.S. and China by making Chinese imports more expensive through the use of tariffs. Their effectiveness or lack thereof can play a great role in determining how likely China is to respond to demands from the U.S. for concessions during negotiations. So a closer look at how China’s trade figures have performed for the duration of the trade war is warranted.

How have the tariffs impacted China’s exports and imports?

If the intent of the tariffs was to reduce China’s exports, then tariffs have yet to have a major impact if we go by China’s trade statistics. Exports increased from $2263B in 2017 to $2487B in 2018. Imports increased from $1843B in 2017 to $2135B in 2018. Total trade increased to $4623B in 2018 from $4107B the year before, an increase of 12.6%.

For the first five months of 2019, total trade has thus far decreased slightly from $1814B in 2018 to $1786B this year. Exports continued to increase from $954B in 2018 to $958B this year. Imports did go down somewhat from $860B in 2018 to $827B this year. The table below lists the relevant statistics from Chinese customs for 2018 and the first five months of 2019. Note that these statistics are from China, which may differ from U.S. statistics.

(Unit: 1 million) Imports Exports Total Trade balance 2018 Jan $181,074 $199,490 $380,564 $18.416 Feb $138,343 $170,641 $308,984 $32,298 Mar $179,655 $173,908 $353,503 ($5,747) Apr $172,666 $198,946 $371,611 $26,280 May $188,182 $211,607 $399,789 $23,426 Jun $174,699 $215,617 $390,316 $40,918 Jul $186,981 $214,417 $401,398 $27,436 Aug $190,711 $216,961 $407,672 $26,250 Sep $194,987 $225,427 $420,414 $30,440 Oct $181,674 $214,803 $396,477 $33,129 Nov $182,473 $224,334 $406,807 $41,861 Dec $164,194 $221,249 $385,443 $57,056 $2,135,637 $2,487,401 $4,623,038 $351,763 2019 Jan $178,750 $217,965 $396,715 $39,215 Feb $131,586 $135,125 $266,711 $3,539 Mar $165,638 $197,927 $363,565 $32,289 Apr $179,707 $193,479 $373,186 $13,772 May $172,188 $213,845 $386,033 $41,658 $827,869 $958,341 $1,786,210 $130,472

Source: General Administration of Customs of the PRC

Has the trade deficit between the U.S. and China shrunk?

One of the justifications given for the tariffs was to shrink the trade deficit between the U.S. and China. However, customs statistics show that the trade deficit has not been reduced. In fact, the opposite has happened. The trade deficit for the first five months of 2018 amounted to $104B ($175,172M - $70,324M), but increased to $110B in the first five months of 2019.

China and U.S. trade YoY 2018 Exports $478,423M +11.3% Imports $155,096M +0.7% Trade deficit $323,327M 2019 (Jan - May) Exports $160,122M -8.4% Imports $49,567M -29.6% Trade deficit $110,555M

Has stocking up by U.S. importers driven up China’s exports?

Some people have tried to explain the resilience of China’s trade numbers by arguing that it’s due to U.S. importers stocking up inventory in an attempt to get ahead of steeper tariffs or before tariffs went into effect. However, the official statistics from Chinese customs do not seem to support that argument.

The statistics tell us that trade between the U.S. and China increased by 8.5% in 2018. Chinese exports to the U.S. increased by 11.3% and Chinese imports from the U.S. increased by 0.7%. For the first five months of 2019, trade between the U.S. and China declined by 14.5%. Chinese exports to the U.S. declined by 8.4% and Chinese imports from the U.S. declined by 29.6%.

If we compare these numbers to the rest of the world, we can see that trade between the U.S. and China has actually underperformed. China increased its exports and imports by 9.9% and 15.8% respectively. Overall trade increased by 12.6% in 2018. For the first five months of 2019, China’s trade declined by 1.6%. Exports increased by 0.4% and imports decreased by 3.7%.

The table below lists Chinese imports from and exports to the U.S. for 2018 and the first five months of 2019. It then compares U.S. trade with China’s trade with the world. The statistics suggest that China has been able to compensate whatever headwinds it's facing in the U.S. market by boosting trade with the rest of the world.

China’s trade with the developing world is growing much faster than that of the developed world. Especially countries that are part of China’s Belt and Road Initiative. So China seems to be shifting emphasis from the U.S. market to other markets. If trade with the U.S. accounted for 13.7% of overall trade, then that number has dropped to 11.7% in 2019. The U.S. market is an important market for China, but its significance is declining.

China and U.S. trade YoY 2018 Exports $478,423M +11.3% Imports $155,096M +0.7% Total $633.519M +8.5% 2019 (Jan - May) Exports $160,122M -8.4% Imports $49,567M -29.6% Total $209,690M -14.5% China and the world 2018 Exports $2,486,582M 9.9% Imports $2,135,734M 15.8% Total $4,622,415M 12.6% 2019 (Jan - May) Exports $958,341M 0.4% Imports $827,869M -3.7% Total $1,786,210M -1.6%

Why the G-20 meeting is unlikely to bring good news

It’s not possible to know what exactly will happen at the G-20 meeting because no one knows what Presidents Trump and Xi are thinking. But the trade statistics show that China has yet to feel in any significant way the pain imposed by tariffs. China has been able to negate the effects of U.S. tariffs by growing its trade with other markets, especially with members of the Belt and Road Initiative.

It’s up to China to decide what it’s going to do, but the statistics suggest that it can take a hardline approach to negotiations with the U.S. The Chinese have already signaled that’s the direction they will go in when they state in this article that:

“Equality and mutual benefit means the consultations have to happen on an equal basis, the agreement to be reached has to be beneficial for both sides,”

The rhetoric from China indicates that if the U.S. wants concessions from China, then the U.S. will also have to offer concessions to China. China is not going to agree to a deal that is in favor of the U.S. This position stands in sharp contrast to views from the U.S. administration that they have the right to a deal that is in their favor because the trade balance is in China’s favor.

The fact that China’s negotiating position is incompatible with the U.S. means that China is unlikely to offer meaningful concessions to the U.S. Add in the fact that China’s exports continue to be strong and the fact that the U.S. has begun targeting specific Chinese companies such as Huawei with sanctions. All this does not bode well for the future prospects of the scheduled talks between the U.S. and China.

The most likely outcome of the G-20 meeting is therefore that the stock market will be disappointed and that there’s no progress. This also implies that we could get a further escalation in the trade war if President Trump moves ahead with more tariffs. Since the S&P500 (SPY) has been pretty consistent in reacting negatively to any bad news on the trade front, we are likely to see stocks go down as a result.

Couple in the fact that we are at or near the 2950 and 3000 level on the S&P500, an area that has shown to be hard to crack for many months and an area where the S&P500 has bounced off resistance whenever it has tried to breach it. It’s possible that there’s a 2% upside at this point, but at the risk of as much as 20% downside. The risk/reward is not in favor of stocks at these levels, which means that it’s best to stand on the sidelines for now.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.